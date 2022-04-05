 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   Update on those five fetuses (feti?) found in DC. No, there were fifteen. No, fifty five. No, wait, there were... oh lord   (washingtonian.com) divider line
149
    More: Followup, Fetus, Abortion, Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act, Activism, Infant, life activist Lauren Handy, The Washington Post, credibility of these claims  
•       •       •

2697 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2022 at 3:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



149 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That apartment must've smelled fetid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What. The. F*ck.

Wow.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gotta catch em all!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure she's looking forward to spending eternity with them all in "Heaven".
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worst episode of Hoarders ever.
 
full8me
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should be able to find the "priest" who blessed and named all the fetuses and press some charges against him, as well.  Maybe find out who else contacts him about peforming illegal acts while they're at it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
o.0
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That biatch is sick.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: I'm sure she's looking forward to spending eternity with them all in "Heaven".


You know what you can do with 72 virgins? 2 World Of Warcraft raids....at the same time!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really don't want to read the whole story but how does 115 missing aborted feti go unreported?

Did the clinic workers just find out and say, "Not our problem now."
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This country...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just a reminder:

"Everything is a dildo if you're brave enough.'"

-Brian Boitano
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, whaddya think?  A year apiece ought to do it, right?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's .... pretty creepy.  I mean, I can understand why they'd do something like that if you're a true believer that even sperm/eggs have souls or whatever it is they think.

Guess it could've been worse.

Still.  Major cringe factor.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thread is cursed. Post boobies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They say they convinced the driver to give them a box.

They probably offered the minimum wage or close to it delivery driver $100 or something for the box and he thought no one would find out. YOU DUN GOOFED SON!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's quite a feat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know what's worse than being caught with 5 dead babies?
Admitting you buried 110 dead babies before you were caught.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We found the andrenochrome lab and yes it belongs to the conservatives
 
Daer21
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MFK
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people are farking crazy. There is no reason we should have to coddle or tolerate this kind of behavior just because someone says "muh religion!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thread is cursed. Post boobies.

[Fark user image 425x491]


(. y .)
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Religious craziness.  Blessed and buried?
If you believe they were human not just a fetus then it's a hate crime, im sure there was atleast 1 Jewish, built or atheist in the bunch to categorize the blessing and burying a hate crime.
If you believe they were just a clump of cells then she committed theft, improper disposal of medical waste an destruction of evidence.
Either way the world would be far better if all religion was abolished
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people are sick farks.

"It's offensive that anyone would call into question [the activists'] manners or their integrity for having these babies in the refrigerator, when they took such care to treat them with honor and dignity, and sought nothing but a proper Christian burial." "
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame Pokemon for this "gotta collect them all" mentality.
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did she think she can eat all that? I'm only good for a dozen myself
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Being Republicans, this has to be asked. How many of those fetusi did they rape?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

full8me: They should be able to find the "priest" who blessed and named all the fetuses and press some charges against him, as well.  Maybe find out who else contacts him about peforming illegal acts while they're at it.


I don't think priests are not required to report crimes.  I believe danger someone's life might be an exception...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What. The. F*ck.

Wow.


We found a cat that got hit by a car out by the house when I was a teenager. We dug a hole and buried it in the backyard like we did our own pets that had passed away. We used to bury all kinds of animals - dogs, cats, horses. It's what you do out in the country.

Just because something that's died wasn't your pet or your kid doesn't mean you don't treat it with respect. I imagine people are being buried in Ukraine without their next of kin knowing.

If you're upset because the dead being buried here are baby people, it calls into question your views on whether fetuses are living beings or not in the first place. Shouldn't you just shrug this off as some weird stunt, like someone burying locks of hair or toenail clippings?
 
full8me
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: They say they convinced the driver to give them a box.

They probably offered the minimum wage or close to it delivery driver $100 or something for the box and he thought no one would find out. YOU DUN GOOFED SON!


"Is you providing fetuses to a criminal farking conspiracy?"
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
flyingdiscmuseum.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Pro-Life" = "I'm farking crazy"
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That overloaded my daily WTFometer. Sort it out 'Murica!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
3 could be a disgusting prop, 115 are you trying to make a philosophers stone?
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MFK: These people are farking crazy. There is no reason we should have to coddle or tolerate this kind of behavior just because someone says "muh religion!"


...and yet 🎵🎵HERE WE ARE!🎵🎵
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I really don't want to read the whole story but how does 115 missing aborted feti go unreported?

Did the clinic workers just find out and say, "Not our problem now."


FTA:

The provenance of those 115 fetuses is bizarre: the group claims several activists (including Handy) encountered a driver from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services loading biohazard boxes into his truck outside the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Foggy Bottom on March 25. They say they convinced the driver to give them a box. (A statement disputing the credibility of these claims, apparently from Curtis Bay Energy, was read by another reporter at the press conference. Curtis Bay Energy has not responded to voicemails asking for comment.)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you want Botchlings?!? Because that's how you get Botchlings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if she thought they could be implanted and therefore saved?

/probably preached to them too
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Addressing critics of the group's jawdropping tactics, Randall Terry-a national anti-abortion activist working with PAAU-said,  "It's offensive that anyone would call into question [the activists'] manners or their integrity for having these babies in the refrigerator, when they took such care to treat them with honor and dignity, and sought nothing but a proper Christian burial.  [The activists'] cleared out the whole vegetable bin just for them!  Nobody was going to eat the rhubarb anyway."
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine going through life thinking you were called by a higher power to engage in a mission to bury medical waste in your back yard.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
five fetuses (feti?)

Five feet.

Or about 1.5 meters.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

full8me: They should be able to find the "priest" who blessed and named all the fetuses and press some charges against him, as well.  Maybe find out who else contacts him about peforming illegal acts while they're at it.


Human fetuses, pig fetuses, how many of us could tell the difference?
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Y'all get really wound up around not-humans.

It only takes two morons having sex to make a not-human. This can happen every day of the week.

Maybe even natural biology won't permit the not-human to become human. That's a thing that happens. More often than anyone likes to admit.

I guess the real sin is two morons having sex. Therefore, I propose an IQ test before any two people have sex. It's the only rational way.

/ or is it
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that jackass Randall Terry still around? I'm sorry to learn that.
 
valkore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What are the Christian Beliefs (tm) regarding fetuses? Is it that they have a soul upon conception? If so, where does the soul go when the fetus dies before being born?

If the answer is Heaven, what's the problem? The pre-babby avoids all the suffering of living, with an express route to being with Christ for all of eternity.

Shouldn't these folks be encouraging, or at least not expressly discouraging, abortions?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did she have enough to build her own Shakey's Pizza?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Daeva [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is like that episode of CSI where the guy was freezing his sperm, but 115 times worse.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anything saying that she isn't lying? 5 is believable cause she literally broke into a clinic. That would be a massive accumulation of medical waste for her to get near.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Saving the five for "Bachelor - Matt Gaetz" edition?
 
Displayed 50 of 149 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.