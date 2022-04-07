 Skip to content
(WSVN Miami)   Florida youth celebrates the 140th Anniversary of Darwin's death month by yanking on Great White's tail on sea bottom. Why yes, he's uploaded it to Instagram; "that thing, he was cool"   (wsvn.com) divider line
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumb: Teenagers
Dumber: Teenage guys
Dumbest: Florida teenage guys
 
toonetwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Betty White
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it Skoora?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ohh look at the great white, comere great white so I can, aaand you're dead.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Dumb: Teenagers
Dumber: Teenage guys
Dumbest: Florida teenage guys
Dumbester: Florida teenage guys underwater
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the sort of idjit that would play Russian Roulette with a semi-auto.

Florida really has a near monopoly on stupid.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Ohh look at the great white, comere great white so I can, aaand you're dead.


TBF, that great white who wrecked dude in Australia is very much the exception. Drones show they are everywhere here in SoCal and we get maybe one or 2 bites a year. This year that one boogie boarder in Morro Bay died though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he molested it
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Experts warn those who encounter a great white shark to avoid touching them at all costs, no matter how tempting it may be."


Clearly they are working from a very different definition of 'tempting'.

There is a French term, l'appel du vide, that may be more apropos.
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Sure Alex, go back in
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: This is the sort of idjit that would play Russian Roulette with a semi-auto.

Florida really has a near monopoly on stupid.


When he's been once bitten, he'll be twice shy.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Geez, my mamma taught me early on that you don't need to touch everything you see/want.  When we'd go to the store it was look, don't touch. Now that I have a job HR has reinforced that. Bastards.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I honestly wish that shark bit his hand off. Stop molesting wildlife.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bro, great white! That was the sickest thing ever!" he said.

The next day, the teen experienced another wild encounter, this time closer to home.

So they're saying that time it was personal?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Ohh look at the great white, comere great white so I can, aaand you're dead.


If only.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Dumb: Teenagers
Dumber: Teenage guys
Dumbest: Florida teenage guys


Also dumb: Reporter narrating the video, who said "ironic" twice, and in both cases there was no irony.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This Florida boy will become a Florida man
 
