(York Daily Record)   J&K Salvage had a loud explosion which brought the Spring Garden Fire Department ... only for J&K Salvage to identify the incident as "normal operations" - "That's our normal, I've recorded probably 200 (explosions) over the last four or five years"   (ydr.com) divider line
16
713 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 12:20 PM (48 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The business must spend a minimum of $250,000 per year for shredder replacement parts for the next five years, allow the township to inspect the shredder and pay a $15,000 fine whenever metal flies off the scrapyard, causing damage to property and people.

They putting Propane tanks into the hearse before shredding it?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a farkin' salvage yard. Shut it down and make them move somewhere that isn't going to hurt someone.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yep.  A recycling yard not far from me has neighbors that frequently complain of booms.  They don't take the tops off propane and other sealed tanks and just crunch em up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lawsuit was filed saying the shredder threw metal into neighboring buildings?

And this is normal operations?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worked in a scrap yard summers while in college. Checks out. If there is a rule, skirt it was the M.O.

/Probably responsible for an explosion or two...
 
freidog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
J&K Salvage had a loud explosion

Whatever it was, I don't imagine it's salvable anymore.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One JKS to another
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As one does.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Repo Man knew about this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOXvDGRvX70
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's a farkin' salvage yard. Shut it down and make them move somewhere that isn't going to hurt someone.


That's Step 2.

Step 1 is to partner with a few local officials and lenders to purchase as much of the surrounding property as possible.

Step 3 - Profit
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's a farkin' salvage yard. Shut it down and make them move somewhere that isn't going to hurt someone.


I bet they started out in such a location. Then sprawl happened.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
oh sure, next they'll be telling us we shouldn't make bombs out of Tannerite and cabbages

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: oh sure, next they'll be telling us we shouldn't make bombs out of Tannerite and cabbages

[Fark user image 425x566]


That's not a bomb, that's Redneck BoomSlaw.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: oh sure, next they'll be telling us we shouldn't make bombs out of Tannerite and cabbages

[Fark user image image 425x566]


What's the cabbage for?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ajgeek: Barnhawk72: oh sure, next they'll be telling us we shouldn't make bombs out of Tannerite and cabbages

[Fark user image image 425x566]

What's the cabbage for?


For going away very fast in many directions.
 
