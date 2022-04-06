 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Russian ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies at 75. No word on exactly which of Dante's circles he will be residing in   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Being a hardened atheist he just gets the waiting room.

For all eternity
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great.  Now do the other Vladimir.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real sack of shiat.
Whatever the Republican equivalent is for Russia.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this the idiot who tipped their hand about the invasion date?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rest in piss.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good Riddance
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad he got to live long enough to see what an impotent pile of feces his country's military was.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good. I suggest the Seventh Circle of Hell for violent souls.
 
