 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Alex Jones appears for questioning. I guess you could say he's (•_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■) ...off the Hook   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Week-day names, Alex Jones, Lawyer, Connecticut, Court, Sandy Hook, families of Sandy Hook victims, Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis  
•       •       •

2152 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2022 at 5:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"These people want to put us in prison for our speech."

No, they want to take your money for defaming them, lying like you're lying right now since there is no criminal charge against you.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I would have gone with "squirming on the Hook," from the sound of his butthurt.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"These people want to put us in prison for our speech"

No, they want to hold you accountable for the devastation your lies have caused to their lives.  You took families at the absolute worst point in their lives and spread lies about their dead children, causing untold additional grief and suffering for no other reason than to get ratings.    Free speech doesn't mean you aren't accountable for what you say.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jones said in a video on the Infowars website that the deposition began Tuesday and was to continue Wednesday. He said in the video that the families' lawyers began the deposition by "demonizing" him for his questioning official versions of events.

Nobody needs to "demonize" you, you farking coont.  You self-demonized when you opened that orifice of festering disease that you call a mouth and spewed that appalling filth out.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to get in the way of a good CSI:Miami joke, but "off the hook" indicates he's free and clear.

Far from it in his case.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted a piece of shiat saying that this is a picture of Jones testifying. It was deleted, so I'm writing a description of Jones testifying: a piece of shiat talks into a microphone.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I teach a few towns over from Sandy Hook.

A PIECE OF farkING shiat, IS ALEX JONES!
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawyer Norman Pattis:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/pretty much what I expected... does he write scrips and false medical records too?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Not to get in the way of a good CSI:Miami joke, but "off the hook" indicates he's free and clear.

Far from it in his case.


Yep. Last night I was listening to OA, and got some interesting clarification on the fines. One, he has to pay them, period. He may be partially refunded, but it's not something that gets forgiven, he has to show up and cut a check for about half a mil IIRC. Then, any refund is at the judge's discretion, and since she's been staying up late just to smack down objections, I suspect she's not in a real forgiving mood. Also, part of the requirements to clear the contempt is to actually be deposed, and the prosecution has a say in whether or not he did that, the judge isn't just going to take his word that he fully complied. So yeah, he's farked himself over, the only question is how much.

/They also pointed out that the lawyer's office has a mask requirement that the judge didn't waive, so it'll be interesting to see if he'll actually get to walk through the door.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "These people want to put us in prison for our speech."

No, they want to take your money for defaming them, lying like you're lying right now since there is no criminal charge against you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

OK, fine -- but you have to have actual, verifiable facts if you want to contradict the official summary of facts presented.

It's not a f***ing game.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.


And under a bridge.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just tell Q anon people that Alex Jones is a Democrat agent creating a false flag to prevent trump's re-election on behalf of a liberal pedo cabal that's trying to indoctrinate their kids by giving them participation trophies at pizza parties.

Then we just sit back and let them "take care" of the problem of Alex Jones.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: "The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

OK, fine -- but you have to have actual, verifiable facts if you want to contradict the official summary of facts presented.

It's not a f***ing game.


You really don't even have to do that if the crap you're pulling out your ass doesn't really hurt anyone. Not many defamation suits over the moon landings, for instance.

/Oh, and apparently he decided to not fark around until he hit the 500k. I'm almost bummed about that.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: "The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

OK, fine -- but you have to have actual, verifiable facts if you want to contradict the official summary of facts presented.

It's not a f***ing game.


The trial is already over Jones. Because you didn't show up.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen.

So, you're a grubby little asshole that tried to bank on children being murdered. Fark you. Fark you in the worst ways with a buzz lightyear doll and a light that blinks.

/dad
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified


What about suffering agonizing pain and covered in boils while being gnawed on by rodents?

Those should also be part of it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Not to get in the way of a good CSI:Miami joke, but "off the hook" indicates he's free and clear.

Far from it in his case.


Well, sort of. The judge was holding him in contempt and adding to a cumulative fine for as long as he refused to be deposed, so he's off the hook in that sense.

But in the broader sense, of course, he's now being forced to say things under oath, and I hope they nail his ass to the wall. (This is why the plaintiffs understandably said no to a settlement.)
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified

What about suffering agonizing pain and covered in boils while being gnawed on by rodents?

Those should also be part of it.


I'll say the opposite.  I don't care if he suffers because he certainly won't learn, I just want him gone.

Dead, in jail, just quietly retired.  I don't have time for vengeance we just need him gone.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: But in the broader sense, of course, he's now being forced to say things under oath, and I hope they nail his ass to the wall. (This is why the plaintiffs understandably said no to a settlement.)


... And to this I would add: I'm glad that Newtown is an affluent area whose residents can comfortably say no to $120,000. Because this is for something much bigger.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "These people want to put us in prison for our speech."

No, they want to take your money for defaming them, lying like you're lying right now since there is no criminal charge against you.



I'm sure they wouldn't mind if the guy was thrown in prison for being a POS.
It's just not on the table right now.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: But in the broader sense, of course, he's now being forced to say things under oath, and I hope they nail his ass to the wall. (This is why the plaintiffs understandably said no to a settlement.)

... And to this I would add: I'm glad that Newtown is an affluent area whose residents can comfortably say no to $120,000. Because this is for something much bigger.


I believe they would have said no to any amount.  Sometimes justice has no price, large or small.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Blues Traveler - Hook (Official Music Video)
Youtube pdz5kCaCRFM
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Leatherface always has a fresh hook for times like this.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: gunga galunga: Not to get in the way of a good CSI:Miami joke, but "off the hook" indicates he's free and clear.

Far from it in his case.

Yep. Last night I was listening to OA, and got some interesting clarification on the fines. One, he has to pay them, period. He may be partially refunded, but it's not something that gets forgiven, he has to show up and cut a check for about half a mil IIRC. Then, any refund is at the judge's discretion, and since she's been staying up late just to smack down objections, I suspect she's not in a real forgiving mood. Also, part of the requirements to clear the contempt is to actually be deposed, and the prosecution has a say in whether or not he did that, the judge isn't just going to take his word that he fully complied. So yeah, he's farked himself over, the only question is how much.


Also, $500k is nothing compared to what he's going to shell out in these lawsuits. He's going to have to sell a lot of dick pills and freeze-dried seeds to recoup the damages in this one...it's hard to imagine a worse combination of incredibly sympathetic plaintiffs, incredibly unsympathetic defendant, and absolutely infuriated judge.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's off his nut, that's for sure.
 
henryhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know someone that moved into that town about 2 years after the shooting. I never wanted to ask him what he paid or anything about the real estate experience he had there. Have never visited.
 
undernova
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.


I'll go there, even if you can't or won't. The abyss can gaze back into me, I don't care. Something has to change in us to move forward.

It's a rare, rare human that warrants that kind of moral risk - but Jones is that human. Easily.
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: His lawyer Norman Pattis:
[Fark user image image 253x199]
/pretty much what I expected... does he write scrips and false medical records too?


Admiral Adama has really let himself go.
 
taepodong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perhaps you should interrogate his (•_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■) Sandy vagina
 
BadMotivator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whitroth: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.

And under a bridge.


Can we add Soon?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Freedom of speech ain't freedom from consequences dummy
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whitroth: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.

And under a bridge.


What did the bridge do to deserve that.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That parasite really deserves to be beaten about the face with the claw end of a crowbar.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"These people want to put us in prison for our speech."

Well, no, these people wish to seek legal redress for the damage you've caused.  But since you appear to view the world as if it operated on wants, like a menu of sorts, here's what I'd want:

I'll start with a random, non-legally sanctioned beat-down.  Just some guy off the street.
Follow-up with a palate-cleanser of media humiliation.
Then a prison term.  10 years +
Death in prison, 2 days before release.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Taming of the shoe: whitroth: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.

And under a bridge.

What did the bridge do to deserve that.


Collapse, potentially leading to the death of innocents

//thankfully, it only led to the death of Alex Jones
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republicans, least of all Alex Jones, do not argue in good faith. They only trot out excuses.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: That parasite really deserves to be beaten about the face with the claw end of a crowbar.


That sounds like it's have a high risk of snagging.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jurodan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whitroth: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified.

And under a bridge.


No. Out in a desert in the unforgiving sun without a cloud or tree to shade him.
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: gunga galunga: Not to get in the way of a good CSI:Miami joke, but "off the hook" indicates he's free and clear.

Far from it in his case.

Yep. Last night I was listening to OA, and got some interesting clarification on the fines. One, he has to pay them, period. He may be partially refunded, but it's not something that gets forgiven, he has to show up and cut a check for about half a mil IIRC. Then, any refund is at the judge's discretion, and since she's been staying up late just to smack down objections, I suspect she's not in a real forgiving mood. Also, part of the requirements to clear the contempt is to actually be deposed, and the prosecution has a say in whether or not he did that, the judge isn't just going to take his word that he fully complied. So yeah, he's farked himself over, the only question is how much.

/They also pointed out that the lawyer's office has a mask requirement that the judge didn't waive, so it'll be interesting to see if he'll actually get to walk through the door.


He will almost certainly get the fines returned to him. And the total fine will be either $75,000 or $150,000 depending on whether he got fined for the first day of deposition.

But he does have to pay his victims for the costs they incurred travelling to Texas for the depositions he skipped and their court costs due to his skipping the deposition plus his costs associated with it.

And now he gets to go on his "show" biatching about the evil government wanting his health to suffer.
 
berylman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'll start with a random, non-legally sanctioned beat-down.  Just some guy off the street.
Follow-up with a palate-cleanser of media humiliation.
Then a prison term.  10 years +
Death in prison, 2 days before release.


And finally Monsieur Creosote, a wafer thin mint
/really though I dig it
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: RasIanI: "The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

OK, fine -- but you have to have actual, verifiable facts if you want to contradict the official summary of facts presented.

It's not a f***ing game.

The trial is already over Jones. Because you didn't show up.


No. The trial in this case hasn't started. Mostly because his delaying tactics.

The trial is set to start shortly after April 15 (which is why the judge gave him that as the deadline to comply with the deposition order).
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: ElPrimitivo: someonelse: I won't hope for his death, but I do hope he dies destitute, alone, and terrified

What about suffering agonizing pain and covered in boils while being gnawed on by rodents?

Those should also be part of it.

I'll say the opposite.  I don't care if he suffers because he certainly won't learn, I just want him gone.

Dead, in jail, just quietly retired.  I don't have time for vengeance we just need him gone.


What I would like most of all is him to be caught on video admitting (in great, lengthy detail) that everything he's ever done is a lie, just to scam the rubes that compose his audience.
Unfortunately it won't happen, partly because he's likely drunk on his own Kool Aid at this point, like most every televangelist and cult leader before him.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't really express the disdain I feel for his comments and hurt he imposed on the Sandy Hook parents who lost their kids in such a horrible way. Hopefully karma will come full circle for him in every way.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I had the impression watching the attack on Mr. Jones that this trial will be about something far greater than what happened at Sandy Hook," Pattis said on the video. "The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

Yes, like how does a millionaire not have time to show up to court? You sue a normal working shlubb, and you basically win because of bags of money. You couldn't take a day off, and instead did a podcast? Court takes like, 6 hours at most. You could podcast any other of those 18 hours that day. Lol, idiot.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dywed88: thatboyoverthere: RasIanI: "The trial's going to be about ordinary people's ability to say I'm not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions."

OK, fine -- but you have to have actual, verifiable facts if you want to contradict the official summary of facts presented.

It's not a f***ing game.

The trial is already over Jones. Because you didn't show up.

No. The trial in this case hasn't started. Mostly because his delaying tactics.

The trial is set to start shortly after April 15 (which is why the judge gave him that as the deadline to comply with the deposition order).


No. That's awarding damages. It was a massive story that he got the Death Sentence in Civil Cases because of his antics.

https://abovethelaw.com/2021/11/alex-jones-gets-death-penalty-sanctions-again/

Sentient shiatpost Alex Jones got whacked in court this morning as Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis entered a default judgment against him for failing to comply with discovery in defamation suits brought by the surviving families of children shot at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.