(CTV News)   Lard Tunderin Jaysus, dis seat be givin' me de shiats, boys   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
13 Comments
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've had a seat shift positions on it's own before. Not a fun experience at all. I can easily see how hovering in a helo at a very low altitude and it happening would be bad news.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Not subby, and not condoning it, but in order for it to be racist, wouldn't Newfoundlanders have to be a "race"?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remind me to tell my secretary to quit biatchin about her desk chair tomorrow.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.


Mods didn't seem to have a problem green lighting it though???
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Not subby, and not condoning it, but in order for it to be racist, wouldn't Newfoundlanders have to be a "race"?


I'd like to think I use the term race less loosely than most of the internet. But that doesn't mean I'm not wrong.

It's definitely a semantic argument.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Mods didn't seem to have a problem green lighting it though???


Mods can suck my butt.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
some things should not be able to move.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nirbo: danielscissorhands: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Not subby, and not condoning it, but in order for it to be racist, wouldn't Newfoundlanders have to be a "race"?

I'd like to think I use the term race less loosely than most of the internet. But that doesn't mean I'm not wrong.

It's definitely a semantic argument.

So it does mean you're wrong?

/double negatives
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nirbo: danielscissorhands: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Not subby, and not condoning it, but in order for it to be racist, wouldn't Newfoundlanders have to be a "race"?

I'd like to think I use the term race less loosely than most of the internet. But that doesn't mean I'm not wrong.

It's definitely a semantic argument.


we'er definitely anti-semantic around here.

Also, your use of the term "Racist" is looser than a $5 whore in a navy town at low tide.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nirbo: FloriduhGuy: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Mods didn't seem to have a problem green lighting it though???

Mods can suck my butt.


Bout as racist as a Boston accent.

Settle down, Francis.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

danielscissorhands: Nirbo: danielscissorhands: Nirbo: That's a racist accent Subby. Be better. Or less shiatty.

Not subby, and not condoning it, but in order for it to be racist, wouldn't Newfoundlanders have to be a "race"?

I'd like to think I use the term race less loosely than most of the internet. But that doesn't mean I'm not wrong.

It's definitely a semantic argument.

So it does mean you're wrong?

/double negatives


That was on purpose to highlight it being a matter of semantics.

Race and culture y'know. There are English, Irish, Scotch, French Newfoundlanders.

Only ones I can say are bad people are the ones I'm related to.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see the snowflakes had no problems landing in this thread.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

