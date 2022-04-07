 Skip to content
(Victoria Times Colonist)   Religious leader's war of words with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia heats up over his...*checks notes*... pirate hat   (timescolonist.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Religion, Hat, Headgear, Flying Spaghetti Monster, Gary Smith of Grand Forks, religious headwear, Smith claimsICBC, member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if that corporation has silly hat day
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This might seem like a silly fight but keeping religious exemptions to a minimum helps with big things such as vaccinations or education policies.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He should have used a colander.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is a boring hat.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's just sikh.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should've worn a bigger hat
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It's funny
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It is a boring hat.

[media-amazon.com image 385x360]


I'd have to see which hat it was before I make a ruling. This one is an automatic judgement against.

dks.scene7.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah, Church of Flying Spaghetti Monster. They only accept the edgiest of edge lords.

/look how cool and wacky I am!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ah, Church of Flying Spaghetti Monster. They only accept the edgiest of edge lords.

/look how cool and wacky I am!


Yes, THEIR beliefs are silly...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ah, Church of Flying Spaghetti Monster. They only accept the edgiest of edge lords.

/look how cool and wacky I am!


Proving that religious exemptions are 100% arbitrary is cool.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Insurance and pirates?

pics.filmaffinity.comView Full Size
 
