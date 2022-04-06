 Skip to content
(CBC)   Experts warn feral pigs will outsmart Albertans, recommend hunters be vewy vewy quiet   (cbc.ca) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They can adapt to anything," Williams said. "They can make a living on anything. They can eat a rock and make a living off it, I think."

OMG the wild boars have joined the Jim Rose Circus.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they saying that the people who voted for Kenny can be outsmarted? That can't be.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some animals are very good at learning from one another. The worst nuisance animals, in my book, are boars, monkeys, and crows. They are smart, and they learn constantly.

In fact, come to think of it, humans would probably be better off coming up with methods to train them rather than trap them or kill them. I guess the most successful trappers wait for days and weeks for boars to attract other boars into traps before springing them.

Which, when you think of it, is kind of an Eloi / Morlock situation.

From a very cold perspective, if we want to control these animals, we need to make them into entertainment (hunting) or deal with them scientifically, with professional control experts (trappers, scientists). Half assed does not work with these very smart animals.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a proud Albertan I am outraged by the notion that I can be outwitted by a feral hog.

My wife Peppa will hear about this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're the Texas of Canada, so a potted plant or even a can of potted meat could outsmart them.
 
cefm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Plus they can survive the cold by making pigloos. Look it up. Sounds adorable.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They're the Texas of Canada, so a potted plant or even a can of potted meat could outsmart them.


You're joking, but we burn down several buildings every year dropping cigarette butts into potted plants.

This is a FACT that potted plants often get the better of us.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Arkansas razorbacks can outsmart Arkansas Razorbacks too.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rats are smart and carry disease.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Depends, will there be more than 30-50 of them?
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The real question is going to be how they vote.
 
Fliegan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Rats are smart and carry disease.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The original Elmer Fudd was Black.  I present to you, "All This and Rabbit Stew."

All This and Rabbit Stew
Youtube kk36qmiVBWw
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm A Wild Pig!
Youtube J4mUpg784Xo
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They are pretty smart

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saw this on Fark a couple months ago. I still have not seen or talked to anyone who has seen one of these boars. I've never even heard mention of it outside these two articles. Are they only in the southernmost part of Alberta or something?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hunters just need to improve their technology.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Saw this on Fark a couple months ago. I still have not seen or talked to anyone who has seen one of these boars. I've never even heard mention of it outside these two articles. Are they only in the southernmost part of Alberta or something?


There was an expert talking about them bathing in water in the river valley to cool off and polluting it for pets drinking the water.

That's and supposedly they're nesting up in Elk Island park.

I've also not seen or know of anyone with first hand experience with them though.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look who they keep electing - the majority of Albertans could be outwitted by a warm bowl of pudding.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Look who they keep electing - the majority of Albertans could be outwitted by a warm bowl of pudding.


I am outraged by this assertion and my wife Jell-O Snack Pack will hear about it.
 
