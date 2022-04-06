 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   With all other crime problems solved, Seattle to activate its first block-the-box traffic cam system to ticket box-blocking motorists without needing cop on site   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic problem solved!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves. The photos are only intended to be used for enforcing the bus lane and blocking the box laws, not for other law enforcement action.

The first time a driver is caught, they will be mailed a warning letter. After that, it will be a $75 ticket.

Your plan - it has issues.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
automatically send tickets to drivers blocking crosswalks

Have to say, one of my peaves is cars at a red light stopped encroaching the crosswalk.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got box blocked by a friend one time..I was really mad at him for doing that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: automatically send tickets to drivers blocking crosswalks

Have to say, one of my peaves is cars at a red light stopped encroaching the crosswalk.


It's the worst. If people would simply obey basic traffic ettiquette and not enter the intersection unless they can clear it ... it'd be fine. But asshole's gonna asshole. I'm fine with this approach.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.


Like all other cam tickets the ticket goes to the car so you still have to pay.  Or just follow the rules and don't cross the line unless your clear to get across the road.
Traffic moves much smoother is the box isn't blocked by some butt crack trying to save a minute
 
alitaki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

casey17: Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.


No, this one is valid. Blocking the intersection should be an automatic suspension of the license.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

casey17: Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.


Victimless?   You have never sat at a green light because someone blocked the box?  Mid day it's gridlock because every box for miles is blocked and nobody can move.  If anything there are more victim's than most crimes.  Add to that all the pollution from thousands of cars stuck for a few people's actions and it borders on environmental criminal behavior.

I can't wait for our ai overlords to make driving illegal and we have smart cars take over the road.  Less traffic, faster commute and far less accidents
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

veale728: For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.


I'm pretty sure the response is "It's your car, either tell us who was driving or pay the ticket."
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

veale728: For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.


For privacy reasons?  If your in a car with clear glass windows there is no expectation of privacy.  The real reason is its very simple to send a ticket to a registered car and very hard to identify who is driving that car at the time of the infraction
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm the man in the box, buried in TRAFFIC.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't really like all-seeing police robots, but this would in theory free up police time to solve other crime problems. Though that time will mostly be used to harass and steal from the poor and weak.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought Fark discarded "with all other problems solved" headlines ten years ago because they're totally stupid.
 
LanguidLlama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: veale728: For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.

Like all other cam tickets the ticket goes to the car so you still have to pay.


That doesn't appear to be the case at all - all you have to do is claim it wasn't you and they basically can't do anything.  Sure, it's under penalty or perjury, but no one can prove otherwise.  https://seahawklaw.com/red-lights-and-school-zone-camera-tickets.php

TFA doesn't mention if they changed that for this specific type of camera, but given the similar privacy constraints I'd guess not.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't really like all-seeing police robots, but this would in theory free up police time to solve other crime problems. Though that time will mostly be used to harass and steal from the poor and weak.


Fark user imageView Full Size


All seeing police robots?
 
LanguidLlama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: veale728: For privacy reasons, the new cameras will only photograph the license plates of violators instead of drivers themselves.

Easy, I wasn't driving my car that day. Prove it otherwise.

I'm pretty sure the response is "It's your car, either tell us who was driving or pay the ticket."


Nope.  They really want you to tell them, but you don't have to.  https://seahawklaw.com/red-lights-and-school-zone-camera-tickets.php
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alitaki: casey17: Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.

No, this one is valid. Blocking the intersection should be an automatic suspension of the license.


That's ridculous.

A simple flogging.  That way they only miss a couple days of work and not become jobless, unable to get to work.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyway, having lived in both New York and Seattle for extended periods of time, I would have thought this was more of a New York problem than a Seattle problem. Seattle's traffic problem consists of drivers who don't care if they ever get anywhere. If a Seattle driver approaches an intersection they probably stop anyway -- and that's if they have a green light and a whole empty block ahead of them.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And if you actually follow the law and wait to enter the intersection until you can actually clear it, some arsehole from the cross-street will "right turn on red" in front of you, ensuring that you CAN'T clear the intersection. You literally can't win.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Half of all traffic downtown are Uber drivers, I don't see a problem with this.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seattle will make a million in the first month. Downtown lights are so poorly timed that you can't help but get stuck in crosswalks or sticking out in the intersection.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should go with the answer I saw in Philadelphia several years ago. I was there for a conference, and the evening of the closing banquet (which was downtown, not in the hotel) a few of us set off on a walk to the event site.

We stop at an intersection to wait for traffic and the light. Cars are turning left onto the street we need to cross. At the next block, the light is red, so traffic stops. A car can't clear the intersection, so the driver lays on the horn.

Another guy who was walking the same direction as us says, "blow the horn some more. Maybe the whole farking street will move for you!" The woman driving the car says, "fark you!" and some other stuff I can't recall exactly.

One of my companions says "Ah, the City of Brotherly Love."
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's almost as if groups of people can multitask and this can be done without solving all other crime problems
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wonder if 3rd and Pike will get a bulletproof camera.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alitaki: casey17: Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.

No, this one is valid. Blocking the intersection should be an automatic suspension of the license.


Except in a very short amount of time they're going to tout the success of how much it's helped, and start using it for other bullshiat enforcement. This is all about revenue, as it always is. It has absolutely nothing to do with safety or traffic flow.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been reliably infromed by very smart FARKers that using cameras to administer traffic citations is unconstitutional.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: ArcadianRefugee: automatically send tickets to drivers blocking crosswalks

Have to say, one of my peaves is cars at a red light stopped encroaching the crosswalk.

It's the worst. If people would simply obey basic traffic ettiquette and not enter the intersection unless they can clear it ... it'd be fine. But asshole's gonna asshole. I'm fine with this approach.


This is one of those "crimes" that isn't always the fault of the person who commits it.  You can have space in front to clear the intersection, and a driver in the next lane that didn't cuts in front of you and now you're the one stuck.  Or someone makes a right turn into the space you had.  If it's such an issue, they need to look at their traffic engineering before they do anything.

Oh, and fark any use of automated revenue generation like this.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: "It's your car, either tell us who was driving or pay the ticket."


Family answer: "Four people have access and use of that car. I don't know who was driving because I'm not clairvoyant."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Today they're recording and ticketing the box blockers. Tomorrow they'll record and ticket the cock blockers. Someone is convinced the reason he's not getting any is because of a mass conspiracy of spoil sports, and he's seeking a legal solution.

/won't help him any, though. The real reason he never gets lucky is because he thinks playing old traffic safety videos is a great way to set the mood.
 
Royce P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great!
So if I don't like the people behind me, all I need to do is stop immediately after passing through an intersection so they get stuck behind me, and THEY automatically get a ticket??  Sweet!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Traffic cops: "BACK TO ANOTHER ONE OF THOSE BOX-BLOCKING BEATS"

Boss: "No, guys, didn't you hear? We have a camera to do that now."

Cops: "We're about to rock steady."
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: ArcadianRefugee: automatically send tickets to drivers blocking crosswalks

Have to say, one of my peaves is cars at a red light stopped encroaching the crosswalk.

It's the worst. If people would simply obey basic traffic ettiquette and not enter the intersection unless they can clear it ... it'd be fine. But asshole's gonna asshole. I'm fine with this approach.


Better than my passive-aggressive commenting as I walk around the BMW convertible blocking the cross-walk, "Gee it's a shame the brakes are so lousy in a precision vehicle like this"
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even worse than blocking the crosswalk is stopping 20 feet behind it. Pull up to the sensors!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Even worse than blocking the crosswalk is stopping 20 feet behind it. Pull up to the sensors!


I've never understood the leave a car length between your car and the intersection stop line.
 
Minbari Exchange Student [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stevejovi: And if you actually follow the law and wait to enter the intersection until you can actually clear it, some arsehole from the cross-street will "right turn on red" in front of you, ensuring that you CAN'T clear the intersection. You literally can't win.


I was driving through some city in Virginia yeas ago.  Big signs all over the place saying don't block the box and I think it was $200 or some such a fine.

I'm coming up to an intersection with a green light.  I see the car ahead of me is just past the intersection so there's no room for me to be behind them without blocking the intersection so I stop before the crosswalk and wait.

I see the car behind me suddenly swerve over and change lanes.  The other lane was open so I figured they were going to cross the intersection into that lane.

The car ahead of me moves so I start moving into the intersection.

The car behind suddenly swerves in front of me back into my lane, moves forward into the spot the car ahead of me just vacated, and now I'm stuck blocking the intersection just as the light turns yellow.

Fortunately, everyone started moving and I got out of the intersection, but this system probably would have caught me because I was in the intersection for 7 milliseconds after the light turned read.

I didn't read far enough into the article to see if there's an organized appeals process, but I doubt it.  Especially since a static photo wouldn't have caught what happened.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: IbiEvacua: Even worse than blocking the crosswalk is stopping 20 feet behind it. Pull up to the sensors!

I've never understood the leave a car length between your car and the intersection stop line.


Seems like you understand it just fine.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They need to be ticketing the assholes who are doing Uturns on Madison at 8AM or in the middle of the goddamn University bridge.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Anyway, having lived in both New York and Seattle for extended periods of time, I would have thought this was more of a New York problem than a Seattle problem. Seattle's traffic problem consists of drivers who don't care if they ever get anywhere. If a Seattle driver approaches an intersection they probably stop anyway -- and that's if they have a green light and a whole empty block ahead of them.


The length of time at a goddamn blinking light while everyone states at each other is brutal.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: casey17: Sounds like *someone* isn't collecting enough in victimless-crime revenue.

Victimless?   You have never sat at a green light because someone blocked the box?  Mid day it's gridlock because every box for miles is blocked and nobody can move.  If anything there are more victim's than most crimes.  Add to that all the pollution from thousands of cars stuck for a few people's actions and it borders on environmental criminal behavior.

I can't wait for our ai overlords to make driving illegal and we have smart cars take over the road.  Less traffic, faster commute and far less accidents


I only ever see teslas blocking the box.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The drivers here who block the box wouldn't care at such a meager amount like $75. All a fine is is permission to do something if you have the money.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Anyway, having lived in both New York and Seattle for extended periods of time, I would have thought this was more of a New York problem than a Seattle problem. Seattle's traffic problem consists of drivers who don't care if they ever get anywhere. If a Seattle driver approaches an intersection they probably stop anyway -- and that's if they have a green light and a whole empty block ahead of them.


I used to be a beer truck driver in Manhattan. I still remember the one time I miscalculated and blocked the box on a busy intersection. The reaming I got from that traffic cop was epic, even by NYC standards. She let me off with a warning, but I would have preferred the ticket.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, traffic is stopped because everyone merged a half mile before the lane ended and is refusing to let anyone else in because they merged first dammit.

/loved driving like a New Yorker in Seattle traffic
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevejovi: And if you actually follow the law and wait to enter the intersection until you can actually clear it, some arsehole from the cross-street will "right turn on red" in front of you, ensuring that you CAN'T clear the intersection. You literally can't win.


A no turn on red restriction would solve that problem.  Or being tech savvy Seattle, they could have a red right arrow that would only come on during heavy traffic.

Oh wait, this is the land that brought us the clusterfark that is highway 520.  Enjoy your cutsies.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The reaming I got from that traffic cop was epic


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Its all about $afety.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is extremely difficult to drive in Seattle without blocking something. One of the biggest surface street corridors is Mercer. If you were to drive in rush hour from lower queen anne to the Mercer street i5 onramp, you're going to go through at least a dozen lights, with cars pouring in from all sides.

You're going to get stuck in an intersection at some point, its unavoidable.

Its infuriating that Seattle can create such a bullshiat, garbage traffic system and then fine drivers who try to use it. But that's Seattle for you.
 
