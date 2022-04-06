 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Two counts attempted murder, one resisting and obstructing, one third-degree fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of police property, malicious destruction of a building , one DUI, open intox, and driving on a suspended. Nice work pastor   (mlive.com) divider line
    Arenac County, Michigan, 57-year-old David A. Jones, Moffatt Township, Michigan, Arenac County Sheriff's deputies  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"... and One Moving Violation."
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn Presbyterians
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You cant arrBGUH.....arrest me.....IURRRRRRP Im a man of GAWD!"
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father Jack Hackett wanted for questioning
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a pastor, I admire their dedication to...
No, wait. No, I really don't. Jerkfaces like this make it difficult for the rest of us.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attempted murder charge is trumped up bullshiat. If he crashed into non-cops, there is no chance they file that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's crazy I tells ya!  He believes there's some guy 'in the sky' who tells him what he should be doing.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he has a "rap sheet"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1994, an Oakland County judge sentenced Jones to five to 20 years in prison on a conviction of armed robbery. Jones was also sent to prison in 2000, 2007, and 2012 on drug and drunken driving-related convictions

That's quite a rap sheet there, padre.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

But he found Jesus and all is forgiven.

That's quite a rap sheet there, padre.


But he found Jesus and all is forgiven.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you take only ONE Baptist fishing
 
proteus_b
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
and creating a nuisance
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Requirements to be a pastor:

1, Know enough Bible quotations to sound authoritative. Note: comprehension of quotations is not required.
2, Be alive
3 Be able to wave your arms and pound the pulpit with your fists
4. Dress accordingly. Assault rifles, flak vests, etc. frowned upon, but not forbidden in Southern states.
5 Pillow cases and white sheets? Don't go there. Seriously. Just don't.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go big or go home.  Worldstar!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's my town!

Also, ten years ago there was a pastor who resigned after the man he was having sex with died during drug-fueled sex.
https://www.candgnews.com/amp/news/pastor-resigns-after-man-dies-drug-overdose-his-house-0

And that horrible Church Militant Ex-Gay group is right next door to the church where this DUI offender preached.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "... and One Moving Violation."


This comment right here: Done in one.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy Driver
You've imbibed too much of the Devil's brew
Oh what's becoming of you?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Ferndale pastor charged with trying to kill 2 Arenac County Sheriff's deputies competent for trial"

NEXT TIME he should try to kill deputies who are not competent to stand trial.

/amiright?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Lord works in delirious ways.
 
