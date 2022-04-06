 Skip to content
(France 24)   Pablo Picasso was never called an a**hole   (france24.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Pablo Picasso, post-MeToo world, director of the Picasso Museum, women artists, Marie-Therese Walter, Paris museum, voracious appetite, Twitter's servers  
431 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes he was.
A colossal one.
But all your heroes are monsters.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline is a question. You know the answer already.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not like you.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Modern Lovers - Pablo Picasso
Youtube Kc2iLAubras
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Demetrius: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kc2iLAubras?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I don't know why, but I always thought that was the Violent Femmes, not Richman and the Modern Lovers
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [YouTube video: Modern Lovers - Pablo Picasso]


Also...

BURNING SENSATIONS - PABLO PICASSO [OST REPO MAN]
Youtube dI-gt7GrNAA
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ever?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully we won't get to Georgia O'Keefe as well.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Modern Lovers reference.

If you want to cancel him that's fine, just give me your Picassos and I'll dispose of them for you.

Yes he was a misogynist, as was the fashion at the time, but you're going to run out of dead male figures to admire very quickly when you realize how many of them were in the same boat...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [YouTube video: Modern Lovers - Pablo Picasso]


Jonathan Richman - Parties in the USA
Youtube D0ihS9HvIr4

This is now a Jonathan Richman // Modern Lovers thread
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that farking song isn't going to leave my head all day. Thanks Fark.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one subby. Still rock the Repo Man soundtrack.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Einstein was worse.

If we held past geniuses up to today's behavior standards we wouldn't have any.

Plus, the goddess/doormat comment was probably pretty accurate for him, as a world famous artist.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Demetrius: [YouTube video: Modern Lovers - Pablo Picasso]

[YouTube video: Jonathan Richman - Parties in the USA]
This is now a Jonathan Richman // Modern Lovers thread


the MODERN LOVERS "Roadrunner" 1972
Youtube Gy88-5pc7c8
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not an asshole. But he was called a commie.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the MODERN LOVERS "Roadrunner" 1972
Youtube Gy88-5pc7c8
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: [YouTube video: the MODERN LOVERS "Roadrunner" 1972]


Great minds think alike
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Yes he was.
A colossal one.
But all your heroes are monsters.


Not Joe Strummer. I met him 3 times, and interviewed him, and he was the nicest, most down to Earth human being.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in New York City

David Bowie - Pablo Picasso
Youtube Gv9eWsKHazk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: dionysusaur: Yes he was.
A colossal one.
But all your heroes are monsters.

Not Joe Strummer. I met him 3 times, and interviewed him, and he was the nicest, most down to Earth human being.


Joe strummer was soyboy? I k new it
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LewDux: danielscissorhands: dionysusaur: Yes he was.
A colossal one.
But all your heroes are monsters.

Not Joe Strummer. I met him 3 times, and interviewed him, and he was the nicest, most down to Earth human being.

Joe strummer was soyboy? I k new it


I do not understand your comment
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food:
Yes he was a misogynist, as was the fashion at the time, but you're going to run out of dead male figures to admire very quickly when you realize how many of them were in the same boat...

It's called "maturing". We - collectively - are starting to realize that people we held up as idols were guilty of heinous things. Maybe running out of dead male figures to admire isn't such a bad thing, and we can find new people to admire.

It's okay to say "I was wrong" and move on. His art will still exist.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has his work dropped in value at auction? Has the MOMA in NYC burned their collection of paintings and drawings? Have they razed Musee Picasso in Paris? Has he been removed from the dialogue in art instruction? The answer to these questions is the same as the one to, "Is Picasso being canceled?"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: LewDux: danielscissorhands: dionysusaur: Yes he was.
A colossal one.
But all your heroes are monsters.

Not Joe Strummer. I met him 3 times, and interviewed him, and he was the nicest, most down to Earth human being.

Joe strummer was soyboy? I k new it

I do not understand your comment


See, evebn reading s-word severaly diminishes menta cabilities
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never liked his art. Don't get it, when I see piles of it on merchandise at the airport shops. Don't care.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KB202: Never liked his art. Don't get it, when I see piles of it on merchandise at the airport shops. Don't care.


The only true modern original artistes in the last 300 years that are universally enjoyed and enlightening are Dolly Parton and Banksy. Obviously
 
