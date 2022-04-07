 Skip to content
It's not Puerto Rico news, it's dark.com
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.


Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure Texas can step in here and help?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.


Somebody needs to alert the President of Puerto Rico!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitefish_Energy
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitefish_Energy


More like Blackbird Lethargy
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.


Hush...it's just a stepping-stone to their real target: the Virgin Islands.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lol, my coworker is on vacation there. Best part, he's an electrician. Even if it is not irony, imma take it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jojud265nia2bj9sy4ah9b61-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

When do you kids stop? This isn't how to fight the power. You just make things lousy.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

PowerOutage_us: It has been confirmed that the entire island of #PuertoRico is currently without power due to an "critical fault". There are reports of an issue with a power plant, and fires at two substations. https://t.co/kJ0OPcOSrS [2022-04-06 11:20PM EST] #PowerOutage https://t.co/k1X6E6Lh6o


"..an
critical."

My grammar nazi alarm just went off.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Video in one of the replies shows a substation fire -- specifically, a transformer fully engulfed in flames.

Jeebus, you do NOT want to breathe that smoke.  The insulating oil in there is some nasty, nasty shiat.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: Video in one of the replies shows a substation fire -- specifically, a transformer fully engulfed in flames.

Jeebus, you do NOT want to breathe that smoke.  The insulating oil in there is some nasty, nasty shiat.


Also, the transformer fire is more than meets the eye.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.


So Puerto Ricans aren't "us"?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.


Target practice.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.

Target practice.


Low hanging fruit.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.

So Puerto Ricans aren't "us"?


If that is the thing you first thought after what I wrote then you seriously have a problem with racism.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.

So Puerto Ricans aren't "us"?


Only when it comes to shipping and cruise lines.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
stopthesethings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Help is on the way.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
July 29, 2020
Puerto Rico has electricity?

DJT #45
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you buy your power supply equipment from Texas.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe TFG, can help. He sure knew what to do after a hurricane. Maybe he can just start chucking batteries into the crowds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thoreny: crumblecat: Thoreny: Znuh: Pootie-Poot did say he was going to step up cyberattacks / attacks on infrastructure.

Yeah, because if there's any place cyber attacks would really hurt us it would be Puerto Rico.

So Puerto Ricans aren't "us"?

If that is the thing you first thought after what I wrote then you seriously have a problem with racism.


Every accusation is an admission.
 
