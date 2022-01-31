 Skip to content
(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Explosion caused when "a work crew (used) a torch to warm up vinyl flooring before installing it. The torch ignited the highly flammable adhesive and caused a vapor explosion." Alcohol definitely involved   (opb.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One worker was able to escape...
Yeah, methinks one worker wasn't a buffer, decided to grab a gasp of fresh air, and fed O2 to the situation when he opened the door. Probably landed 20 feet away, dazed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huffer.where does spekchevk think buffer is even close to what I typed. Huffer
HufferHufferHuffer
Remember that you '!$;%& cookie monster.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a work crew was using a torch to warm up vinyl flooring before installing it, because of cold temperatures inside the building. The torch ignited the highly flammable adhesive and caused a vapor explosion."

What have we learned here today? Don't do what Detonation Donny did.
 
JS64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom goes the glue...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: One worker was able to escape...
Yeah, methinks one worker wasn't a buffer, decided to grab a gasp of fresh air, and fed O2 to the situation when he opened the door. Probably landed 20 feet away, dazed.


If there was insufficient O2 for a fire or explosion before somebody opened a door, they'd all be dead of hypoxia.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I suppose (no snark) if you need to warm up adhesive like that, use a heat gun?

I learned from Food Network you can actually cook with one, too!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maram500: So I suppose (no snark) if you need to warm up adhesive like that, use a heat gun?

I learned from Food Network you can actually cook with one, too!


A heat gun has red hot coils and a motor that probably has brushes and therefore makes sparks.  So no, don't use a heat gun near anything flammable.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They failed to learn from history. needs the repeat tag
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: maram500: So I suppose (no snark) if you need to warm up adhesive like that, use a heat gun?

I learned from Food Network you can actually cook with one, too!

A heat gun has red hot coils and a motor that probably has brushes and therefore makes sparks.  So no, don't use a heat gun near anything flammable.


Yeah, food generally doesn't contain hot solvents.
 
berylman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know jack about flooring but it seems like they inadvertently created a minor air-fuel bomb.  Probably shouldn't have opened the adhesive containers before warming up the vinyl slats with a torch which seems inadvisable just by itself.
/isocyanate and toluene is a helluva drug
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some local contractors near me did something similar a while back. They laminating a countertop using contact adhesive. During the winter...with a gas got water heater nearby.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: maram500: So I suppose (no snark) if you need to warm up adhesive like that, use a heat gun?

I learned from Food Network you can actually cook with one, too!

A heat gun has red hot coils and a motor that probably has brushes and therefore makes sparks.  So no, don't use a heat gun near anything flammable.


They also are capable of heating materials to the point of combustion, as I learned the hard way while using one to soften nitrocellulose binding while working in a guitar shop. That stuff goes from flexible to oh shiat it's on fire real quick.
 
berylman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: They also are capable of heating materials to the point of combustion, as I learned the hard way while using one to soften nitrocellulose binding while working in a guitar shop. That stuff goes from flexible to oh shiat it's on fire real quick.


And today I learned that nitrocellulose can be used as a smooth guitar lacquer. Interesting mini fact for the day.
Gun Cotton (nitrocellulose) - Periodic Table of Videos
Youtube 38w2-NCdtio
 
