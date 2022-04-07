 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Stunned fisherman pulls mysterious 'baby dragon' creature from the sea to add to collection of creepy alien-like deep sea monsters (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fry that bad boy up and let's see what it tastes like
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OH MY GOD, YOU KILLED KENNY! YOU BASTARDS!"
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it would be a lot cooler if he weren't using large trawler nets that completely destroy the ocean floor to pull up deep sea creatures that die after reaching the surface. But you know, cute pictures and what not. As long as it's for the gram.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody should buy this journalist the Observers Book of Fish.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunned? Must have been some type of eel or something.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goddammitsomuch. Great minds and all that.

In other news...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like his Tinder photo. "Popular with the lady fish".
 
Underdogma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing the picture on Instagram with his 646,000 followers, Roman wrote: "Just a quote 'It's one thing to chase something nameless, but quite another thing to find it' - G.F. Lovecraft."

G.F. Lovecraft?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a baby wheel.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know more about outer space than we know about the oceans

Look it up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Younger brother. He was a Sasquatch hunter.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing scarier than the ocean.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom!?!?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most aquatic life that is pulled up from those depths will asplode anyway. Way to go fisherasshole.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a cute phrase, but given how vast the universe is, I kinda doubt that.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H.P. was often heard to say, "I wish my brother George was here."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Quaid, start the reactor."

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
biyaaatci
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like to sing with me?
Snookles ( Baby Dragon ) and little bird duet
Youtube rG2Gpjo5KL4
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's just a category 1 kaiju.  Not a big deal.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, with a squeeze of lemon or dipped in tartar sauce?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rhymes that keep their secrets
Will unfold behind the clouds!
And thereupon a rainbow
Is the answer
to a neverending story
AAAAAAIIIEEEEEEEEEEE!
Neverending story
AAAAAAAAideargodnoooaaaaaHHHHH
Neverending story
AAAARRRRRIAAAAAAHHHHHHH!
Neverending story
MakieitSTAHAIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Neverending story
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valcor approves. Btw, what's in your coffee this morning? Can I have some?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

He seems to be Russian. Howard Phillip (HP) translates to Govard Fillip (GF).
 
acad1228
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Maybe 6that will replace "duck lips" on IG models.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think a lot of these deep-sea critters kind of expand as they're pulled into our less-compressive atmosphere - like Arnie on Mars in that 'Total Recall' flick.
I'm sure they're probably handsome & such down at the sea bottom.
 
Anoria [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, thanks, a guide to the effects of sudden decompression on a wide variety of otherwise fascinating physiology. I hate it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Expand and/or go limp and gelatinous without the water to support them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yup. Those two pairs of letters are often mangled when something in translitterated from latin to cyrillic alphabets and back again.

/ lives in 'Gelsinki' according to some Russian sources :)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.