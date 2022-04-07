 Skip to content
(AP News)   Fake agents bribe Secret Service agents, including one on First Lady's detail   (apnews.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A really strange story.

I guess they were setting these guys up for an eventual something.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this merely a domestic problem? It's so hard to get good help, apparently Republicans are employing Nazis!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The plot unraveled when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating

You can fark around with the CIA, sometimes the FBI, and frequently the DEA, but don't you dare let the USPIS catch even a bear's whiff of your shenanigans or your severed balls will be returned to you on time, via registered mail, and with a full chain of custody.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Won't be surprised if these guys turn out to be russian. My guess is they were trying to gain insider access to Presidential security details, so that those details could be leaked back to the kremlin, and handed off to assassins.

pootz really didn't like being called out as a war criminal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

USPS, librarians, and the phone police.
Our only hope
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These don't seem like the sharpest bulbs in the box.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's going to be very, very interesting to find out who those guys were connected to. This is a huge story, and that was not a small amount of money they were splashing around. International drug dealers or nation-states. That's what it sounds like.

Incidentally, my fiance lived basically a block away from that building until last month. It's a really nice building.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Prosecutors say the men had also set up surveillance in the building and had been telling residents there that they could access any of their cellphones at any time. The residents also told investigators they believed the men had access to their personal information.

Wow.  Just like in Russia.  Someone has been taking the FSB's online classes.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I recall Biden had some agents removed from his detail that were sketch.  Very curious if this has ties to 1/6 and Pence refusing to get in a car with SS agents.

Trump's corruption was and is a cancer on our government.
 
Reyito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I don't know.  Sounds like a bunch of posers/grifters to me.   How could you possibly be "undercover" if you are telling everyone in the building you can hack their phones and beating up Postal Workers?    If it was just the gift giving, I would say "yeah, something deeper" but given all their actions, sounds like a couple of idiots with money (through legitimate, or illegitimate ways) trying to give themselves more "Cred" by pretending/chumming with the feds.
 
docilej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yeah well those guys are in big trouble now. They had to take a paid vacation!
 
gottagopee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's unclear f tfa if the agents they were bribing were indeed bribed or ratted these guys out.

I'd kinda like to know, so, off to The Internets
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They told people they could use their cell phones anytime they want to?
" what's that? You need to discuss the details of moving vice president Harris to the White House tomorrow? Here, use my phone!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder who was behind this.  Putin or the GQP?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No mention of the "Secret Service officers" that accepted the bait and failed to report the contacts, gifts, and obvious criminal activity. WTF?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 minute ago  

They sure had access to plenty of cash though.

I suspect that you're right, and that they themselves are grifters, but I'm guessing there's state money behind it in the hopes it would eventually turn up something useful. Similar to that whole trump family play, which worked out pretty well.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Another article on this story mentioned they weren't discovered until they attacked a postman and involved the postal service.  Those were postal service agents who raided the apartment.

Secret Service has a lot of 'splainin to do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile...in front of the vice president's home...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FTFA: "Prosecutors said four Secret Service employees were placed on leave earlier this week as part of the investigation."

Oh they're fired.  And if they provided any information, they will be prosecuted like the Naval Officers involved with Fat Leonard.
 
