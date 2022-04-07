 Skip to content
(KCEN TV Waco)   H-E-B grocery bagger covers $137 tab after grandmother's SNAP card runs out, cleans up on customer survey   (kcentv.com) divider line
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is like one of those "Girl sets up lemonade stand to help pay for her mother's cancer treatment" stories.  Heartwarming on the surface, but really just an indication of how farked up everything is.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How sweet...that this needs to be done in the richest country in the world.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
UBI Now!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: UBI Now!


Maybe that grandma shouldn't be eating all that food if her SNAP ran out. Lay off the steaks and soda grandma, and your benefits will last like they should.
You're welcome for my tax money by the way.

/ holy shiat guys, I'm definitely not serious on this one
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: UBI Now!


In tandem with getting rid of ss and other cash based welfare and minimum wage, I am a huge fan of UBI.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Grocery...bagger? They still pay people to put groceries in bags?

That was my very first job and there's kind of a lost art to it. I have gotten used to the cashier stacking cleaning products on my bread items :/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It takes some rigid adherence to lawfulness to pay for the goods rather than just turning a blind eye to shoplifting.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: How sweet...that this needs to be done in the richest country in the world.


Hey, the largest private company in Texas couldn't post $32 billion dollars in profits last year if it gave needy people a break. COVID was very tough on grocers and all those increased prices are to make sure H-E-B could barely pay employees. It's a shame that the bagger does what is right, when our government and corporations won't.
 
Vern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've worked in checkout lines, and one of the first things that they tell you is not to pay for customers. And not let the person behind them pay for them.

If it's not to prevent theft or graft, in this case it was right. It really doesn't matter where the money comes from, as long as the till balances. Technically it's wrong, but it was her money to give away.

/I've taken some change out of my pocket
//And given a few people a spare cigarette
///We've all had those days, a few spare dollars and a smoke makes it easier
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Grocery...bagger? They still pay people to put groceries in bags?

That was my very first job and there's kind of a lost art to it. I have gotten used to the cashier stacking cleaning products on my bread items :/


Yup, still have baggers in all of the regional markets here. Hell, one even requires a 'courtesy attendant' to wheel out and load the groceries for you. (Guessing so they don't need to hire a 'cart attendant'.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Grocery...bagger? They still pay people to put groceries in bags?

That was my very first job and there's kind of a lost art to it. I have gotten used to the cashier stacking cleaning products on my bread items :/


H-E-B is an especially good store, like Publix or Harris Teeter, which takes grocery selling pretty seriously and has dedicated baggers. Pretty much the opposite of Walmart where you have to help the scowling cashier throw your shiat into your own bags.

I was at Publix a few weeks ago and there was one kid bagging for at least 3 registers at once. He was so fast you could barely see his hands moving, and he was doing everything right too. A professional bagger is to be appreciated.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a really nice story, and the right thing to do.
What would have even made it better, is if no one would have ever known about it.

Your random acts of kindness lose a little bit, when you self report them on social media.
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Immediately I heard a voice inside my head saying, 'pay for the groceries.'
Ah yes. The EBT's built in over-draft protection system is working as designed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: Grocery...bagger? They still pay people to put groceries in bags?

That was my very first job and there's kind of a lost art to it. I have gotten used to the cashier stacking cleaning products on my bread items :/


You mean watermelons *don't* go on top of the eggs?
 
