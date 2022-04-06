 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Lot going on here. A sex worker making $50,000 per week. A role in ruining the career of former New York City Police Commissioner. A DHS investigation. And a dad living in his daughter's college dorm. Oh, and forced landscaping. Weird tag fits   (wjactv.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FTFA
" she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week."

Imma just gonna leave that right there.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How was this guy not found at the bottom of a lake somewhere in the middle of that first semester?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Forced Landscaping?"

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gonna be a hell of a true crime show about this whole story.

The only problem is, having followed it for a couple years, is that it's so insane (WAY nuttier than NXIVM) it's hard to grasp.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My eyes initially mixed up a couple letters in the last two words of this headline, but by the time I read that far, it didn't seem out of place.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A man who moved into his daughter's college dorm and charmed her schoolmates with claims of influence and wisdom

If you have influence, why are you living in a dorm?  NTTATWWT.  I'd probably las a few weeks until the bitter rivalry between 'beccah and her friends and Stacey Jean and her friends drove me screaming in to the front of a commuter train.

Mr. Freakstorm, beccah and her friends have been in the showers for over 45 minutes.  Would you go in there and tell them the limit is 30 minutes?  It's clearly in the bylaws.

"Sigh.  I need to document this with my go pro camera.  One moment."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One woman testified that she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week.

I wonder if that works with Starbuck baristas?  "I said 'half caf'.  This is clearly 3/4 caff at least.  My heart.  Oh.  My heart!  It's racing!  Racing!  Am I blind?  I think I'm blind! Yes.  I'll step out of the pick up line.  Oh the chest pains.  Pain!"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanebo: FTFA
" she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week."

Imma just gonna leave that right there.


Maybe she thought it sounded better than draining her grandmother's life savings
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: My eyes initially mixed up a couple letters in the last two words of this headline, but by the time I read that far, it didn't seem out of place.


I had to go back and read the headline again. Nicely done.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wanebo: FTFA
" she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week."

Imma just gonna leave that right there.


Matt Lauer on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Youtube MdnrEmEHj44
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another woman who was educated at Harvard and Columbia and was about to become a medical doctor in 2012 testified that her career and life were derailed when she met Ray and became romantically involved with him. She said he sometimes demanded that she have sex with strangers and film it for him.

Not exactly a positive testimonial for that quality Ivy League education.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Up to $50k per week for sex? That doesn't seem plausible. I admit I don't know much about prostitution, but even $1000 a pop is 50 times a week. That's over seven people a day, every day. That's nasty.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That story was dildoes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  

runwiz: Another woman who was educated at Harvard and Columbia and was about to become a medical doctor in 2012 testified that her career and life were derailed when she met Ray and became romantically involved with him. She said he sometimes demanded that she have sex with strangers and film it for him.

Not exactly a positive testimonial for that quality Ivy League education.


Assuming her daddy was a rich donor, the kind of kids that get into the Ivies are really smart, but many don't have the common sense to come in out of the rain.
 
