(NBC News)   US to sanction Putins. Yes, plural   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, White House, new round of economic sanctions, adult children of President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian imports, U.S  
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you think that's harsh,
you should see what nabisco's planning...
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better if they sanctioned all of Putin's children, like 6. Instead of the two he admits too.
 
Juc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ban all investments into russia eh?
I wonder what the penalty for not doing that will be; people with money don't often listen to rules.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But Putin still has a job therefore sanctions are stupid and never work so repeal them all now!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark this toying around.  Any Russian with enough money to worry about should be sanctioned and if they're outside of Russia, told to GTFO and go home.  Any who have found new citizenship and earned their money outside of Russia are fine.

Russia should be excluded from the civilized world until their culture develops into one capable of coexisting with others.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putins on the fritz.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Waaaaaaaaaaah.

They are not being targeted directly, but their bank accounts and expense funds certainly are.

Fark them and their murderous dad.
 
COVID19
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does President Biden really want to bring the kids into play? I hear that Hunter Biden has some scandals that might benefit from Russian interference.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Beautiful downtown Sberbank

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 669x500]


You can thank GW Bush and his Iraq war of choice for the fact that the US is too war weary and overextended to send in troops.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a bit confused about why they weren't included in the original sanctions targeting oligarchs. Are the progeny not considered oligarchs?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Um, why hasn't everything sanctionable been sanctioned by now?
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: MBooda: [Fark user image 669x500]

You can thank GW Bush and his Iraq war of choice for the fact that the US is too war weary and overextended to send in troops.


You don't think Russian nukes have anything to do with it?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

COVID19: Does President Biden really want to bring the kids into play? I hear that Hunter Biden has some scandals that might benefit from Russian interference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
