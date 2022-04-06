 Skip to content
(UPI)   If you've ever dreamed of a job where you can run a post office and count penguins, then I have some good news for you   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Antarctica, Antarctic Heritage Trust charity, Port Lockroy base, British Antarctic Territory, post office, Antarctic Peninsula, Palmer Archipelago, British Antarctic Survey  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIB IV
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"There are no shower facilities at Port Lockroy, so staff are expected to be comfortable living with these limited washing facilities yet still keeping hygiene levels high. Visiting ships will offer showers every few days but when conditions are poor you might expect to go up to two weeks without visitors or a shower. "

"There is no flushing toilet at Port Lockroy. There is a basic camping toilet which needs to be emptied daily. "

Nope.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not an easy to job to get. They count ALL of your past murder convictions.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Before this moment, I never knew I wanted to run a post office while counting penguins.
I still don't, but it was an interesting thought.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "Workers will be living in conditions that include limited power, no running water or internet access."

Of course there is no running water. The water there is frozen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It's not an easy to job to get. They count ALL of your past murder convictions.


Just the convictions, though, right?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "There are no shower facilities at Port Lockroy, so staff are expected to be comfortable living with these limited washing facilities yet still keeping hygiene levels high. Visiting ships will offer showers every few days but when conditions are poor you might expect to go up to two weeks without visitors or a shower. "

"There is no flushing toilet at Port Lockroy. There is a basic camping toilet which needs to be emptied daily. "

Nope.


How can a place get 80,000 pieces of mail a year but not at least figure out how to create a septic tank?  I mean I know its cold and whatnot, but geez there is a middle ground between camping toilet and full scale municipal sewer system.

You could probably invent the shower system yourself, there's enough snow.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wish we could edit the headline so it says: "Ever wonder how you can run a post office and count penguins? Then, I have some good news for you"

It would be the third greenlit "Ever wonder" headline in a row.

Do it!!!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gift shop?
 
berylman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool! This movie deserves a sequel; in a different locale
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
