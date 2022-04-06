 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(North Jersey)   Ever wonder why New Jersey smells like feet? Now you know   (northjersey.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, New Jersey, Borough, Local government, Rosa Rizzolo, good cause, local organizations, whole entire community, unlimited access  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mild curse of the lenape tribe?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I'll take a shower.

/seriously it will smell nicer soon
//spring flowers
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it feet?  I bet it is feet.
*clicks link*
FEET!
 
GhostOfAChance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was the other way around.

"Dude, your feet smell like Jersey!"
"Could be worse. You do NOT want to know what smells like Newark."
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staten Island is the reason a small area in NJ sometimes smells.  Don't blame us.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
homesnacks.comView Full Size
 
face90
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRIENDS(Rachel's Trifle
Youtube avE0ozYmTDA
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfAChance: [Fark user image 236x314]


a shiatty interpretation, of a shiatty joke, by a shiatty comedian.
Now what stinks?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in New Jersey yesterday... foot smell would be an improvement.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paramus Sucks
Paramus Sucks
Paramus Sucks
 
GhostOfAChance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: GhostOfAChance: [Fark user image 236x314]

a shiatty interpretation, of a shiatty joke, by a shiatty comedian.
Now what stinks?


C'mon, rarely is there a headline which practically *demands* a variation of that joke. If it wasn't me posting it, it would have been someone else.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Staten Island is the reason a small area in NJ sometimes smells.  Don't blame us.


Also Manhattan, and almost all of the waterways south of The Bronx.

// how like a New Yorker to make their problem someone else's
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GhostOfAChance: smed7: GhostOfAChance: [Fark user image 236x314]

a shiatty interpretation, of a shiatty joke, by a shiatty comedian.
Now what stinks?

C'mon, rarely is there a headline which practically *demands* a variation of that joke. If it wasn't me posting it, it would have been someone else.


You're not wrong...
Sorry, I just really can't stand Gilbert Gottfried...he's always rubbed me the wrong way.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's all the Italian bodegas.

Seriously, you know you're in a good one when it smells like feet.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of the top requested items in shelters. Socks.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it the Frito factory?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feet?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: ViolentEastCoastCity: Staten Island is the reason a small area in NJ sometimes smells.  Don't blame us.

Also Manhattan, and almost all of the waterways south of The Bronx.

// how like a New Yorker to make their problem someone else's


Then they spend the summer at the shore and are pains in the ass there too.  Ugh.  GTFO.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

uh...nevermind
 
grumpfuff
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Staten Island is the reason a small area in NJ sometimes smells.  Don't blame us.


You know better than that. Elizabeth, et all.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.