(NYPost)   You're a personal injury attorney and business is slow. Wat do? Difficulty: Attorney is in Florida   (nypost.com) divider line
23
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get personally injured?

*rtfa*

Not even close.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, an attorney has to have clients, you know!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She became a defendant when she heard voices in her head
Florida and scary tags photo finish, imho
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did it the wrong way, here's the right way:

Brain Donors
Youtube pHips3P1vIw
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
voices in her head had told her to kill the people

At least the voices saved her from being a lawyer.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call Saul!
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start injuring people personally
 
FrankPoole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wily Wombat: Start injuring people personally


Some injuries are more personal than others.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok,a rough last few years (and lack of photoshop) has made life pretty hard on PI attorneys. The lack of jury trials has done a number on case management and getting them settled.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Assuming this is the same person.
https://bijouxinjurylaw.com/attorneys/
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the Florida Supreme Court used emergency powers to rush her disbarrment.

She's in jail, she gunna be there for a good long time, you got time with this one.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moonlight as an ambulance driver/paramedic?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is being held without bond after pleading not guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder.

Rare "held without bond" trifecta in play!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and "Beatrice" is the name we use for mrs bughunter's Alexa in our house when we want to refer to it but don't want to order two tons of creamed corn.

That biatch can hear you from the other side of the house.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bijou betty, lol...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: I like how the Florida Supreme Court used emergency powers to rush her disbarrment.

She's in jail, she gunna be there for a good long time, you got time with this one.


Appears from her website that she may be a solo practitioner, in which case they maybe rushed the disbarment to prevent her clients from getting screwed because their attorney was too busy being crazy and in jail to attend to things like statutes of limitations and other deadlines.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: voices in her head had told her to kill the people

At least the voices saved her from being a lawyer.


As she knows as a lawyer "hearing voices" is the get out of jail free card if your insanity defense holds up.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tex570: Ok,a rough last few years (and lack of photoshop) has made life pretty hard on PI attorneys. The lack of jury trials has done a number on case management and getting them settled.
[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x566][Fark user image image 640x960]
Assuming this is the same person.
https://bijouxinjurylaw.com/attorneys/


She must have shopped her nose in the bottom photo.  That, or she gained weight that strangely went to her nose.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Tex570: Ok,a rough last few years (and lack of photoshop) has made life pretty hard on PI attorneys. The lack of jury trials has done a number on case management and getting them settled.
[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x566][Fark user image image 640x960]
Assuming this is the same person.
https://bijouxinjurylaw.com/attorneys/

She must have shopped her nose in the bottom photo.  That, or she gained weight that strangely went to her nose.


It could just be the lighting and the angle of the photo. Mug shots are rarely flattering.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Tex570: Ok,a rough last few years (and lack of photoshop) has made life pretty hard on PI attorneys. The lack of jury trials has done a number on case management and getting them settled.
[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x566][Fark user image image 640x960]
Assuming this is the same person.
https://bijouxinjurylaw.com/attorneys/

She must have shopped her nose in the bottom photo.  That, or she gained weight that strangely went to her nose.


They can do that w/ makeup, its called "sculpting." They draw in the highlights and shadows.

Basically photoshop w/ makeup.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone care enough to post her alma mater?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: She did it the wrong way, here's the right way:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pHips3P1vIw]


Came here looking for Roland T. Flackfizer, leaving happily.

/ "I didn't hear you knock...?"
// "I'm using a better grade of gas."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Member in good standing, suspension pending is the official FL Bar statement.

No va.  Pretty much sums up her school of choice.  Even works in Spanish.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If business is slow, your town needs another lawyer. They're like cows at a trough. They just don't feed well without another nuzzle in the trough.
 
