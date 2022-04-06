 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1909, Robert Peary almost reached the North Pole, a feat he later proudly recounted along with his Nobel prize for attempted chemistry   (history.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matthew hensen standing there like " motherfarker, you did nothing!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Matthew hensen standing there like " motherfarker, you did nothing!"


Sir Edmund would be a freeze dried mummy up on Everest if it wasn't for Tenzing
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the rest of the article, how does one land a plane at the North Pole?  Just bring the plane down and pray that the ice you're landing on can support its weight?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assistant Matthew Henson and four Inuits reach what they determine to be the North Pole. Decades after Peary's death, however, navigational errors in his travel log surfaced, placing the expedition in all probability a few miles short of its goal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Looking at the rest of the article, how does one land a plane at the North Pole?  Just bring the plane down and pray that the ice you're landing on can support its weight?


Different kinds of ice have different colors. There's something like 18 different types of sea ice.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even want to get out of bed if I forgot to turn the heat back on (or refused to because it's April dammit). Even getting within 100mi of the North Pole in 1909 is pretty crazy.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: hoodiowithtudio: Matthew hensen standing there like " motherfarker, you did nothing!"

Sir Edmund would be a freeze dried mummy up on Everest if it wasn't for Tenzing


And always gave credit to Tenzing Norgay and took the only photograph, of Tenzing on the summit, of Tenzing. He was a true gentleman about it and spent a lot of his life after on causes to help the Sherpa people.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I don't even want to get out of bed if I forgot to turn the heat back on (or refused to because it's April dammit). Even getting within 100mi of the North Pole in 1909 is pretty crazy.


In 1916-1917 Shackleton and his entire crew sailed part Drake's Passage (the water between Antarctica and Argentina, the most dangerous ocean in the world) in 3-20 foot Jollyboats. A Jollyboat is a bigger version of a rowboat and has a sail.

/ and they all lived

// their ship sank and they were on the ice for 2 years
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dr. Nick Riviera: Looking at the rest of the article, how does one land a plane at the North Pole?  Just bring the plane down and pray that the ice you're landing on can support its weight?

Different kinds of ice have different colors. There's something like 18 different types of sea ice.


And they say the natives have 75 words for each of them.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: tuxq: I don't even want to get out of bed if I forgot to turn the heat back on (or refused to because it's April dammit). Even getting within 100mi of the North Pole in 1909 is pretty crazy.

In 1916-1917 Shackleton and his entire crew sailed part Drake's Passage (the water between Antarctica and Argentina, the most dangerous ocean in the world) in 3-20 foot Jollyboats. A Jollyboat is a bigger version of a rowboat and has a sail.

/ and they all lived

// their ship sank and they were on the ice for 2 years


It's the 36 hour hike over the mountain after sailing 800 miles.
Then they turn right back around to rescue the remainders that were still stranded.

Damn
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: iheartscotch: tuxq: I don't even want to get out of bed if I forgot to turn the heat back on (or refused to because it's April dammit). Even getting within 100mi of the North Pole in 1909 is pretty crazy.

In 1916-1917 Shackleton and his entire crew sailed part Drake's Passage (the water between Antarctica and Argentina, the most dangerous ocean in the world) in 3-20 foot Jollyboats. A Jollyboat is a bigger version of a rowboat and has a sail.

/ and they all lived

// their ship sank and they were on the ice for 2 years

It's the 36 hour hike over the mountain after sailing 800 miles.
Then they turn right back around to rescue the remainders that were still stranded.

Damn


All they had was 3 guys, 30 feet of rope and an ice axe. Professional teams with all sorts of funding have tried and not been able to do it.
 
Gough
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gaspode: iheartscotch: hoodiowithtudio: Matthew hensen standing there like " motherfarker, you did nothing!"

Sir Edmund would be a freeze dried mummy up on Everest if it wasn't for Tenzing

And always gave credit to Tenzing Norgay and took the only photograph, of Tenzing on the summit, of Tenzing. He was a true gentleman about it and spent a lot of his life after on causes to help the Sherpa people.


Not to mention that Hillary was the leader of the first team to reach the South Pole with land vehicles...farking modified farm tractors.  His group was only the third to reach the South Pole by traveling overland.  The first since Amundsen and Scott.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Clicks link...
... "This content is not available in your area".
Aw, drat. Now remembers something about the History Channel website is blocked for Australians. Must pay streaming tv subscription service to be allowed, or something.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has anyone made it to eagle island in Maine? I think it's off of Freeport? One of the few places I never made it to.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: eclecticman666: iheartscotch: tuxq: I don't even want to get out of bed if I forgot to turn the heat back on (or refused to because it's April dammit). Even getting within 100mi of the North Pole in 1909 is pretty crazy.

In 1916-1917 Shackleton and his entire crew sailed part Drake's Passage (the water between Antarctica and Argentina, the most dangerous ocean in the world) in 3-20 foot Jollyboats. A Jollyboat is a bigger version of a rowboat and has a sail.

/ and they all lived

// their ship sank and they were on the ice for 2 years

It's the 36 hour hike over the mountain after sailing 800 miles.
Then they turn right back around to rescue the remainders that were still stranded.

Damn

All they had was 3 guys, 30 feet of rope and an ice axe. Professional teams with all sorts of funding have tried and not been able to do it.


Why this isn't a commonly known story boggles my mind. Imagine their state of mind.
 
