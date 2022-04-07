 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Things you don't really want on the conveyor belt at your fries factory: A grenade   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Improvised explosive device, World War II, Mills bomb, Unexploded ordnance, French fries, Bomb disposal, Hand grenade, Potato  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Who pulled the pin on this one?
Youtube 2efPfGTnto0
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinapple fries
🍟
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were to make a list of countries this was most likely to happen in, New Zealand wouldn't be in the top 100.

This is why I don't gamble.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato goes WHERE?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: If I were to make a list of countries this was most likely to happen in, New Zealand wouldn't be in the top 100.

This is why I don't gamble.


Yeah I was assuming Europe.

Also pictured a infomercial going "Look how quickly and easily it can make julienned fries!".

BOOM!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trench fries: Grenade found on conveyor belt at hot chips factory


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."


fark that. I'd love to find a bunch of grenades.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he owes the drill sergeant 50 push ups!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fragmentation Fries
White Phosphorus Fries
Red Smoke Fries
Green Smoke Fries
White Smoke Fries
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But a sniper-eyed worker spotted the grenade among masses of potatoes at the start of the chip-making process on Tuesday.

Do you really need to be sniper-eyed to discern between a potato and a grenade?
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."


Or you're going into a bar to rob it and wanted to bring grenades, but your captain said not to bring them....

/Sure would be nice if we had some grenades, don'tcha think?!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the award for the most intense, single-use stock photo goes to...

A confused manager holding a potato *intently*, come on down!
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Fragmentation Fries
White Phosphorus Fries
Red Smoke Fries
Green Smoke Fries
White Smoke Fries


Thermite Fries.  Which are French Fries coated in Ghost Pepper sauce and then covered in Ghost Pepper seasoning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens with alarming regulariy in the UK and Europe. No wonder they eat a lot of small bit-sized potatoes.

Here's a thought: buy your potatoes in Canada and the US. No hand grenades except maybe on military practice ranges or in hard core survivalist colonies.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Teurukura stopped the conveyor belt and called over an engineer who had "seen a lot of war movies" and identified the object as a grenade."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Potato goes WHERE?!?

[Fark user image 850x477]


They're made of wood?
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."


This one speaks the deep truths. I have never enjoyed finding grenades.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: This happens with alarming regulariy in the UK and Europe. No wonder they eat a lot of small bit-sized potatoes.

Here's a thought: buy your potatoes in Canada and the US. No hand grenades except maybe on military practice ranges or in hard core survivalist colonies.


Thank god there's no overlap in the US between our potato growing regions and our hardcore survivalist colony regions.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."


Counterpoint: there are very few situations where YOU want ME to find a grenade. Probably the only upside is that if I only have one, I'll probably save it for a really special occasion.
 
Loren
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If we're being fair, there are very, very few situations in which you want to find a grenade. And, in fact, most of the scenarios in which you do want to find a grenade are some permutation of "You are preparing for battle and open a box of grenades to get a grenade and find there are grenades in the box" or "you are in battle and you reach down to your utility belt for a grenade and the grenade you put on your belt is still there."


You're under attack, taking stock of the situation and you find a box of grenades.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: But a sniper-eyed worker spotted the grenade among masses of potatoes at the start of the chip-making process on Tuesday.

Do you really need to be sniper-eyed to discern between a potato and a grenade?


Maybe a little, as they commonly get rocks and I assume other debris covered in dirt and not readily identifiable.

And maybe this guy was extra vigilant with his ongoing feud with the next guy up the line, his commonly sending down frightening materials, maybe even dangerous critters. (I'll assume New Zealand has threatening wildlife much like Australia.)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

akallen404: Probably the only upside is that if I only have one, I'll probably save it for a really special occasion.


When the Allies liberated Paris in the summer of 1944, one of the first men to enter the city right behind the first wave of French liberation troops was "war correspondent" Ernest Hemingway.  He was on his own mission to his old favorite bar in town, the Hotel Ritz.  He and some friends and some ladyfriends proceeded to wage war on their livers.

After a couple of days, he drove over to the house & studio of his friend Pablo Picasso.  Picasso was not at home, as he was elsewhere with his wartime mistress.  His maid/concierge had been dealing with a unending stream of admirers and well-wishers from her room's balcony.  She didn't know or care who most of them were, but she did enjoy some of the gifts they were leaving.  This poor woman had no idea who this large bearded man was, so she was as dismissive with Hemingway as anyone else.

According to an interview years later with the mistress, the maid asked, "Wouldn't you perhaps like to leave a gift for Monsieur?"  This was not something Hemingway had thought about until that very second.  In a moment of inspiration, he trotted back to the Army jeep he had appropriated for his work, returned to the house with a crate, reached up and set it down on the maid's balcony.

The maid, curious, saw the message "To Picasso from Hemingway," opened the lid, and found a crate of live grenades inside.  She immediately ran out of the house and would not return until someone had removed the grenades.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

