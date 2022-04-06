 Skip to content
(AOL)   You know your invasion is going badly when even AOL calls it an utter failure   (aol.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You just know it is a cheating AI when your tanks roll in and all of sudden they produce a thousand militia men that can defeat tanks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You just know it is a cheating AI when your tanks roll in and all of sudden they produce a thousand militia men that can defeat tanks.


It's also cheating if you get two greens for submitting the same AP article from two websites, subby.
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:  the Russians underestimated the number of troops they would need and showed "an astonishing inability" to perform basic military functions. They vastly misjudged what it would take to win the battle for Kyiv


Either that, or the Ukrainians ARE using cheat codes.

It would explain a lot.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So remind me what day of WW3 this is again?

1 defending nation
+1 blundering, fiscally failing belligerent
=1 global total war?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You've got fail!
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If anyone is an expert on failure it would be AOL.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russia should be getting some trial discs pretty soon.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the unwritten rule about the repeat tag is that the headline had to be witty.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: EvilEgg: You just know it is a cheating AI when your tanks roll in and all of sudden they produce a thousand militia men that can defeat tanks.

It's also cheating if you get two greens for submitting the same AP article from two websites, subby.


Literally the same article green-lit less than a half-hour earlier.
 
