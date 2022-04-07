 Skip to content
(Media Matters)   OAN went even nuttier in their final month on Directv: "Vaccines are turning into DNA to become part of your body's genetic code." "George Soros's biolabs in Ukraine." "Invade Mexico." "Save us, Vladimir"   (mediamatters.org) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That all seems par for the course.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It'd be awesome if the vaccine did that and made us all manimals.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a furry, bbbbuuuuuuttttt..... rabbit.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It'd be awesome if the vaccine did that and made us all manimals.
[Fark user image 320x301]

Not a furry, bbbbuuuuuuttttt..... rabbit.


With my luck in life i'd turn into a colourblind, albino skink with IBS.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wobambo: It'd be awesome if the vaccine did that and made us all manimals.
[Fark user image 320x301]

Not a furry, bbbbuuuuuuttttt..... rabbit.

With my luck in life i'd turn into a colourblind, albino skink with IBS.


Lol - used to joke I'd get that lizard that shoots blood from its eyes when startled, but I'd still need my glasses.
 
