(North Jersey)   Aaaaaaannnnnnnd...here comes the spotted lanternfly invasion   (northjersey.com) divider line
12
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And I thought stink bugs were annoying. A shame too since these bugs look pretty cool.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do we have some sort of snake that eats them?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: Do we have some sort of snake that eats them?



Bats would probably eat them, too bad they're getting a nose fungus.
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That giant invasive spider will eat them.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, we don't have to scrape them off, just because big government wants us to.
Muh Freedoms.

/s  (Poe's law)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm... I wonder if they're as fry-able as the cicadas.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Hmm... I wonder if they're as fry-able as the cicadas.


Probably.

I wonder if they're as edible.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should make a cat toy that moves like the lantern fly.  The whole "jump 1' in the air and flutter 2-3' horizontally" is farking irresistible to my cats.

/They are doing their part here in PA.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
metroid-database.comView Full Size


Don't shoot the last one, or you'll have no idea where the fark you're going.
 
Geralt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse for the pestilence portion of this timeline.
 
