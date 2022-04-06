 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fox to be euthanized and tested for rabies is the Rupert Murdoch headline we've long been waiting for   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Followup, Rabies, Fox News Channel, Fox, tail of the wild Capitol fox, United States Capitol, CBS, Fox Broadcasting Company, News Corporation  
posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 7:55 PM



cheeseaholic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We could save the test bill by injecting him with rabies.  Then we'd know.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Spoiler: The test came back positive.

Good luck to the 9 bitees.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The poor fox. Imagine if YOU were threatened with being put down for every person YOU randomly bit. Hell, I'd be dead a hundred times over.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HLOTY
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Humanely euthanized" mother fox that was likely just protecting her young over a concern about rabies.  Unfortunate for the fox there's no live test for rabies.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And of course the congresscritter bit by the fox was a Democrat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The poor fox. Imagine if YOU were threatened with being put down for every person YOU randomly bit. Hell, I'd be dead a hundred times over.


Downside of being an animal that bites a human without some type of proof of vaccination.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The poor fox. Imagine if YOU were threatened with being put down for every person YOU randomly bit. Hell, I'd be dead a hundred times over.


Where in the article does it say it bit people? I thought it only attacked congressmembers and DC reporters.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The poor fox. Imagine if YOU were threatened with being put down for every person YOU randomly bit. Hell, I'd be dead a hundred times over.


I don't know why we haven't euthanised Luis Suarez.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Send the kits to Save a Fox if they're healthy.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I checked.  The congresscritter it bit wasn't a Republican.  :(

Oh the plus side, the Democrat it bit was a doctor who understands the concept of preventative medicine.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please. Rupert Murdoch is no fox. He looks like someone left a pile of mayonnaise out in the sun.
 
berylman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rabies is way too good for Rupert. It's botfly or bust
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Network name checks out.
/ So does my user name.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: Spoiler: The test came back positive.

Good luck to the 9 bitees.


Yup. I believe the process has changed, but I got bitten by a brown bat when I was about 8 or 9, so....mid 80's, and had to get a series of rabies shots in my stomach. Not good times.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Send a the kits to Bush Jr. He can sit quietly and paint them while they grow a distaste for the smell of mothballs and Texas chili. Then one day, when he least expects it...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The tail of the wild Capitol fox that bit a congressman, a reporter and at least seven other people in Washington Tuesday came to an end

Yes, tails come to an end. How about the wild fox story?
 
