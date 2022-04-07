 Skip to content
Former Cape Cod resident pollutes ocean, beach in France in ill advised tribute to Sting
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1 out of 50? 2% success rate!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll send an SOS to New York
I'll send an SOS to New York
I hope that someone finds my
Message in a bottle...
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 1 out of 50? 2% success rate!


In these types of things that's yuuuuge
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If its glass its not pollution subby. If he included the point of origin its a fun bit of science to see where it washes up
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 1 out of 50? 2% success rate!


As for the other bottles...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He should have known this right from the start. Only hope can keep him. together
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Defund the Police!
 
berylman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most of bottles probably sunk due to weather exposure or cork leakage. I can only recommend the sturdiest 500 mL borosilicate Erlenmeyer flasks filled with helium gas ensconced with layers of impermeable paraffin wax containing the message of your choosing if you want to do this thing right.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: If you're on an ocean cruise, don't bother bringing supplies to make a bunch of messages in bottles. It turns out the ships - at least the ones on Disney Cruise Lines - are outfitted with sensors all around them. The sensors will trigger an automatic man-overboard alert and alarms will sound.

No, I don't want to tell you how I found this out.

(Reposted from earlier thread no one read.)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some fools put ships in bottles. But both have a much better chance of making it safely to port if you put the bottle in the ship
 
Tsukari
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rare message-in-a-bottle trifecta in play?
 
