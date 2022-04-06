 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Ancient mammoth tusk shoplifted from downtown Seattle art gallery. DON'T SAY THAT YOU PAWN ME   (komonews.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Downtown Seattle art gallery, Pine Street, Seattle, KOMO  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bust!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it was Nicksed?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Tacoma it's worth Fifty Bucks....
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tusk really is their best album if you ask me.  Lindsey was influenced by new wave and was is in fine form.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OLD SUBBY-LIKE SUBMITTING DETECTED
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my definition of shoplifting is different than theirs.   Coming in with  knife sounds like armed robbery to me.

Also, it's adorable that the article write felt they needed to explain what a tusk is "an extra long tooth".

Also getting away in a stolen PT cruiser...
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: In Tacoma it's worth Fifty Bucks....


cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size


It's a niche market. If you brought it in 10 years ago I'd say no problem that would be worth $2000. But these days the market really has come down. Then I have to get it mounted and there's overhead too.

Best I can do is $25
 
berylman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The tusk wasn't really much shoplifted as being outright stolen at knifepoint.
That would have taken some extra baggy pants and a decoy
/I'm blocking anyone who makes Fleetwood Mack references... jk
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want to know if it was actually carved, thus making it a legit art piece in the gallery.

If someone just threw a tusk was was dug up and dusted off, congratulations, you have a fossil on display.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: I dont want to know the reason why love keeps straight on walking on down the line... if it was actually carved, thus making it a legit art piece in the gallery.

If someone just threw a tusk was was dug up and dusted off, congratulations, you have a fossil on display.


FTFFM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Tusk really is their best album if you ask me.  Lindsey was influenced by new wave and was is in fine form.


Rumors was still the best. But I do like Tusk.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was Fleetwood Mac in town?  Tusk!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fred Flintstone wanted for Yabba Dabba Questioning.
 
calbert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Tusk really is their best album if you ask me.  Lindsey was influenced by new wave and was is in fine form.

Rumors was still the best. But I do like Tusk.


Ackshually, their self-titled album was the best. No subjectivity at all there; just the facts. OK, Rumors was the best, but still.

Then Play On had some niceties, too.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A mammoth tusk?

skyrimysolda.jpg

/Why is my phone so incompetent at handling pictures?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whew.  Good thing it wasn't a modern mammoth tusk.
 
gbv23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe this place:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The best thing about having SiriusXM in my car is that it tells you the name of the song and artist when it's playing. There's a ton of music I've enjoyed over the years but didn't know what it was because the old radio didn't say, or I didn't catch when the DJ did say.
Apparently I'm a Fleetwood Mac fan. Had no idea, but a song will come on and I'm like, "Hey this is good who is this?" and I look and it's Fleetwood Mac.
Although sometimes it's Taylor Swift. The point is that I wouldn't have sought out their music, but now I know I should.
Living in the future! The Third Millennium is awesome!
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well played, submitter. Well played indeed.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As weird as it sounds, with all the junkie filth that steals anything not nailed down around here, a legitimate art heist is almost a step in the right direction.

Crime is bad, but if you're going to do it, at least have an ounce of goddamn class.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
me after reading the headline 5 times
Fark user imageView Full Size

+1 subby
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're slipping, Fark.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: A mammoth tusk?

skyrimysolda.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.