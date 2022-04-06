 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   "How To Murder Your Husband" author on trial for, well, you can probably guess   (wgntv.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See, that was her problem right there.  Her post didn't include "and get away with it", so really, she only has herself to blame.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this her?

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'd have to be pretty stupid to write a book about killing and then kill him the way I described in my book. I'd be announcing myself as the killer."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My tell-all How To Make Spice Flow has some astonishing admissions that I might have dabbled in Spice occasionally.
 
delysid25
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Held without bond for FOUR YEARS
So much for innocent until proven guilty
 
hungryI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they have actual evidence?  Like a weapon, fingerprints, DNA or is it just internet searches and a life insurance policy?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She authored the article / blog in 2011. Her husband died in 2018. The article / blog has been excluded from the trial as not relevant and confusing 2 different issues.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
KOIN reports that Crampton Brophy was the beneficiary of $1.4 million and that she asked law enforcement for a letter to send to a life insurance company.

Great, now That Chapter is going to do a video on this case and Mike will do the Life Insurance Dance
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

delysid25: Held without bond for FOUR YEARS
So much for innocent until proven guilty


It's the supply chain and chip shortage to blame.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
austinchronicle.comView Full Size


Caffeine overdose?
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, her husband unexpectedly passed away.

Could have happened to anyone.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet it's tax evasion and insurance fraud.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Do they have actual evidence?  Like a weapon, fingerprints, DNA or is it just internet searches and a life insurance policy?


There's a lady in prison in Texas whom the cops say confessed to killing her child. She ACTUALLY confessed to spanking her child. After hours of interrogation. After threats to take her children. After being promised leniency if she just confessed.
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With prologue by OJ Simpson
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the couple lacked in happiness, they made up for in style.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: KOIN reports that Crampton Brophy was the beneficiary of $1.4 million and that she asked law enforcement for a letter to send to a life insurance company.

Great, now That Chapter is going to do a video on this case and Mike will do the Life Insurance Dance


I mean, doesn't everyone need to file paperwork for an insurance claim? Honest question, I've never had a claim,well, ever.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blog post from an archive:

As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don't like jumpsuits and orange isn't my color.
Motives:

1) Financial (this is big): Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions? Or if you married for money, aren't you entitled to all of it? The draw back is the police aren't stupid. They are looking at you first. So you have to be organized, ruthless and very clever. Husbands have disappeared from cruise ships before. Why not yours?

2) Lying, cheating bastard (deception of any sort): This is a crime of passion. In anger, you bash his head in or stab him with a kitchen knife. Most of the time there is a trail that leads directly to you. Each type of murder leaves clues. A crime of passion does not look like a stranger was involved. And who is left to clean the blood from your carpeting?

3) Fell in love with someone else (usually financial is also involved here): Let's say your Church frowns on divorce. You need to be a widow so you won't fall out of favor with your religion. At this point, I should mention that it helps if you aren't too burdened by the 10 commandments.

4) Abuser: This one is tough. Anybody can claim abuse. What is abuse? To a teenager, it might look different than to a spouse. As a motivation, this reason usually comes up after you've been arrested. Not a lot of abused wives dial 911 upon burning down the house with their husband in it.

5) It's your profession: Now we're talking. You already possess both skill and knowledge. You have the moral ambiguity necessary to carry it off. Quick hit and you fade from the scene. Get your payment upfront from someone else, because life insurance probably won't send a check.

Options to consider:

Guns - loud, messy, require some skill. If it takes 10 shots for the sucker to die, either you have terrible aim or he's on drugs.

Knives - really personal and close up. Blood everywhere. Eww.

Garrote - how much upper body strength does it require to strangle a person?

Random heavy piece of equipment - usually this involves hitting someone hard with the baseball bat or the pipe wrench you just happen to have in your hand.

Poison - considered a woman's weapon. Arsenic is easy to obtain, worse, easy to trace. It takes a month or two to kill someone. Plus, they are sick the entire time. Who wants to hang out with a sick husband? Knowledge of pharmaceuticals would be handy. Availability would be even better. A word of caution, watch out for poisons found in nature. They are not a sure thing. Too little? Too much? Your mother always told you to marry a doctor. Now you know why.

Hiring a hit man - Do you know a hit man? Neither do I. And an amazing number of hit men rat you out to the police. Or blackmail you later.

Hiring a lover - Never a good idea. The husband dies, and the wife gets the money. The lover doesn't always win in this scenario. Sometimes he, too, finds himself facing a loaded gun.

I find it is easier to wish people dead than to actually kill them. I don't want to worry about blood and brains splattered on my walls. And really, I'm not good at remembering lies. But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough.

What constitutes a good romantic suspense is the whys? What happened that forced a person into this situation? How will they justify this action? (By the way, he needed killing is not a legal defense.) Can they keep a secret? A confidence whispered in the dark is no longer secret.

What if killing didn't produce the right results? Would they do it again? Could they do it again? What if they liked it?

Whoa, there's an idea for a new story.
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Three to four years being held without bail on the basis of some internet searches, that's farking rough. Which are quite plausibly explained as work-related.
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A g-g-ghost gun??

Ruh-roh!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a husband of 25 years, I am sure my day is coming, not from some major offense, mind you, but most likely because of the way I folded the towels or put away dishes or packed her lunch AFTER BEING REPEATEDLY WARNED. However, I did marry a redhead, so I cannot blame anyone but myself.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's a trick to deal with life better:

Anytime anyone says "everyone" they mean themselves specifically.
Because not everyone can be assumed to always anything.

See this:

'But the thing I know about murder ... is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough," she also wrote in the post. "

She is saying, I know myself and I know if i was emotionally pushed enough my reaction to that would become violent.
Meanwhile other people's reactions to the exact same situations may be to flee/run away/find exit, or may be to go catatonic/just deer in headlights wait to be killed.
Some people cannot defend themselves, they do not have the force of will to become violent, they will just become the victim with zero fight back of any kind.

The response is known as "fight or flight" not just "fight."
 
