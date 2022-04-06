 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In case anyone needs a reminder - here's why you don't stand under a tree during a storm   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod
When I was in college, I was walking along the 2nd floor exterior walkway to my apartment when lightning hit the building.  It was close enough that all the hair on my arms and head stood on end.  That was some scary shiat.

no1curr
A couple of seventh graders at my primary school died during a school camping trip because they took shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm (I was in first grade at the time). I think the memorial plaques still sit in the gardens outside of the staff room, 30+ years on
 
Circusdog320
Driving down a freeway in Arizona I saw lightning hit a center divider, like one these.


Blew it apart.
 
aleister_greynight
When your trying to get shelter from pouring rain, that's usually the only thing you are thinking about.  Not standing under a tree during a thunder storm is much more obvious when you aren't frantically seeking shelter.
 
TwoHead
When I'm on trail, laying in my hammock, counting the seconds between the lightning and the thunder I sometimes wonder if the charge would follow the tree or the hammock. Generally my concern is the charge connecting my butt to the ground, but after seeing this video I guess I should be worried about splinters too.
 
OldRod
TwoHead: When I'm on trail, laying in my hammock, counting the seconds between the lightning and the thunder I sometimes wonder if the charge would follow the tree or the hammock. Generally my concern is the charge connecting my butt to the ground, but after seeing this video I guess I should be worried about splinters too.


I used to be a volunteer fireman.

Once saw a house fire caused by lightning striking a tree, a limb from the tree falling, hitting a chain-link fence and traveling close to 50 feet where the fence was bolted to the side of the house.  It even welded a gate shut on the way.

Yes, lightning can travel
 
Combustion
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrparks
Because birds hide in trees and thunder scares birds and then they shiat.
 
MythDragon
Combustion: [external-preview.redd.it image 776x585]


My first thought
 
cherryl taggart
A couple years ago, several scouts were killed when their cabins were under trees and a storm rolled through.  Most of the boys never knew what hit them, but in at least one cabin, it was the tree collapse after the lightning that killed one kid and his friend was right beside him and lived.

Lightning is completely unpredictable.  I worry more about it than tornadoes.
 
Geotpf
OldRod: When I was in college, I was walking along the 2nd floor exterior walkway to my apartment when lightning hit the building.  It was close enough that all the hair on my arms and head stood on end.  That was some scary shiat.

/csb


When I was in high school, lightning hit the electrical pole in my backyard.  It did the following things:

1. My stereo came on and made a loud screaming noise before the power failed completely.  Woke me up thinking aliens were attacking or something.

2. The data in my Casio calculator/phone number watch (remember those?) was completely scrambled, with some Chinese characters and the like replacing letters in the contacts.  There must have been one heck of an EMP through the air.
 
Ivo Shandor
MythDragon: Combustion: [external-preview.redd.it image 776x585]

My first thought


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
