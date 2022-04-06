 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Ever wonder why the ads always say 'Nine out of ten doctors use our product'? It's because the tenth is a moron   (king5.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four out of five dentists surveyed recommended sugarless gum for their patients who chew gum.

Therefore, dentists are twice as stupid as doctors.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
i.imgflip.com
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because there's always a bottom 10% of every class that passes medical school?
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do not use <medication> if you are allergic to <medication>
...I don't care if I have an easily treatable, terminal illness. If you advertise the medication on TV, radio, or internet, I'm just gonna die.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
It's this guy, isn't it?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Because there's always a bottom 10% of every class that passes medical school?


Alternately, there are 10% who won't endorse daily radium enemas just because a pharmaceutical company will pay them $30.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
awesome subby!
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doctors are people like anybody else.
Strangely, some conservative areas think medical doctors (should) have some kind of authority or something (beyond medical knowledge).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phalamir: iheartscotch: Because there's always a bottom 10% of every class that passes medical school?

Alternately, there are 10% who won't endorse daily radium enemas just because a pharmaceutical company will pay them $30.


Yes. Or you're the one doctor that discovers that washing your F-ing hands  leads to much better results all around...but you piss off the entire medical world doing so and they sabotage your medical carrier and you die poor and in a sanatorium.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because you can measure a doctor's speed with certainty, or their position, but not both - especially if they're running away from the weird guy with the clipboard...?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Check their asses for generous spa hearings of horse paste
 
pheelix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Because you can measure a doctor's speed with certainty, or their position, but not both - especially if they're running away from the weird guy with the clipboard...?


You're goddamn right!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ever wonder if the next headline after this one will complete the trifecta?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That last doctor out of ten is not taking kickbacks from that particular drug dealer.

He got a better deal from another pharmaceutical company and examining your girlfriend/wife/mom in a Hawaiian junket hotel as you read this post.
 
berylman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anytime I hear that something is 90%+ whatever BS alarm bells start going off unless they can really back it up.
99.5% is the preferred statistical figure people like to throw off out of hand when they are making shiat up but pretending to be quasi realistic by manufacturing a number
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I talked with a dentist about this.  He told me he got calls sometimes, and the last one was if brushing with Colgate was better than not brushing.

Presumably some people are just farking with the pollsters who deserve it.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: Do not use <medication> if you are allergic to <medication>
...I don't care if I have an easily treatable, terminal illness. If you advertise the medication on TV, radio, or internet, I'm just gonna die.


My favorites are the ones where the medication's side effects sounded worse than what they're curing. I know I heard one once where possible side effects listed heart attack and stroke. How the fark bad does something have to be where a heart attack or stroke are acceptable risks?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any article that cites the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons should be viewed as suspect.
 
Lish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Doctors are people like anybody else.
Strangely, some conservative areas think medical doctors (should) have some kind of authority or something (beyond medical knowledge).


Unless the doctor is advising a woman on abortion, of course.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And, at last count, there are over 250,000 primary care physicians in direct patient care in the U.S..

In other words, they surveyed just 0.25% of PCPs, and of that quarter-percent, less than 10% have concerns. The Conversation didn't publish how they contacted or conducted the survey.

The entire farking article is statistically insignificant.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who is the tenth one?

:)
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: tuxq: Do not use <medication> if you are allergic to <medication>
...I don't care if I have an easily treatable, terminal illness. If you advertise the medication on TV, radio, or internet, I'm just gonna die.

My favorites are the ones where the medication's side effects sounded worse than what they're curing. I know I heard one once where possible side effects listed heart attack and stroke. How the fark bad does something have to be where a heart attack or stroke are acceptable risks?


And the ones where the symptom treated is the same as one of the side-effects that require immediate medical intervention. At what point did someone say, well this treats X but in about 10% of people it also causes X so badly that they have to go to the ER... f*** it, Sam, lets sell it anyway?

This world... I just don't understand it.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your basic medical doctor is not a scientist and is not necessarily familiar with the statistical analysis required to understand medical research.   Any doctor who says "I gave ivermectin to my patients and they got better" obviously didn't pay attention in statistics class.

Or they could just be a right-wing nut job willing to kill people to make a political point.

Of course, there are plenty of MDs who also have a PhD and do medical research, but those people aren't the ones pushing idiotic miracle cures.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: ReapTheChaos: tuxq: Do not use <medication> if you are allergic to <medication>
...I don't care if I have an easily treatable, terminal illness. If you advertise the medication on TV, radio, or internet, I'm just gonna die.

My favorites are the ones where the medication's side effects sounded worse than what they're curing. I know I heard one once where possible side effects listed heart attack and stroke. How the fark bad does something have to be where a heart attack or stroke are acceptable risks?

And the ones where the symptom treated is the same as one of the side-effects that require immediate medical intervention. At what point did someone say, well this treats X but in about 10% of people it also causes X so badly that they have to go to the ER... f*** it, Sam, lets sell it anyway?

This world... I just don't understand it.


No, no you don't
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: Do not use <medication> if you are allergic to <medication>


That's always my favorite disclaimer, it's the ultimate CYA.
"Oh he took Farkziga but was allergic to it and died? We said don't take it if you're allergic, which you can only find out by taking it. No wrongful dealt suit for you"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, at last count, there are over 250,000 primary care physicians in direct patient care in the U.S..

In other words, they surveyed just 0.25% of PCPs, and of that quarter-percent, less than 10% have concerns. The Conversation didn't publish how they contacted or conducted the survey.

The entire farking article is statistically insignificant.


That isn't evidence the article is "statistically insignificant". The fraction of people surveyed isn't the driving factor as anyone who ever passed a statistics course should know.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Doctors are people like anybody else.
Strangely, some conservative areas think medical doctors (should) have some kind of authority or something (beyond medical knowledge).


Fark user image
 
