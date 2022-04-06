 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Australians' home ownership dreams sour in the face of skyrocketing house prices, pointing to a dismal future where no one will have a driveway to park their war rigs in   (aljazeera.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well plenty of outback to pitch a tent in

/mind the wildlife
 
Thenixon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Americans be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a shame. The cou try is so small that housing prices are driven by the lack of space. If they only had desert space to build huge subdivisions with no real water source in, things would be solved.

Wait, isn't there a Fark thread about this?

Also, if someone can fill me in on what's happend in Neighbors and Home and Away since 1999, that would be awesome.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Almo
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The plants, animals, earth, wind, air, and water would've killed them all anyway. Also, why keep homes from wealthy who need a house in every country?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid add comment button....

Almost like unfettered greed is bad for the common person.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Americans be like:
[Fark user image 425x282]


What happens when the whole western world cannot afford to buy houses?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Teddy Brosevelt: Americans be like:
[Fark user image 425x282]

What happens when the whole western world cannot afford to buy houses?


Depends on how many meals they've also missed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: Almo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Teddy Brosevelt: Americans be like:
[Fark user image 425x282]

What happens when the whole western world cannot afford to buy houses?


China will buy them.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?


I don't believe Italy has a housing shortage, and their homes are very affordable.  That's where I'm looking to buy if possible.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What would Yahoo Serious do in this situation?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?

I don't believe Italy has a housing shortage, and their homes are very affordable.  That's where I'm looking to buy if possible.


Plus Italy is right next to Australia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothin'.
 
Xai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?


Because the older generations realised they could screw over the younger generations if they made laws that said you needed their permission to build a home. Then they could say no and force you to rent from them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: raerae1980: Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?

I don't believe Italy has a housing shortage, and their homes are very affordable.  That's where I'm looking to buy if possible.

Plus Italy is right next to Australia.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: What would Yahoo Serious do in this situation?


I like how if someone wore a WWYS band on their wrist they could play it off depending on the locality. Yōhei Sasakawa? Yakov Smirnov? Yolanda Sampson? We'll never know
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?


Housing shortage or price of houses out of reach for the average person.  2 different things here.
You can have plenty of houses where the cost is to high for the average person
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Teddy Brosevelt: Americans be like:
[Fark user image 425x282]

What happens when the whole western world cannot afford to buy houses?


Rent-seeking stage capitalism until the working class realizes their power and starts organizing.  *Looks around at the record number of labor strikes, union busting and new unions popping up in 2021*...
What comes after that is usually more... uh...  interesting, in the "may you live in interesting times" sense of the word.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: raerae1980: Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?

I don't believe Italy has a housing shortage, and their homes are very affordable.  That's where I'm looking to buy if possible.

Plus Italy is right next to Australia.


🧐
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Thenixon: Is there a developed or developing country without a crippling housing shortage?

I don't believe Italy has a housing shortage, and their homes are very affordable.  That's where I'm looking to buy if possible.


There's always Uruguay.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suspect I could not afford to buy the house I bought only a year ago.  At the very least I would not be comfortable with amount of my take home pay it would require.   I suspect many home owners are in the same situation right now.  My highly unscientific survey of people I know supports that.  I don't want to think about people who are currently facing a need to move for whatever reason.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The major issue in the big urban areas like Melbourne, Sydney, etc. is that there are a TON of properties owned by foreigners that are not occupied (or at least not fully utilized).

Foreigners own a huge chunk of the market in both investment and vacation homes - so the available inventory for sale doesn't match up with the number of actual homes or the number of people who actually, you know, LIVE THERE who need homes.

I believe New Zealand is dealing with this too - they've been talking about either limited property sales by folks from nearby Countries, or imposing some kind of massive escalating vacancy tax.
 
