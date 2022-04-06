 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   New York state supreme court judge commits suicide when asked about his relationship with a strip club owner. Bonus: had an "incident involving a train" in February   (wkbw.com) divider line
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, Peter Gerace was said strip club owner.  I've heard...stories about that guy.  His place shoulda been called the Bada Bing, apparently.  His dad was a soldier in the Buffalo mafia.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a FYI: In the NY criminal justice system the Supreme Court is a lower court, lower than even the appellate division. The Court of Appeals is the top court. This isn't one of their stories [doink doink].
 
covfefe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Oh shiat, Peter Gerace was said strip club owner.  I've heard...stories about that guy.  His place shoulda been called the Bada Bing, apparently.  His dad was a soldier in the Buffalo mafia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A strip club in the Buffalo metro area?

DO NOT WANT.

/Unless they have decent buffalo wings.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?
 
almejita
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
D.I.-Richard Hung Himself
Youtube TQDQV9ChJ40
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?


Quad City DJ's - C'mon N' Ride It - Music Video
Youtube cPz16LHTtpo
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: Michalski was injured in an incident involving a train in February 2021. He was hospitalized for more than a week with a dislocated kneecap.

Was he riding a train or pulling a train?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?


Yeah, they ride the train, not "ride the train"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How to say " I'm guilty " of a bunch of stuff without actually saying it ..
 
abbarach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?


How many of them have a "train incident" on the exact same day their buddy got arrested on drug, bribery, and sex trafficking charges?
 
goodbeer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always wondered what happened to Butterbean
 
Pangit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?


I can see you didnt get the joke. Allow me to explain:

Let's pretend there is a girl. She's a bit loose in the morals department and/or has some sort of kink where she enjoys multiple penises, one after another, Guys line up behind her, waiting for the guy infront of them to finish so they can then have sexual relations with her until climax. Then it's the guys turn behind him to do the same, and so on and so on. That is called a train.

Subby is implying that because it was a strip club, strippers are involved. Also, the stereotype is that strippers have loose morals. So subby was saying this Supreme Court judge was one of the cars in the train to bang some rando girl.

Hopefully he wasnt the caboose. No one wants to be the caboose. Except Ron...f*ck Ron.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take The A Train to Harlem?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Strippers! In Cheektaveagas?! Unpossible!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, Kavanaugh, Thomas, and Gorsuch, which one of you's gonna step up and be a team player next?
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Lana says Judge Michalski has done nothing wrong, and says the connection between his client and Gerace is being overblown.
"There's no smoking gun. There's no shoe that's going to drop. It's becoming something much larger than it should be," said Lana.
The Depew Police Department has remained tight-lipped on the incident on the train tracks."

from the previous article mentioned...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, Western NY. You will never see a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pangit: Mikey1969: Doesn't pretty much everyone in New York ride a train?

I can see you didnt get the joke. Allow me to explain:

Let's pretend there is a girl. She's a bit loose in the morals department and/or has some sort of kink where she enjoys multiple penises, one after another, Guys line up behind her, waiting for the guy infront of them to finish so they can then have sexual relations with her until climax. Then it's the guys turn behind him to do the same, and so on and so on. That is called a train.

Subby is implying that because it was a strip club, strippers are involved. Also, the stereotype is that strippers have loose morals. So subby was saying this Supreme Court judge was one of the cars in the train to bang some rando girl.

Hopefully he wasnt the caboose. No one wants to be the caboose. Except Ron...f*ck Ron.



I need to get an earpiece into which you, or anybody really, just explains stuff that's going on around me all the time.  That would be so nice.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Judicial reform sounds like a winning issue to run for office on
 
dallylamma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nancy Kerrigan finally tried to get her revenge. Unfortunately, she kneecapped the wrong guy. Mistakes happen sometimes.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read strip club owner, & train incident in the same headline, & was majorly disappointed by the article.
 
