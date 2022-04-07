 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Russian Army: the Ukrainians would be fools to attack us, now that we've dug trenches in this highly radioactive soil   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But maybe the plan is for the soldiers to get bitten by radioactive spiders.

/Think about it!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Fascist invaders should die.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can just imagine it:

"But, Sarge, isn't all this dirt radioactive?!"

"SHUT UP AND DIG PRIIIIIATTTEEEEE! YOU DON'T GET PAID TO THINK!"

*Soldiers get cancer and die*
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got sick the last time I dug a trench as well.

Of course, it was August in Florida, so it wasn't radiation sickness, just heat exhaustion, but it still sucked.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to build more nuke plants so that they can meltdown and irradiate even more of the earth in order to provide defense areas against invading armies.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nasty way to go but a bit poetic. The Soviets poison the forest, the forest poisons their descendents.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, don't worry, they checked it.  There was some radiation present, but their chief safety officer said it was "Not great, Not terrible"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term


This pleases me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I've got Super Russian Soldier Powers!

RussianSoldierMan, RussianSoldierMan
Does whatever a RussianSoldierMan can.
See him leave a tank to be towed
See him die there in the snow!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I feel great! Just a little sunburn.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They, obviously, had no idea where they were or how stupid the orders to dig in were.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.


Because we're not completely delusional boomers who are convinced there's Russkis under every bed waiting to steal our precious essences?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.


How will the fighting spread to other countries? If Russia can't beat Ukraine, how are they going to open up new fronts?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I can just imagine it:

"But, Sarge, isn't all this dirt radioactive?!"

"SHUT UP AND DIG PRIIIIIATTTEEEEE! YOU DON'T GET PAID TO THINK!"

*Soldiers get cancer and die*


The russian army doesn't have seargents, from what i've heard.
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bthom37: Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.


They. Dug. In. The. Ground. In the F-mothering Red Forest. They. Disturbed. The. Soil. In the F-mothering Red Forest.

/ The only way it could get worse is if they broke apart the Elephant's Foot.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is too good
I say the Russians win the internet for today
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And everyone that inhaled the dust or smoke or ate with the dirt or dust on them is likely internally
contaminated. It could be thousands of people involved in all. Now the Russians have dragged all those people
vehicles and equipment into Belarus and are shipping, most likely unwashed, the equipment with the
dust and dirt on and IN them, across Russia on trains to  their tank factory where they can gather a bunch of the dirt and dust particles together and REALLY get it nice and contaminated..All the dirt from the soldiers boots
that ended up in the tanks interior, in the air filters from dust and smoke, an everywhere else aught to
contaminate some more people who are tasked with cleaning them during the rehab process.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: bthom37: Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.

They. Dug. In. The. Ground. In the F-mothering Red Forest. They. Disturbed. The. Soil. In the F-mothering Red Forest.

/ The only way it could get worse is if they broke apart the Elephant's Foot.


Or messed with...The Claw.
cache.desktopnexus.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: NewportBarGuy: I can just imagine it:

"But, Sarge, isn't all this dirt radioactive?!"

"SHUT UP AND DIG PRIIIIIATTTEEEEE! YOU DON'T GET PAID TO THINK!"

*Soldiers get cancer and die*

The russian army doesn't have seargents, from what i've heard.


Yes, but you're ruining my joke with your facts, goddammit.

heh...
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: bthom37: Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.

They. Dug. In. The. Ground. In the F-mothering Red Forest. They. Disturbed. The. Soil. In the F-mothering Red Forest.

/ The only way it could get worse is if they broke apart the Elephant's Foot.


Yes, they did that.  But most of the alpha particles that cause immediate problems are long decayed, leaving longer, slower decaying particles that don't cause sudden death.  Instead they cause a variety of fun and interesting cancers in ten years.

Radiation is scary - but not all radiation is created equal.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If polonium is good enough for the KGB, why isn't this good enough for the lowly cannon fodder?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: bthom37: Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.

They. Dug. In. The. Ground. In the F-mothering Red Forest. They. Disturbed. The. Soil. In the F-mothering Red Forest.

/ The only way it could get worse is if they broke apart the Elephant's Foot.


Oh, I don't know, they could've gone indoor scuba diving at Fukushima.
 
BigMax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?


That would be more deaths from immediate radiation poisoning than there were in 1986 (weird phrasing because there is no way of knowing the deaths from cancer, etc. over the last 36 years).

The stupidity of the Russian performance in this war has been astonishing.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.


Obviously the only way to prevent a larger war is to engage in a larger war. You are very intelligent.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.

How will the fighting spread to other countries? If Russia can't beat Ukraine, how are they going to open up new fronts?


Putin has the power to do stupid stuff ! The WMD will have to be stopped .
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: Dafatone: Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.

How will the fighting spread to other countries? If Russia can't beat Ukraine, how are they going to open up new fronts?

Putin has the power to do stupid stuff ! The WMD will have to be stopped .


I recognize all those words, yet I have no clue what you are saying.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: NewportBarGuy: I can just imagine it:

"But, Sarge, isn't all this dirt radioactive?!"

"SHUT UP AND DIG PRIIIIIATTTEEEEE! YOU DON'T GET PAID TO THINK!"

*Soldiers get cancer and die*

The russian army doesn't have seargents, from what i've heard.


Was going to make this exact point, they do not have NCOs, which is part of their problem
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigMax: Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?

That would be more deaths from immediate radiation poisoning than there were in 1986 (weird phrasing because there is no way of knowing the deaths from cancer, etc. over the last 36 years).

The stupidity of the Russian performance in this war has been astonishing.


You have no idea what you're talking about, Chernobyl quickly killed {looks it up} .... oh.  Huh.  Fewer than 40 people? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deaths_due_to_the_Chernobyl_disaster
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Fly Catcher: When will the world realize this is World War Three? All nations are involved in it, by it. The fighting is only in one country but it is affecting the world. If this is permitted to continue the fighting will spread to other countries.

Obviously the only way to prevent a larger war is to engage in a larger war. You are very intelligent.


No man, this world regional war is totally different than all the other regional wars ongoing right now where outside nations are flooding one side or the other with combat arms in an effort to bolster their chosen side. There are war crimes unlike in Mali or Myanmar or Afghanistan or Syria or the Tigray War! Why won't you guys see this is a world war!?!!!?

Russia's involved! That automatically means World War III! NATO's totally going to go on a first strike offensive despite being a defensive Alliance! C'mon! Do a WWIII, I'm tired of living!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now the Ukrainians will see them coming since they now glow in the dark
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"How's that rapid advance going?"

"Excellent comrade; we're just entrenching now so they can't push us back further!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Now the Ukrainians will see them coming since they now glow in the dark


That's a stupid movie trope.  Radiation doesn't make you glow.

It gives you super powers.
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bthom37: iheartscotch: bthom37: Y'all are seriously overstating how dangerous this is in the short term.  Most of the worst radioactive particles that would produce lethal immediate effects have long decayed.

Now, long term?  These guys might as well take up skydiving, smoking, bear wrestling, etc.

They. Dug. In. The. Ground. In the F-mothering Red Forest. They. Disturbed. The. Soil. In the F-mothering Red Forest.

/ The only way it could get worse is if they broke apart the Elephant's Foot.

Yes, they did that.  But most of the alpha particles that cause immediate problems are long decayed, leaving longer, slower decaying particles that don't cause sudden death.  Instead they cause a variety of fun and interesting cancers in ten years.

Radiation is scary - but not all radiation is created equal.


Ummm, alpha particles are decay products.  It's nuclei that decay.  Gamma and beta emitters can be very bad for you, and there are plenty of them left around with high activities there.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigMax: Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?

That would be more deaths from immediate radiation poisoning than there were in 1986 (weird phrasing because there is no way of knowing the deaths from cancer, etc. over the last 36 years).

The stupidity of the Russian performance in this war has been astonishing.


The official Russian position is that RBMK reactors don't explode, therefore there is no radiation in Chernobyl.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are all as dead as the guys on the roof throwing their shovel or two of rubble into the beam of blue Cherenkov radiation blasting out the hole in the roof.  Unless they wore masks 24/7, they've got lungs full of gamma emitters that are going to turn their genetic code into the enigma code.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?


It's extremely unlikely that anyone has died from this.  Even digging in the Red Forest won't do more than increase long-term chances of cancer.

See this thread by Cheryl Rofer, a nuclear physicist who worked for years in national security.

https://mobile.twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509351642465976320
 
bthom37
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Monty_Zoncolan: Unofficial reports of about 100 dead and who knows poisoned in the short and long term... 4 dimensional chess type strateegery... dimentional?

It's extremely unlikely that anyone has died from this.  Even digging in the Red Forest won't do more than increase long-term chances of cancer.

See this thread by Cheryl Rofer, a nuclear physicist who worked for years in national security.

https://mobile.twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509351642465976320


Uh, but have you considered how many of your fellow Farkers, having watched Chernobyl, are now clearly experts on nuclear radiation, as well as advanced degree holders in epidemiology, graduates of Command and General Staff college, expert marksmen, and published military historians?

/chexmix, reality based community!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I guess we have to doubt the existence of soil?
 
