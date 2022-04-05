 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "If you are in difficulties with a book, try the element of surprise: attack it at an hour when it isn't expecting it." ― H.G. Wells. I tried that, but I only ended up stabbing my keyboard. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Surprise Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
H.G. Wells is sometimes called the Father of Science Fiction, at least according to my research (read: last minute Wikipedia) and is justifiably famous for writing The War of the Worlds among other stories.  It's kind of fascinating, at least to me, to read near-future science fiction that was published at a time when its fictional technology is just becoming real: The War in the Air was published in 1908, a few years after the Wright brothers made history, but at the time the actual details of how the Wright Flyer worked weren't commonly known so he had to . . . wing it. Okay, I'll stop that.

Anyway, at a previous job decades ago where I was stuck as a night clerk at a hotel that no one ever seemed to check into, I found the Project Gutenberg listings of many of his works, and those got me through a lot of long minimum-wage nights. Poverty can be educational if you approach it the right way, I guess. As a socialist, I suspect H.G. Wells would have had something to say about that.

As a writer, he was driven more by his ideas than style, which is kind of reasonable considering the wealth of topics he covered: time travel, nuclear weapons before they existed, aircraft, human-animal hybrids-but even so, he was able to keep his writing grounded.

As soon as the magic trick has been done the whole business of the fantasy writer is to keep everything else human and real. Touches of prosaic detail are imperative and a rigorous adherence to the hypothesis. Any extra fantasy outside the cardinal assumption immediately gives a touch of irresponsible silliness to the invention.(wiki)

This page has a list of tips on how to write like H. G. Wells.

1. Write At Strange Hours
'If you are in difficulties with a book, try the element of surprise: attack it at an hour when it isn't expecting it.' --Love and Mr. Lewisham by H. G. Wells

2. Writers Write (But Edit Too)
'No passion in the world is equal to the passion to alter someone else's draft.' --Freedom Under Planning by Barbara Wootton (1945)

3. Write With Plain Language
'I write as straight as I can, just as I walk as straight as I can, because that is the best way to get there.' --Experiment in Autobiography (1934)

4. Study The Nature Of Mankind (Especially In Darkness)
'Man is an imperfect animal, and never quite trustworthy in the dark.' --The Open Conspiracy: What Are We to Do with Our Lives? by H. G. Wells (1928)

5. Don't Lose Yourself In Planning
'An artist who theorizes about his work is no longer artist, but critic.' --The Temptation of Harringay by H. G. Wells (1895)

6. The 'Tortured Artist' Idea Has To Die
'I had rather be called a journalist than an artist.' - HG Wells in a letter to Henry James

7. Writing Is About Statistics Too
'Statistical thinking will one day be as necessary for efficient citizenship as the ability to read and write.' --H. G. Wells Quoted In Mankind In The Making


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)
We'll be open for submissions until July 31!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page

Also: we are still looking for a title for this year's anthology! Have any good ideas? Let us know!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've done that - attacked a short story or novel at a time when I normally don't. It did help me since I wasn't expecting to write, and the pressure was off. Now if only I could write a great ending hook. I'm still working on that.

Regarding my own work, I've been interviewed by Loren Rhoads for "Death's Garden Revisited", a book about a cool subject - cemeteries. My essay "MS. Inspired By A Graveyard" appears in this book, which I wrote under my real name, Trish Wilson. I talked about visiting Westminster Church, where Edgar Allan Poe and his wife Virginia Clemm are buried. I also talked about other spooky topics. Check out the interview here:

https://lorenrhoads.com/2022/04/05/deaths-garden-contributor-trish-wilson/
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm writing the outline of a book right now and am stuck on one "scene".  I have the rest of the book mostly plotted out in my head (fiction), but this one (first) interaction between all of the main characters has me in a rut.  It's completely derailed my writing and is excruciatingly frustrating.  I haven't written in 3 weeks now and am beginning to wonder if I'll ever get back to it.

Grrrrrrrrrr.  Need a muse...or some weed.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm writing the outline of a book right now and am stuck on one "scene".  I have the rest of the book mostly plotted out in my head (fiction), but this one (first) interaction between all of the main characters has me in a rut.  It's completely derailed my writing and is excruciatingly frustrating.  I haven't written in 3 weeks now and am beginning to wonder if I'll ever get back to it.

Grrrrrrrrrr.  Need a muse...or some weed.


Have you tried skipping that part and coming back to it later? My works tend to be Swiss cheeses of dialogue connected by outlines until very near the end.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah ha! My moment to shine!

I'm doing the April Camp NaNoWriMo event with the standard 50K word goal. I'm very, very close to 12K words. The thing I'm doing to generate semi-random writing prompts (SURPRISE!) is I'm playing the solo RPG called "Over the Mountain"

With four 'encounters' a day in the game, all I have to do is write a minimum of 420-some-odd words per encounter and I hit par for the day. Most of my 'scenes' are at least 1.5 times that long. There's one that's a solid three times my target word count per encounter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The notebook is just so I'll have a physical artifact after I'm done. It's originally designed to be a pen-and-paper game.
 
nartreb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm writing the outline of a book right now and am stuck on one "scene".  I have the rest of the book mostly plotted out in my head (fiction), but this one (first) interaction between all of the main characters has me in a rut.  It's completely derailed my writing and is excruciatingly frustrating.  I haven't written in 3 weeks now and am beginning to wonder if I'll ever get back to it.

Grrrrrrrrrr.  Need a muse...or some weed.


Um... it's an outline.  The point is NOT to fill in the details of every scene.  Just "by the end of this scene, character X will have done/decided/learned Y". (e.g. Superman decides to visit what's left of Krypton, leaving Batman in charge of Earth, but fails to mention it to anybody.)  How that happens is something you can worry about later.  Persuasion? Mistake? Violence?  Fate? Write some other scenes, get to know each of the characters, and it may be easier to predict how they'll react in each others' presence.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm writing the outline of a book right now and am stuck on one "scene".  I have the rest of the book mostly plotted out in my head (fiction), but this one (first) interaction between all of the main characters has me in a rut.  It's completely derailed my writing and is excruciatingly frustrating.  I haven't written in 3 weeks now and am beginning to wonder if I'll ever get back to it.

Grrrrrrrrrr.  Need a muse...or some weed.


It sounds like you have a block on that particular scene, and you're stressing out over it. Could you try writing another part of the book, maybe another scene you've already worked out in your head? Just let the problem scene go for now. Take a break from it, and come back to it later. When I get stuck in a story I like to walk it off - I go for walks on the nearby beaches to clear my head and get inspired. Try a change of venue maybe. Breaking your old routine could help kick start that scene. Good luck and I hope you are able to work it out.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are all sorts of ways to surprise your work (and yourself). Write up an incident that doesn't belong, and you'll get to know your characters better. Give yourself permission to depart from your outline. Let characters grow or shrink in importance. It's like having a magic wand.

I've gotten a good start on the latest installment of "Darkness Eternal." The last few parts were pretty grim, so it's a relief to have some fun for a while. The anthology story is waiting on a bit of inspiration.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once wrote a story in which the begining and ending (the same scene chronically) were logically impossible.

Reading this thread, I thought of the story and thought "that's what I didn't like about it: the whole premise was wrong."

My professor liked it and said that he would help me flesh it out into a book if I was interested.

I wasn't interested but didn't know why; at the time writing was my ambition. My need. Reading this thread made some random synopsis fire and now I know why I didn't like the story.

Why I don't write now?
That's another story.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, keep stabbing. A few hundred thousand stabs in the right places and you've got a book.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: I have the rest of the book mostly plotted out in my head (fiction), but this one (first) interaction between all of the main characters has me in a rut.


Do you need it? Maybe you can jump in after they've first interacted, and reference back to it but not actually show it. Just a thought, I don't know how your story works.
 
