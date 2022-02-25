 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russia's failure now certified as epic   (apnews.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian defeat, United States Army, Belarus, Kiev, Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russia messed with the grandchildren.
Russia messed with the grandchildren.


You DO. NOT.  mess with the grandchildren.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They haven't left yet.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Minus 50 dkp!
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Russia messed with the grandchildren.


You DO. NOT.  mess with the grandchildren.


They're called whelps. Many whelps.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn Russians need to pay to rebuild the Ukrainian cities they destroyed.


And

Fu*k Russia.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russia:

 
RasIanI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AP is coming like ESPN, all of a sudden...


 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They wanted it all, but they can't have it.

Faith No More - Epic (Official Music Video)
Youtube ZG_k5CSYKhg
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The US is breathing a sigh of relief that Vietnam is no longer the biggest international wartime embarrassment.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure Putin doesn't have anything to worry about. It's not like Russia has a history of regime change happening right after failed military campaigns or anything.
 
berylman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll wait until J.D. Powers & Associates weighs in on what the biggest military failure of the 21st century (so far). The resale value on those tanks cannot be good
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As soon as I read they were depending on Ukrainian infrastructure (that they destroyed) for communications, I knew they were screwed. If they invade Missouri, I think I can dig up my old Buzz Lightyear walkie-talkies for them.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They haven't left yet.


Corpses have a hard time retreating, particularly when they are considered less important than stolen washing machines.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What will we get in this thread
Explanation how this is all feel good but in the end Russia will win it is inevitable

Just wait until Putin sends in the trained troops with the good equipment

Yes, but what about Ukrainian atrocities that are out there on video


Silence from the Fark Putin brigade in this thread
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Damn Russians need to pay to rebuild the Ukrainian cities they destroyed.


And

Fu*k Russia.


And Trump needs to be in prison. And the Democrats need to grow a set.
None of those will ever happen.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fight started poorly for the invaders and went downhill from there.


Uh...well, I meeaannn...wouldn't going downhill make it easier?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never forger this happened to Russia...


 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: They wanted it all, but they can't have it.




and even if Putin gets Donbass
Faith No More - A Small Victory (Official Music Video)
Youtube i9_hCjcFNO0
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Well I'm sure Putin doesn't have anything to worry about. It's not like Russia has a history of regime change happening right after failed military campaigns or anything.


Pooty is more popular than ever in Russia. Nobody is going to stage a coup against him.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We gloat now, but we haven't seen how far Putin is willing to escalate. We've seen his willingness to help Assad, for instance, in a brutal war of attrition and terror. He's shown no compunction over slaughtering people by the thousands, so why not hundreds of thousands, or millions? We might find out.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:

" "It's stunning," said military historian Frederick Kagan of the Institute for the Study of War, who says he knows of no parallel to a major military power like Russia invading a country at the time of its choosing and failing so utterly."

If Xi is Whinnie the Pooh, what does this make Pooty-Poot?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: Rucker10: Well I'm sure Putin doesn't have anything to worry about. It's not like Russia has a history of regime change happening right after failed military campaigns or anything.

Pooty is more popular than ever in Russia. Nobody is going to stage a coup against him.


The first part is true -- time will tell on the 2nd part.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

" "It's stunning," said military historian Frederick Kagan of the Institute for the Study of War, who says he knows of no parallel to a major military power like Russia invading a country at the time of its choosing and failing so utterly."

If Xi is Whinnie the Pooh, what does this make Pooty-Poot?


Piglet, duh.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: What will we get in this thread
Explanation how this is all feel good but in the end Russia will win it is inevitable

Just wait until Putin sends in the trained troops with the good equipment

Yes, but what about Ukrainian atrocities that are out there on video


Silence from the Fark Putin brigade in this thread


My favorite from the last month was the guy that showed up to tell us that "All the tanks getting destroyed are just all old tired T72's." and a week later, "Well T-92's suck anyways, what you are waiting to see is the T80s!"
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RasIanI: AP is coming like ESPN, all of a sudden...







 
Il Douchey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry Mister Putums, but it turns out that the credit repair counselor won't be able to meet with you today after all, but he thanks you for your interest.  Oh, and the parking attendant asked me to tell you that your credit card was declined and your Lada has been towed.  They tried to contact you, but your phone service is dead.  Good day sir"


 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

" "It's stunning," said military historian Frederick Kagan of the Institute for the Study of War, who says he knows of no parallel to a major military power like Russia invading a country at the time of its choosing and failing so utterly."

If Xi is Whinnie the Pooh, what does this make Pooty-Poot?


Losie-the-Pooh?
 
zbtop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beyond failing to take Kyiv, failing to take *Kharkiv* should be a big story. A city a half hour drive from the border, deep in eastern Ukraine, populated largely by self-identified Russians.

And they can't take Kharkiv. A city that once almost literally threw itself at Putin's feet years ago is now standing there going "how could you do this to *us*?", and has vowed to never be Russian again.

How do you fark up that bad?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Napoleon:  Hey, Adolf.  Get a load of what's happening to mommy Russia.  "Like ra-a-a-a-in..."
Adolf:  Mein Gott.  Napoleon singing Alanis.  Truly, this is hell.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blastoh: Myk-House of El: They wanted it all, but they can't have it.



and even if Putin gets Donbass
[YouTube video: Faith No More - A Small Victory (Official Music Video)]


Hey now. Putin isn't worthy of Faith Mo More. He gets the ultra cringey, crappy 5th rate imitation of Bungle. And I'm not so sure he's even.worthy of THAT.

Slipknot - Confessions (MFKR)
Youtube CbTRw90spRU
 
CCNP
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I really hope this is an enduring failure for Putin. I hope this results in the oligarchs throwing him out, or worse. I also hope he doesn't have an ace up his sleeve.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The headline was equally true before the Ukraine invasion. Russia has a long history unmarred by success of any kind.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Just wait until Putin sends in the trained troops with the good equipment



This is the one that always gets me.  He already sent the elite troops in the first wave.  They were annihilated, many without ever setting a living foot on Ukrainian soil.  The most-elite battle group with the most up-to-date materiel was decimated and routed, losing all of their "advanced" equipment in the process.

Russia has lost everything already.  They have bodies, but not much else.  They have no functioning material in cold storage - it has to be cannibalized before it can be deployed (that "1 in 10" doesn't mean that one of every ten tanks are ready to go - it means they can make one tank from ten junkers).  What you see is what you get.  If "we" can keep Ukraine in ordinance, they can pick apart everything Russia has left from far, far away.  Drone-led artillery strikes are plenty to roll up the remainder of Russian materiel in the East.  Don't even bother advancing, just keep chewing away.  Pop every battery, flatten every encampment, then maybe think of rolling in.

Give back what has been received.  Just without the r*pe and torture.  Keep the killing above-board.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zbtop: Beyond failing to take Kyiv, failing to take *Kharkiv* should be a big story. A city a half hour drive from the border, deep in eastern Ukraine, populated largely by self-identified Russians.

And they can't take Kharkiv. A city that once almost literally threw itself at Putin's feet years ago is now standing there going "how could you do this to *us*?", and has vowed to never be Russian again.

How do you fark up that bad?


By buying into a bunch of mystical gobbledygook about a "clash of civilizations" which requires a traditional Leader figure.

And then further starting to believe his own propaganda.

And a habit of shooting messengers who brought him news he didn't like.

And the traditional KGB disdain for anything military-related.
 
KenShabby [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Opacity: The US is breathing a sigh of relief that Vietnam is no longer the biggest international wartime embarrassment.



Don't sell yourself short...


 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's some more LOL to go with Russian EPIC FAIL:

Does Russia even have functioning Nuclear Weapons?
Youtube BuIPYfO5-qE
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: Beyond failing to take Kyiv, failing to take *Kharkiv* should be a big story. A city a half hour drive from the border, deep in eastern Ukraine, populated largely by self-identified Russians.

And they can't take Kharkiv. A city that once almost literally threw itself at Putin's feet years ago is now standing there going "how could you do this to *us*?", and has vowed to never be Russian again.

How do you fark up that bad?


You invade, that's how.

They might've been mostly friendly with Russia before,  but Russia invaded.  Nobody likes invaders. Especially not raping, pillaging, murdering invaders.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Damn Russians need to pay to rebuild the Ukrainian cities they destroyed.


And

Fu*k Russia.


Nah.  Just forcibly remove the entire populations of a few dozen Russian cities and offer the Ukrainians those cities as recompense - along with moving the borders so those cities and their surroundings to be part of Ukraine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey Pooty, I know how you feel buddy. I was playing Civ III and I rolled into a vastly inferior nation with Fusion Tanks, only to have them all wiped out by musketeers.

I rage quit and never played that game again. It's the only winning move.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For now, Putin is popular.  To the average Russian civilian he's a strong leader with nothing to hide, who is doing his best to free Ukraine from the evil growing new Nazi empire.  

But no matter how popular he is now, they're going to start turning on him and the government when they notice they've lost contact with their sons who, last they heard, were going out on military exercises.  No big deal, right?  What's the estimate now?  15,000?    That's at least 10,000 mothers who are now wondering where in the hell their sons are.

Unfortunately it will take time, but Putin's popularity will fade after he's forced to come up with excuses.  The narrative he's pushing can't hold against the sanctions, the loss of life, and the rest of the world pointing out the truth.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the Russians should regroup at Kursk just a tad inside Russia and try to get the US to invade Sicily.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They were warned



and they persisted.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"For now at least, Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered - for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world."

I assume that we now have 100% legitimate license to cut defense spending. If Russia's military can't even capture Kyiv, we don't need to be spending as much as the next 20+ militaries combined.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: They were warned


and they persisted.


I hear the sunflower crop is huge this year. . .
 
firefly212
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given the scale of their atrocities, aside from keeping sanctions until Putin is gone and they've agreed to a significant nuclear arms reduction, I think Russia should be economically forced to return to the borders it agreed to respect in the 1997 Russian-Ukrainian Friendship treaty. It is not enough that Russia should gain no ground from their latest attacks, they should lose all that they had illegally taken in the interceding years. Additionally, I'd be very supportive of an international force, including the US, to guard and patrol those borders to prevent further attempts to challenge the previously agreed upon borders.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Napoleon:  Hey, Adolf.  Get a load of what's happening to mommy Russia.  "Like ra-a-a-a-in..."
Adolf:  Mein Gott.  Napoleon singing Alanis.  Truly, this is hell.


Nice! No reply other than this made me laugh. TY.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shall we keep it in perspective?

They've killed thousands of soldiers and civilians of the country they invaded.
They've inflicted billions of dollars in property damage.
They are potentially on the way to a cease fire which allows them to seize territories from the nation they invaded.

It's not a zero-sum game. The fact that the Russian invasion has been forcefully repelled so far doesn't mean that Ukraine has won something.
 
