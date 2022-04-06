 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   How does Chicago plug budget shortfalls? Easy, they issue more speed camera tickets than the city has residents   (illinoispolicy.org) divider line
Gotta pay for the life of greatness with Chicago Pizza and the hotdogs of all hot dogs.

Also shiatty drivers.
 
Axeofjudgement: Gotta pay for the life of greatness with Chicago Pizza and the hotdogs of all hot dogs.

Also shiatty drivers.


CHICAGO DEEP DISH TRAFFIC FINES.
 
Tickets so nice you'll get them thrice.
 
So much for that "keeping people safer" argument.
 
Devil's Advocate: people speed multiple times, meaning you can issue more tickets than there are people. That said, the revenue doubling, yeah, that's the dead giveaway this is crooked.
 
" The South Side of Chicago is not where the city's wealth resides, but it is where the city's top two speed cams are located, each collecting over $3 million. "

Come on, freedumb convoy. Work your magic there to stop the lib oppression. You can do it.
 
Trocadero: Devil's Advocate: people speed multiple times, meaning you can issue more tickets than there are people. That said, the revenue doubling, yeah, that's the dead giveaway this is crooked.


Also people who don't live in Chicago may drive through it and speed.
 
It is a schitty system. The City puts more cameras in the poorer neighborhoods than they do in the wealthier neighborhoods. It is almost as if the City realizes that poorer people are more likely to just pay the fine than they they are to contest the ticket...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge: Trocadero: Devil's Advocate: people speed multiple times, meaning you can issue more tickets than there are people. That said, the revenue doubling, yeah, that's the dead giveaway this is crooked.

Also people who don't live in Chicago may drive through it and speed.


There's a joke in here about getting out of Chicago fast. But I don't get it.

And there's a joke there about the public schools.

I'm lazy, farking figure it out yourselves.
 
The brilliant thing is that they started giving tickets for six miles over when they historically had been giving tickets for eleven miles over, so suddenly thousands of people were getting tickets every day just for doing what they had always done. And they just kept on racking them up until the tickets started arriving in the mail.

And brilliant I mean evil, of course.
 
Why can't they just raise the prices on parking meters instead?

Oh, right, they sold those.
 
chitownmike: [Fark user image image 220x163]


Look at this smug bastard who hasn't checked his mail.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge: Trocadero: Devil's Advocate: people speed multiple times, meaning you can issue more tickets than there are people. That said, the revenue doubling, yeah, that's the dead giveaway this is crooked.

Also people who don't live in Chicago may drive through it and speed.


If the cameras worked, they'd reduce speeding and make the road safer. It appears they're doing neither. If tickets aren't decreasing in number every year, they're not working.
 
austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: Trocadero: Devil's Advocate: people speed multiple times, meaning you can issue more tickets than there are people. That said, the revenue doubling, yeah, that's the dead giveaway this is crooked.

Also people who don't live in Chicago may drive through it and speed.

If the cameras worked, they'd reduce speeding and make the road safer. It appears they're doing neither. If tickets aren't decreasing in number every year, they're not working.


Oh they're working. Just not for public safety.
 
FTA: Annual ticket revenues doubled, but fatal crashes still increased.

But it's all about "safety." Uh-huh.
 
Dischorran: Why can't they just raise the prices on parking meters instead?

Oh, right, they sold those.


they could just increase the tolls on the tollway?

Oh, right...
 
The shiatty drivers in Buffalo biatched so much about the speed cameras in school zones they took them out. Didn't even last a school year.

Being a professional pedestrian I loved them. Shiatty drivers paid a little more attention and slower cars are easier to dodge.
 
I've known people who collect tickets like dogs collect fleas.
 
If I drive at the speed limit, it will take someone 2 minutes to dangerously tailgate me.

I didn't realize this until I started using  cruise control to make sure how bad people are about this.

If it wasn't for the car shortage, I would brake check them.

There was a very young black lady in a SUV flashing her headlights and cutting me off for driving at the speed limit just yesterday. One guy even slightly bumped me at the red light after tail-gating me for miles last week. I just honked at him but he looked like a guy who carries guns around.

I don't know how to deal with these people. Just driving the speed limit seems to aggro a lot of drivers. It seems more a rarity that people respect the speed limit and most just try to get back at me for driving the speed limit.

So, this is my long winded way of saying I'm not surprised by the number of speeding tickets. Stop breaking the law, assholes! And, stop harassing people who obey the law.
 
mr0x: If I drive at the speed limit, it will take someone 2 minutes to dangerously tailgate me.

I didn't realize this until I started using  cruise control to make sure how bad people are about this.

If it wasn't for the car shortage, I would brake check them.

There was a very young black lady in a SUV flashing her headlights and cutting me off for driving at the speed limit just yesterday. One guy even slightly bumped me at the red light after tail-gating me for miles last week. I just honked at him but he looked like a guy who carries guns around.

I don't know how to deal with these people. Just driving the speed limit seems to aggro a lot of drivers. It seems more a rarity that people respect the speed limit and most just try to get back at me for driving the speed limit.

So, this is my long winded way of saying I'm not surprised by the number of speeding tickets. Stop breaking the law, assholes! And, stop harassing people who obey the law.


You're supposed to be inside the lines.
 
I've noticed they drop the speed limit in the blacker parts of Dallas. A stretch that would be 50 in north Dallas, 40 in south Dallas. I'm willing to bet the same holds true for other cities. Except Atlanta, where it's physically impossible to move at speed.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws: The shiatty drivers in Buffalo biatched so much about the speed cameras in school zones they took them out. Didn't even last a school year.

Being a professional pedestrian I loved them. Shiatty drivers paid a little more attention and slower cars are easier to dodge.


Well, this is in Chicago and has nothing to do with the well being of residents as it is just yet another money grab.  The city, county, and state are on the constant lookout for any money making scheme.  When people tire of that and leave in droves and they are left with a revenue loss, the solution is to increase taxes and fines to make up for it because that will work...
 
Mrs. Beetlejuice even lets the dead vote, she should give them speeding tickets too....
 
Herr Flick's Revenge: Also people who don't live in Chicago may drive through it and speed.


They don't have to pay. Illinois passed a criminal justice reform bill where you don't have to pay speed camera tickets because they can't be used to suspend your driver license.
 
Yep, that sounds about right.  Moved out of the city in the fall after living there eight years.  It is literally impossible to live in Chicago with a car without getting at least one parking and one camera ticket a year.  Doesn't matter how hard you try to follow the rules.  Living in Indy, didn't get a ticket of any kind for over 10 years before I moved to Chicago.  First year probably got double digits.  Before I figured out the game and got it down to two to four per year.  And that was before Lightfoot lowered the cams down to 6mph.  For safety, what a joke.  Not a single person believes that.  If they gave one fark about safety they'd make at least a half-arsed effort to control the drag strip that is 94 on the south side.  Any time of day or night, you can be tooling along doing 75 or 80 on that (limit is 55) and every few minutes you'll be passed like you're standing still by some moron weaving in and out like he's in a movie chase.  And course there are always one or two "monkey-dos" morons coming right up behind him acting like it's a race.  To myself I called them "Chicago Crazies."  When I was driving back into town I'd know I was getting close by when I saw my first crazy.

Not exaggerating, every few mins.  But in the eight years I lived there don't think I saw a single cop on that stretch of highway.  Wonder why the morons think they can get away with doing 100.

For safety.  Lol.  Just a coincidence that they have huge and ever growing budget shortfalls.  It was funny watching the city try to copy the seriously liberal east coast cities.  Any tax one of those big brother cities like NYC passed because they actually wanted to control your behavior (plastic bags, sugary drinks, etc.) Chicago would copy to raise money but claim they cared about the other crap.  People finally drew the line at the soda tax.  Probably cost one politician the mayor's office with that debacle.  And this transparent money grab will probably cost the current one same thing.  See ya, Lightfoot.

I miss the excitement of the city, but not the corrupt hands in my pockets.  Glad I left.
 
Nirbo: mr0x: If I drive at the speed limit, it will take someone 2 minutes to dangerously tailgate me.

I didn't realize this until I started using  cruise control to make sure how bad people are about this.

If it wasn't for the car shortage, I would brake check them.

There was a very young black lady in a SUV flashing her headlights and cutting me off for driving at the speed limit just yesterday. One guy even slightly bumped me at the red light after tail-gating me for miles last week. I just honked at him but he looked like a guy who carries guns around.

I don't know how to deal with these people. Just driving the speed limit seems to aggro a lot of drivers. It seems more a rarity that people respect the speed limit and most just try to get back at me for driving the speed limit.

So, this is my long winded way of saying I'm not surprised by the number of speeding tickets. Stop breaking the law, assholes! And, stop harassing people who obey the law.

You're supposed to be inside the lines.


Why does it matter what color the woman was?  Didn't seem to be a necessary descriptor for the guy.
 
Spectrum: The brilliant thing is that they started giving tickets for six miles over when they historically had been giving tickets for eleven miles over, so suddenly thousands of people were getting tickets every day just for doing what they had always done. And they just kept on racking them up until the tickets started arriving in the mail.

And brilliant I mean evil, of course.


Issuing citations to people breaking the law is evil? Should rapists be let go because arresting them would be evil?
 
