Miami is quite proud of its new bull statue that's similar to the Wall Street bull ...even though it looks like a robot and has laser "crypto" eyes
    extreme crypto enthusiast Francis Suarez, 3,000-pound statue of a bull, Florida, first day of the Bitcoin, robotic crypto bull, Doral, Florida  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How desperate does your city have to be to push that hard to embrace fake money?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CryptoBull looks to be tired of your, er, yeah, bullshiat, is pissed, and isn't gonna take it anymore.

ShamWow mayor better watch his ass.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
IDK, feels derivative.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The bull was unveiled Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which will be home to the Bitcoin 2022 conference over the next four days. Speakers include noted meat lover and recent Bitcoin convert Jordan Peterson, Gawker-killer Peter Thiel, opinion-haver Aaron Rodgers, and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who is betting his country's financial health on the power of Bitcoin.

That reads like something from the outline for the script for Idiocracy 2.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aaron Rodgers and Ron DeSantis are onboard with this. That pretty much tells me everything I need to know
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Suarez has become a full-on evangelist for blockchain technology as he attempts to lure businesses and people to the low-tax state and turn his city into the world center of blockchain technology

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the cyber.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The "future of finance is here, in Miami."

Because it will be underwater?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't one of the points of crypto to get away from traditional investments? What better way than to adopt a paramount symbol of traditional investment?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Power Ranger toys.
c.shld.netView Full Size
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Reminds me of Power Ranger toys.
[c.shld.net image 380x619]


I was thinking Transformer, but that fits too.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Miami has this weird inferiority complex about NYC. The pre-fab "arts district" that's a pale imitation of SoHo (or what SoHo used to be), the recently-minted names for neighborhoods ("Upper East Side" of Miami? Really?), all the rest of it, including this blatant rip-off of an iconic work of public art.

It's sad, like an almost-pathologically insecure younger sibling trying desperately to be like the cool older one, and with each desperate failure, it grows more insecure.

My family moved to Miami when I was in junior high, and I noticed this right away. Whereas back home in Manhattan I was a bookish, non-athletic sci-fi nerd, all the kids in school in Miami immediately took to treating me like I was some kind of urbane, worldly-wise sophisticate. It was a little creepy, they way they insisted that I was the coolest person they had ever encountered.

Thank heavens I high-tailed it back to NYC as soon as I graduated high school.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes I so hate this world.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Miami has this weird inferiority complex about NYC. The pre-fab "arts district" that's a pale imitation of SoHo (or what SoHo used to be).


I was in Miami at Christmas and saw the "arts district" for the first time - so weird and fakey and freaking EXPENSIVE and blingey. Very Miami.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should just be a statue of the monopoly guy with bags of money. Hell, and do it for the cryptobros too.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How desperate does your city have to be to push that hard to embrace fake money?


Not desperate, fake.  How fake does this city have to be to embrace fake money.  Just like it embraces fake boobs, butts, lips, and hair.  And the fake tough governor embraces fake news and solves fake problems.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
coming soon: a vibranium Defiant Girl statue wielding photon banderillas.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is SO tacky and derivative that it truly belongs in FloriDUH
 
