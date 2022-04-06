 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Wanting freebie tree removal, neighbor advertises online and offers free wood if job is done. "Someone accepted, came by on Monday, and started doing the work despite the windy conditions." Hilarity ensues   (kiro7.com) divider line
40
    More: Fail, KIRO-TV, tree removal job, Douglas-fir, 140-foot Douglas fir tree, Pinophyta, Sarah Jacobsen, Leaf Tree Service, Problem tree specialist Mike Green  
•       •       •

1639 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lot of bad decisions went into that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...offers free wood if job is done."

What kinda wood we talking bout here?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the offer of free wood didn't get him in trouble with the local police.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: 3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.


Nah.  Just find a black market beaver wrangler.  They'll work for Canadian money.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tree was on Jacobsen's neighbor's property. He didn't want to speak on camera but told KIRO7 he needed the tree removed because it frequently shed branches onto his roof.

What's the issue? The problem is solved. No more branches on his roof, no more roof for his neighbor.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: "...offers free wood if job is done."

What kinda wood we talking bout here?


Looks like a lot of dimensional lumber just became available.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.


I'm still working on my GED in law, but who is ultimately responsible for this? The guy whose tree it was, or the guy who cut it down?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.


The tree owner will blame the cutter; the cutter will blame the owner.  It'll take years in court before either pays a penny, unfortunately.

The homeowners will probably need to go through their own homeowner's insurance, who'll then seek recovery from the tree owner/cutter themselves - which will delay everything even more.
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.

I'm still working on my GED in law, but who is ultimately responsible for this? The guy whose tree it was, or the guy who cut it down?


I'd hazard a guess of "yes"
 
Ant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be ok if they sued for way more than the value of the house. Stupidity that bad needs to be costly. Look where trying to save yourself a few bucks got you, moron.
 
Ant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.

I'm still working on my GED in law, but who is ultimately responsible for this? The guy whose tree it was, or the guy who cut it down?


It should be the moron who hired some random person
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.

The tree owner will blame the cutter; the cutter will blame the owner.  It'll take years in court before either pays a penny, unfortunately.

The homeowners will probably need to go through their own homeowner's insurance, who'll then seek recovery from the tree owner/cutter themselves - which will delay everything even more.


I'm gonna guess the cutter wasn't licensed/bonded, both him and the homeowner will be on the hook. The ins company won't lift a finger to help them
 
crackpancake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: lot of bad decisions went into that.


Quite a few stop signed were rolled past....LOL

Homeowner waning to save money will instead pay for a giant remodel of his neighbors house!!  How nice!!  Expect higher premiums on you homeowners insurance!!
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At first I was getting a laugh, but then upon reading I found that it wasn't the homeowner's tree and that their neighbor had advertised the cut for wood proposition. That is so incredibly sad. I would sue that neighbor to death.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, is the dumbass's liability insurance going to cover the neighbors house he destroyed?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Iamos: Magnanimous_J: muphasta: I guess the tree owner will be looking for free accommodations when the homeowners where the tree fell sue him out of house and home.

I'm still working on my GED in law, but who is ultimately responsible for this? The guy whose tree it was, or the guy who cut it down?

I'd hazard a guess of "yes"


Seriously.  I'd be suing the crap out of everybody.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.


But that costs money. If I do it his way, I can get that sweet, sweet insurance money.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wage0048: So, is the dumbass's liability insurance going to cover the neighbors house he destroyed?


Sounds like your going out on a limb....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that was insane. As the If the words "licensed, bonded, and insured" don't come up in conversation, either because you didn't ask or they didn't confirm, don't let them near your farking property; otherwise, it's your ass.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the guy who was cutting down the tree for free has buggered off real fast.
As for the homeowner...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sumdruncomic21: wage0048: So, is the dumbass's liability insurance going to cover the neighbors house he destroyed?

Sounds like your going out on a limb....


Yeah, I doubt there was a license involved - some schmuck just cotyledon some free wood, pining for a bargain. Friggin' sap.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.


I go after those "free firewood" craigslist ads when I'm running low.  I'm an amateur, with no training whatsoever.
* If the trunk is thicker than my 18" bar I pass.  Too big a job for me to singlehand.
* Half the time the tree is already on the ground from a storm.  Easy peasy
* If I have to cut down the tree I make sure it is strong enough to climb.  Not safe to climb, not doing it.
* I don't drop trees lumberjack style (no training).
* I use my big-wall rock climbing gear to rope-solo safely up to where the trunk gets real skinny.
* I dismantle the tree from the top down, limbing it then cutting the trunk into sections I can safely control.
* Sometimes a safely controllable piece of the trunk is only about 18" long.  Firewood!
* Tie a rope to anything I don't feel comfortable dropping in case it tries to get away.  Sometimes they try.
* And work my way down to ground level, throwing down logs and branches the whole way.
* I haul out the greenwaste on a trailer, don't have a chipper and don't want one.
* I take my time, work methodically, take rests, etc.

Done it for many years.  Full PPE, chaps, blah blah, never had a safety issue. I know guys that have.

A 140 foot tree?  Three feet diameter?  Effin aye.  Yeah no.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league.


If I had a nickel every time I heard that...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Turns out tree removal, like a lot of other things, is worth exactly as much as you pay for it.  My condolences to the neighbor.  Maybe you can get punitives because of the reckless dumbassery involved here, especially if Tree Guy uses the same brilliant strategy when looking for an attorney.
 
DivByZero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel like we're all sort of missing that the tree that was cut was on his neighbor's property.

This whole thing is a train wreck of dumbass decisions.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Done in one by vudukungfu.

On the topic of legal liability and insurance:
The fact that the yee-ha-rborist tried to fell the whole thing in one shot is itself probably enough to call it negligence. If he's willing to work for free wood, he's probably pretty strapped though, so after you take him for all he's worth you can pawn his chainsaw for $100 and add it to the $1000 you garnish out of his wages for the next year. "Judgement Proof" applies here.

The cheapskate tree-owner hiring an unlicensed contractor, unless he lied and explicitly told them he was licensed, is on the hook too. Even if they are only found 25% responsible, the yee-ha-rborist's portion isn't even going to put a dent in the repair bill.

All told though, they should all count their lucky farking stars. The repairs are only... lets call it it 50k (rough numbers). If the wife had been not been out running errands and had been killed, we'd be talking about MILLIONS.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe it was an act of God...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.


Yep. Something that tall in a residential area needs to come down in pieces.

/used to climb part-time, but lost my nerve in my late forties
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: So, is the dumbass's liability insurance going to cover the neighbors house he destroyed?


They'd just have to report it to their own insurer and let the insurance companies argue about it. Your insurance company has lawyers to handle all this stuff, and they aren't going to pay out of their own policy unless they absolutely have to. And if you have the same company as the person who caused the damage, it gets figured out real quick.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: The cheapskate tree-owner hiring an unlicensed contractor, unless he lied and explicitly told them he was licensed, is on the hook too.


Considering the aforementioned "<- FREE CAT WOOD" offer, I'd be shocked if licensing or lack thereof came up in the conversation.  Even if the yeehawborist had claimed to be licensed, it's because he volunteered the information and it almost certainly played zero role in the hiring decision.  Sounds like he would have taken any random schmuck who walked up and said "yeah, I can do that."
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It was supposed to say "FREE WOOD", officer!"
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: vudukungfu: 3' diameter?

I drop trees.
A lot.
But 3' diameter?
You call a pro.
If your bar won't bisect that trunk, you are out of your league. Call a tree pusher.
One with a couple pro timber jacks on payroll.
They can top it, strip it. And drop it with caution.

I go after those "free firewood" craigslist ads when I'm running low.  I'm an amateur, with no training whatsoever.
* If the trunk is thicker than my 18" bar I pass.  Too big a job for me to singlehand.
* Half the time the tree is already on the ground from a storm.  Easy peasy
* If I have to cut down the tree I make sure it is strong enough to climb.  Not safe to climb, not doing it.
* I don't drop trees lumberjack style (no training).
* I use my big-wall rock climbing gear to rope-solo safely up to where the trunk gets real skinny.
* I dismantle the tree from the top down, limbing it then cutting the trunk into sections I can safely control.
* Sometimes a safely controllable piece of the trunk is only about 18" long.  Firewood!
* Tie a rope to anything I don't feel comfortable dropping in case it tries to get away.  Sometimes they try.
* And work my way down to ground level, throwing down logs and branches the whole way.
* I haul out the greenwaste on a trailer, don't have a chipper and don't want one.
* I take my time, work methodically, take rests, etc.

Done it for many years.  Full PPE, chaps, blah blah, never had a safety issue. I know guys that have.

A 140 foot tree?  Three feet diameter?  Effin aye.  Yeah no.


I just make the tree owner drop it. Whether fences, wires, other trees, or houses, you drop it, and then if no lawsuits result, I cut it up and take my wood.

/ Gotta pay me to haul off green waste, gas is spensive.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: DoganSquirrelSlayer: The cheapskate tree-owner hiring an unlicensed contractor, unless he lied and explicitly told them he was licensed, is on the hook too.

Considering the aforementioned "<- FREE CAT WOOD" offer, I'd be shocked if licensing or lack thereof came up in the conversation.  Even if the yeehawborist had claimed to be licensed, it's because he volunteered the information and it almost certainly played zero role in the hiring decision.  Sounds like he would have taken any random schmuck who walked up and said "yeah, I can do that."


Oh, for sure. I was trying to imply that the chances that the homeowner is getting out of this and pinning it on the yeehawborist are slim to none, but mostly none.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tree Lands Perfectly After Being Cut In Half
Youtube GQnjnqLXEQQ
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB: Tree removal time.

I'm pretty handy with a chainsaw, have a couple of nice ones actually, almost a hobby.

Neighbor and i had a tree that needed to go along our property line. We agree to split the bill. Get tree company in. "Yeah, no problem, 2k for it, we have to get the crane in because we might hit this fence or shed....it has a strong lean....we can have it out Tuesday"

Neighbor: Line, you are into chain saws, you have cut stuff this size down. Lets do it ourselves!
Me: Well we might hit the shed or fence man, I'm no pro, i mean, i have the tools and have watched some youtube videos and cut down some trees, but nothing where i was that concerned where they went....
Neighbor: Well the shed or fence aren't worth 2k. As long as we don't hit both, even if we take out one, we are saving money. What are the odds man, this thing could fall 350 degrees and hit nothing. We will rig some ropes and shiat. I was in the navy.
Me: You have a point....

Enter saturday morning. we half ass some ropes around it to stuff that is pretty much going to do nothing. We talk about it, get out a golf range finder to do some estimates, then start talking about golf and get out his new wedge and chip for a bit, and then get back to the tree. Our wives are sitting on my deck safely out of range laughing at us trying to guess what we are going to break.

I start cutting, and ok, tree is rottted.

Me: "Dude, this thing is farked, no idea where its going to go, get clear...."
Neighbor: "Ok, well, if you can, try not to hit the shed or fence, good luck"

Cut a little more, tree barber chairs, comes smashing down between the shed and fence. Missed taking out both which would have negated our whole plan, by like a degree or two. Like, if there was one way you could drop it to do the most damage, that was it.

Neighbor comes running up to me, we high five without missing a beat, like we planned to do it.

Wives were disappointed we didn't make asses of ourselves and get to say they told us so (even though we did).

Every time someone has a tree to come down, they now tell their friends, "No, don't pay that, get Line and Line's Neighbor to do it, they are awesome"


So on a saturday
 
Arxane
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the flip side, there's this guy:
Tree felling in close quarters.
Youtube 9NRmYzLrvfM
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: I just make the tree owner drop it. Whether fences, wires, other trees, or houses, you drop it, and then if no lawsuits result, I cut it up and take my wood.


That would be awesome but I have never once seen a Craigslist ad where the tree had already been felled.  Anyone who can do that is going to take the wood.

/ Gotta pay me to haul off green waste, gas is spensive.

The only thing I charge for is stump removal.  THAT is work.  I will cut it to within 6" of ground level for free.

Gas isn't really an issue in my small-ish town, and I can get a lot of greenwaste on my trailer.  Still it can take several landfill runs to get rid of it all.  Trees magically expand to at least twice their volume once on the ground.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.