(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Hoodoo Gurus, Killing Joke, The Stranglers, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #329. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
23
    More: Live  
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Present! Awaiting another Death Signal.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Evening.
Hope everyone's assuming the position for Wednesdie
lyonssharepro.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Present! Awaiting another Death Signal.


Thanks for the help in the garden today
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

We earned that smoke
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Present! Awaiting another Death Signal.

Thanks for the help in the garden today
[pbs.twimg.com image 270x360]
We earned that smoke
[pbs.twimg.com image 270x360]


I'm here for ya, but aren't I supposed to be sailing?!!!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[/Out of town auto response]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: Evening.
Hope everyone's assuming the position for Wednesdie
[lyonssharepro.com image 850x478]


I farking love that movie :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Present! Awaiting another Death Signal.

Thanks for the help in the garden today
[pbs.twimg.com image 270x360]
We earned that smoke
[pbs.twimg.com image 270x360]

I'm here for ya, but aren't I supposed to be sailing?!!!


When the weather gets a bit warmer we'll hit the lake
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
sno man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Wednesdie, everyone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Slightly falling in love with this bad at the moment
Dead Pony - Speak of the Devil
Youtube L-RX-j0Ob7g
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
South Florida, Standing by

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And away we go!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hello, I am here, ready for Wednesdie from the very early morning.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Echo!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thought for sure he was gonna say, "We will be having the Death Signal."
 
