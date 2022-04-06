 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   New Orleans residents asked not to rig explosives to their cars to deter theft, even if it is faster than waiting for the cops to arrive   (wdsu.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't. That guy tried to blow my car up.
Ask him Why ..oh.. You can't
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who don't appreciate bait & switch preroll ads:

Metairie man rigs flash bang to deter car burglars
Youtube pQqb2k717Sg


/ That was not even close to a flash bang.

// Those guys know your truck now.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cyberpunks.comView Full Size


MagnaVolt Lethal Response
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

Fine, I guess I should deactivate the landmine built into my steering column to prevent joyrides. But im nnot hoping to pretend to be happy about it.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I get why he did that.

This is from 2015, but it's not gotten a whole lot better.

"Officers are dispatched to the scene for the discharge of a firearm in 6 minutes on average, homicides 8 minutes, and armed robbery 19 minutes. But many other calls take much more time.  Aggravated rapes take an average of 50 minutes; auto accidents with no injuries, 67 minutes; aggravated assault, 1 hour and 48 minutes; theft, on average, more than 2 hours."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: For those who don't appreciate bait & switch preroll ads:

[YouTube video: Metairie man rigs flash bang to deter car burglars]

/ That was not even close to a flash bang.

// Those guys know your truck now.


Why did he come back and do it a second time?
 
Loren
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a flashbang, not a fragmentation grenade.
 
