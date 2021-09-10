 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Yes, we've noticed   (yahoo.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We murdered a lot of civilians in Iraq and we flushed trillions down the toilet. This is indisputable.

I'm so flipped out about all the death around the world and the mass killings here in the US flip me out more than ever. This is 2022, people. It's not very civilized at all.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Von Ribbentrop.
16 October 1946.

Tick tock, m*therf*cker.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
F*ck you and your genocide, Ivan.
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they can't kill Ukrainians, they'll ship Russians in and kill them!

Huzzah!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't bomb a hospital by accident, let alone several.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We haven't killed nearly as many as you say we've killed.

How many, beyond 0, have you KILLED?

Seriously. The number shouldn't be a non-zero number, because that's how many you should have killed. ZERO!
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putting a bunch of senior Nazis on trial and executing them, after you've turned their country into rubble and destroyed their ability to fight, is one thing, but I don't know how people think someone's just going to arrest Putin and put him on trial.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He said that if the Russians were pursuing attacks on civilians, "the scale of losses and devastation would be worse by digits."

So, would that be more fingers and toes scattered about, or would they all be missing?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a civilized world, this man would be hanged, drawn and quartered. It amazes me that didn't happen right away.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would they have really killed more civilians if they wanted to?


Because it seems like they wanted to take Kyiv and failed miserably at it. Seems like they wanted to win this war in a few days and messed that up also. One could argue that just because Russia wants to do something, it doesn't mean they are gonna accomplish it. Maybe they are killing all the civilians they possibly can even though they really want to kill a lot more. They are just incompetent.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So according to the UN ambassador, we shouldn't be upset that a lot of Russian soldiers are underachievers?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's...not really helping their argument. I don't think that saying "those civilian deaths are rookie numbers, if this were us it'd be double or triple that" is going to garner them much sympathy, from anyone.
 
covalesj
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: We murdered a lot of civilians in Iraq and we flushed trillions down the toilet. This is indisputable.

I'm so flipped out about all the death around the world and the mass killings here in the US flip me out more than ever. This is 2022, people. It's not very civilized at all.


...Relative to what?  We are actually more civilized than we ever have been. In general, the world is the most safe and most fair it's ever been.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Puglio: You don't bomb a hospital by accident, let alone several.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size


The US hit the Kunduz hospital for 30 minutes using Spectre gunships...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair, doesn't EVERYONE take little tourist hiking trips while brining along mobile crematoria just in case you have a sudden need for them?

What?

/They planned this shiat.
//Very poorly I might add, but someone made a plan somewhere along the way.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So they aren't denying the killings they've actually accomplished.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not the best way to prove you've been a good guy here, you know.

When you're found over a stack of bodies, saying "well, I could have eaten them!" doesn't make you the better person by comparison.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's entirely plausible that they wanted to kill more civilians and failed at that too.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sh*tbag is self-aware that he indeed smells like sh*t but claims he could smell even more like sh*t if he wanted to.
 
jethroe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theteacher: We haven't killed nearly as many as you say we've killed.

How many, beyond 0, have you KILLED?

Seriously. The number shouldn't be a non-zero number, because that's how many you should have killed. ZERO!


We've heard for many decades from very highly placed politicians that when there's a war one MUST expect unfortunate "collateral damage".  People die, man.  You can't cry about it.  It happens.  Sometimes you are trying to kill a convoy of folks and oopsie it ends up being a wedding party.

Or you're leaving a 20 year long occupation and you dronestrike some guy thinking he's a terrorist and GOSH DARN IT he's an aid worker and you just massacred him and 7 children.  Oops.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


In US Drone Strike, Evidence Suggests No ISIS Bomb - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

We've been told it's a "cost of war".  Relax.

Unless the calculation is different when they're white or when it's another country doing the killing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jethroe: theteacher: We haven't killed nearly as many as you say we've killed.

How many, beyond 0, have you KILLED?

Seriously. The number shouldn't be a non-zero number, because that's how many you should have killed. ZERO!

We've heard for many decades from very highly placed politicians that when there's a war one MUST expect unfortunate "collateral damage".  People die, man.  You can't cry about it.  It happens.  Sometimes you are trying to kill a convoy of folks and oopsie it ends up being a wedding party.

Or you're leaving a 20 year long occupation and you dronestrike some guy thinking he's a terrorist and GOSH DARN IT he's an aid worker and you just massacred him and 7 children.  Oops.

[static01.nyt.com image 600x400]

In US Drone Strike, Evidence Suggests No ISIS Bomb - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

We've been told it's a "cost of war".  Relax.

Unless the calculation is different when they're white or when it's another country doing the killing.


Yeah, what about all that shiat!! Let's talk about that shiat! Russia is just following America's example!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The whataboutism and BSAB is strong in this thread
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: jethroe: theteacher: We haven't killed nearly as many as you say we've killed.

How many, beyond 0, have you KILLED?

Seriously. The number shouldn't be a non-zero number, because that's how many you should have killed. ZERO!

We've heard for many decades from very highly placed politicians that when there's a war one MUST expect unfortunate "collateral damage".  People die, man.  You can't cry about it.  It happens.  Sometimes you are trying to kill a convoy of folks and oopsie it ends up being a wedding party.

Or you're leaving a 20 year long occupation and you dronestrike some guy thinking he's a terrorist and GOSH DARN IT he's an aid worker and you just massacred him and 7 children.  Oops.

[static01.nyt.com image 600x400]

In US Drone Strike, Evidence Suggests No ISIS Bomb - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

We've been told it's a "cost of war".  Relax.

Unless the calculation is different when they're white or when it's another country doing the killing.

Yeah, what about all that shiat!! Let's talk about that shiat! Russia is just following America's example!


No, it's just that there are "worthy victims" and "unworthy victims".

When WE (the West) lie ourselves into a decades-long war that ends up killing hundreds of thousands of folks in the Middle East it's fine -- they are suspicious-looking and they're resisting our "liberation" of their backwards country.  I mean, these cowards are using roadside bombs!  They're not fighting fair.  They're throwing molotov cocktails and then RUNNING AWAY like cowards.

When THEY do it, well, it's just evil incarnate.  The most serious thing ever.

That's all.  Follow the rules.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's not the best way to prove you've been a good guy here, you know.

When you're found over a stack of bodies, saying "well, I could have eaten them!" doesn't make you the better person by comparison.


I don't know.  If your only choices are.... Killer or Killer Cannibal, I'm picking the non cannibal every time.  Just saying.
 
