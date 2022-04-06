 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, A tale of a self-pleasurer's trip / That started from this misty port / Aboard Southwest's airship. / In 12B a mighty 'bating man / His thoughts low-grade impure   (jalopnik.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has a foot fetish and it was the pilots fault

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
if it's a repeat, and it's labeled as such, why green light it?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Again?

[media1.giphy.com image 500x281]


According to the article, it will be reposted three more times over three hours.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not like he put his seat back.
 
JS64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't quite understand why she waited for him to get all finished before she reported him to the crew...
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moto-geek: if it's a repeat, and it's labeled as such, why green light it?


Got you to click, didn't it? Mission accomplished $$$$$
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His thoughts low-grade impure

What's his Fark Handle?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1 .. 2 ..3 ... 4!
If weren't for the courage of the fearless crew,
A fifth bate they'd endure

/I'm trying to think of something that rhymes with impure, Subby.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"self pleasurer's" is too many syllables, subby.  How about "Onan's"
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sooooo it takes masturbating, four times, to get banned from air travel. You can assault the crew and go full Karen and not even get charged for being asked to put a mask when it was required. Okay.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JS64: I don't quite understand why she waited for him to get all finished before she reported him to the crew...


Manners
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Four times in 3 hours?
Damn, that almost beats my record.

Almost.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JS64: I don't quite understand why she waited for him to get all finished before she reported him to the crew

.

She wanted to make sure she had ample evidence. She didn't want a 'he said, she said' issue that just got wrote off.
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: SplittingAces: Again?

[media1.giphy.com image 500x281]

According to the article, it will be reposted three more times over three hours.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Antonio Sherrodd McGarity was seated on the Southwest Airlines flight and began masturbating shortly after take-off.


Poor fella masturbates shortly.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"McGarity was also interviewed by FBI agents, who allegedly admitted to his in-flight behavior."

Huh, the FBI guys were in on the action it seems.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sooooo it takes masturbating, four times, to get banned from air travel. You can assault the crew and go full Karen and not even get charged for being asked to put a mask when it was required. Okay.


A man spends 40 years building walls for the people of his village....
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This news has been greenlit

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't blame him

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thought it might be a reaction to Louis CK's Grammy win
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was trying to bring back the smoking section.
 
aperson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he was banned from Southwest for life?  That's strange, I thought this sort of behavior would face punishment, not be rewarded.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't dance to this
 
