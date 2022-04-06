 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Message in a bottle travels from island off coast of Georgia to France in 2 years. Sting unavailable for comment   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Painting, Watercolor painting, Victoria Kay of Knoxville, Knoxville, Tennessee, St. Simon's Island, watercolor painting, email address, Saran wrap  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not that far from France.  Not as if the bottle had to cross an ocean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sting unavailable for comment

He did send an S.O.S. to the world, though.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: A hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore

-g-ddamn litterbugs
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is just like a miracle


No.  It's called ocean currents.  They are fairly well studied and all it does is show how the shiat you put in the ocean in location A can show up at location Z.  Eventually.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: It is just like a miracle


No.  It's called ocean currents.  They are fairly well studied and all it does is show how the shiat you put in the ocean in location A can show up at location Z.  Eventually.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In other news, a new strain of Corona Virus was just discovered in France....
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.