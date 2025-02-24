 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1917, the United States officially entered World War I, a mere three years after the war was started by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. So evildoers of the world beware, we'll get to you... eventually   (history.com) divider line
48
    More: Vintage, United States, World War II, World War I, U.S. Senate, President Woodrow Wilson, German mines, United States House of Representatives, Woodrow Wilson  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 2:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Serbia never looked back.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no "evil doers"  or alternately they were ALL "evil-doers".   .    As a Congressional Committee later found, the US had no business being in that war, and pretty much only entered into it to enrich the DuPont company and the makers of various armaments.   Wilson's campaign slogan  was "he kept us out of war"  but he got seduced by the idea of fighting "The war to end all wars" and creating the League of Nations afterwards
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw an argument recently that this is what Article 5 was really about in the NATO charter: a promise by the US that we wouldn't drag ass the next time our allies get invaded in Europe like the last two times.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


The Guns of August.
 
JS64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The Guns of August.


Beat me to it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?


Not a book (obviously), but a decent summary

WW1 - Oversimplified (Part 1)
Youtube dHSQAEam2yc
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Seal Team Six tuberculosis killed Gavrilo Princip a year later.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The Guns of August.


A good miniseries was "Apocalypse: WW1"  five episodes that use footage filmed during the war and explain most aspects of the war from start to armistice.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


There are many.
A few:
The War that Ended Peace by Margaret McMillan
To End All War by Adam Hothschild
The Guns of August by Barbara Tuchman
The Great War by Paul Fussel

But a good place to start would be to learn about general European history from the fall of the Roman Empire through to the beginning of the 20th century. For example, the French Revolution and Napoleonic wars, colonialism, and German unification all played huge roles towards the onset of the First World War, amongst many other factors.
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


Dan Carlin'S hardcore history epic Blueprint for Armageddon Series of podcasts are sublime.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


If you are into podcasts Dan Carlin's Hardcore History has a six part series on WW1. Each is about 4 hours long so it's an investment of time but very well done.

And yes there really wasn't a "good" and "bad" side for WW1. Just a bunch of idiot politicians and monarchs who couldn't get out of their own way. Just a colossal clusterf*** all around.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Fortunately, Voyager was able to intercept a transmission from her to the Mexican government to assimilate the Southwest.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The Guns of August.


Thirded.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I don't blame 'merikuh for trying to avoid this European slap-fest as it exited the monarchy system.
Anyhoo, I'm sure the damage will get fully cleaned up in another 50 years or so.
Oh look, another UXB was found in that field over there.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US only joins wars that are already over them claims victory.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to recover the negative of the movie showing Mata Hari giving POTUS a blowjob in the White House before the US could go to war. That's what the King's Man says anyways.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The US only joins wars that are already over them claims victory.


You're welcome for us peeling Japan off of you, by the way.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


There was an excellent series a few years back called "Apocalypse WW1" that you can still stream on Amazon Prime (and maybe Netflix?).  Did an excellent job explaining the causes of the war, the war itself, and the after effects.  Also was made up entirely of real footage, some of it previously unseen.  It was an unbelievably complex and brutal war, and the series did a good job of sorting out all the confusion.

There were also two more series - Apocalypse WW2 and Apocalypse Stalin that were outstanding as well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say it's the princip of the matter
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

If you are into podcasts Dan Carlin's Hardcore History has a six part series on WW1. Each is about 4 hours long so it's an investment of time but very well done.

And yes there really wasn't a "good" and "bad" side for WW1. Just a bunch of idiot politicians and monarchs who couldn't get out of their own way. Just a colossal clusterf*** all around.


It wasn't just the government's. Pretty much across the board the government's had fairly broad popular support for the war in 1914.

Belgium is probably the only "good guy" in WWI. They tried to stay neutral until they were invaded. Maybe you can make an argument about Greece, but that is just a mess anyway.

Serbian officials were involved in assassinating the Austrian heir.

Austria saw it as their chance to go in and take Serbia and issued an ultimatum they knew couldn't be accepted.

And then everyone else found excuses to try and gain an upper hand, or settle old scores, or whatever. Yes the British had the "noble" idea of protecting Belgium, but they weren't going to let Germany potentially get more powerful or pass up an opportunity to take them down a peg or two even if they had left Belgium alone.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


In addition to the titles already mentioned above, I'd recommend The First World War by Hew Strachan as a good overall 'primer' on the war, for the casual reader.  There's a 10-episode british documentary TV series based on the book, too, which is also excellent.

A more detailed -- but still very accessible -- single-volume book on the war which I enjoyed is A World Undone by G.J. Meyer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia is a tyranny mitigated by assassination.

Sometimes I wonder if we're not supposed to improve democracies that way.
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We weren't sufficiently offended yet, just like with Hitler

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, what a lovely war. It's not a book, but it does explain a lot about how world orders rise and fall.

Privates on Parade is good, but I mainly like the punny title.

If you are concerned about the rise of fascim and the covid plague, you can read La Peste (The Plague) as a study of both, literally and figuratively. It's one of my personal "touchstones".
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Saw an argument recently that this is what Article 5 was really about in the NATO charter: a promise by the US that we wouldn't drag ass the next time our allies get invaded in Europe like the last two times.


Probably true.  The only way that Western Europe was going to be able to rebuild itself post WWII would be to minimize its military expenditures.  In order to do that, it needed a heavy to protect them from the Soviets.  Since the US was the only industrialized Democracy standing at the end, the US had to be the heavy.  So, while the US provided the military cover, Europe began rebuild and integrate.  In order for that to happen, however, Europe needed a further assurance that the US would come to their rescue immediately in the event of war.

And you know what? The plan pretty much worked.  There hasn't been armed conflict between Western European powers since then.  The unforeseen consequence, however, was that the US had to devote so much of its resources to its military industrial complex, to the point where it is inhibiting domestic spending.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US isn't the world's law enforcement.
We're not their peace keepers.

Europe's been really big on how they unified.

But it's an exclusive club.

Any country that might bring troubles with them is placed on a permanent waiting list.

Unless they're wealthy enough to bribe the right people apparently.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


See also: "A vote for Goldwater is a vote for war in Vietnam"
 
Daer21
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magorn: There were no "evil doers"  or alternately they were ALL "evil-doers".   .    As a Congressional Committee later found, the US had no business being in that war, and pretty much only entered into it to enrich the DuPont company and the makers of various armaments.   Wilson's campaign slogan  was "he kept us out of war"  but he got seduced by the idea of fighting "The war to end all wars" and creating the League of Nations afterwards


The USA'S entry was more or less ensured by the Zimmerman telegram and unrestricted submarine warfare.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magorn: There were no "evil doers"  or alternately they were ALL "evil-doers".   .    As a Congressional Committee later found, the US had no business being in that war, and pretty much only entered into it to enrich the DuPont company and the makers of various armaments.   Wilson's campaign slogan  was "he kept us out of war"  but he got seduced by the idea of fighting "The war to end all wars" and creating the League of Nations afterwards


The Belgians, French, Serbs and Armenians might beg to differ.

Vintage history article, with vintage relativist Centrism as a bonus.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


If you have the time, look up Dan Carlin's hardcore history podcast. He did a six parter on WW1 covering something like 22 hours. Fascinating stuff.

/fark Princip
//fark Serbia
///fark Billy boy
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: And Seal Team Six tuberculosis killed Gavrilo Princip a year later.


After his arm rotted off in prison. Coincidentally that's how I'd like the cheetolini family to go out.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


On why the Central Powers couldn't win (have read):

https://www.amazon.com/First-World-War-Austria-Hungary-1914-1918/dp/0340573481

General history (have read only sections):

https://www.amazon.com/First-World-War-Complete-History/dp/0805076174/ref=asc_df_0805076174/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=312090128763&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=8172331220361773365&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1023038&hvtargid=pla-522459617431&psc=1

For more detail on the Eastern Front, Pritt Buttar's books are very good (have read two out of four, and chapters of a third).
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gonz: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The Guns of August.


For reading about Aug.-Sept. 1914 on the Western Front, Holger Herweg's The Marne 1914 and Ian Sumner's Home Before the Leaves Fall are both later and better books.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

There are many.
A few:
The War that Ended Peace by Margaret McMillan
To End All War by Adam Hothschild
The Guns of August by Barbara Tuchman
The Great War by Paul Fussel

But a good place to start would be to learn about general European history from the fall of the Roman Empire through to the beginning of the 20th century. For example, the French Revolution and Napoleonic wars, colonialism, and German unification all played huge roles towards the onset of the First World War, amongst many other factors.


Something else to check out which gets very little attention in the US, cuz yknow, we're so good at learning from mistakes, are the wars of German unification, the Franco Prussian war (pretty much set the stage for WW1, WW2, and our current shiatshow) and the early Crimean Balkan wars. We're paying today for hubris and dumbfarkery that's almost 170 years old, and you could easily make a case to trace it to Napolean.

Dumas wrote a novella called The Prussian Terror. Set during the Austro-Prussian war. Fiction, but one of my absolute favorite reads.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Set your calendars for Feb 24, 2025.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.


The German Unification and its empire rising upset the 19th Century balance of power in Europe established in 1815.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Gonz: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The Guns of August.

Thirded.


https://www.reddit.com/r/badhistory/comments/hhi9i6/the_guns_of_august_is_not_worth_reading/
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: The US only joins wars that are already over them claims victory.


"Xai"?  Dude, Calcutta tea merchants kicked your ass.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: They had to recover the negative of the movie showing Mata Hari giving POTUS a blowjob in the White House before the US could go to war. That's what the King's Man says anyways.


I mean honestly as far as WWI goes, I'd say watching The King's Man qualifies as a better representation of WWI than what anyone in the states learned in High School about WW1

WW1 education in the US:
Franz Ferdinand!
Trench Warfare!
Luisitania!
US Comes and saves the day!

Slightly more in-depth US High Schooling may include:
Tanks!
Mustard Gas!
Russian Revolution!

And that is what I recall from back in the 90s, I can only imagine they teach even less about WW1 now.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: You could say it's the princip of the matter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One bad guy (or guys) that people forget are the weapons manufacturers who sold weapons to everyone before the war. The "Behind the Bastards" podcast has featured some of them.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish Speilberg would do a Band of Brothers style show on WW1.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: What's a good history book about World War I?  I feel like I need to read-up again on all the causes and influences that really were behind it.  Had a good book about it during college, but I can't recall what it was.

The German Unification and its empire rising upset the 19th Century balance of power in Europe established in 1815.


Metternich had everything nice and neatly arranged but then 1848 came along.

Narrator: But just about everyone involved was related and to some degree hated one another.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Second vote for Margaret MacMillan "The War That Ended Peace".

Perhaps even more importantly to understand the rest of the twentieth century is the book "Paris 1919".
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The U.S. always does the right thing. After exhausting all other possibilities.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.