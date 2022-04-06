 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Pope kisses Ukrainian flag, fails to give it tongue   (cbsnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen any pictures of the Pope dry humping a flag.  Or Zelenskyy for that matter.  A kiss hardly signifies the depths of your flag lust.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flag must have been too old.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
he doesn't fark on the first date
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or any date, for that matter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the other flags are gonna be sooo jel jel.  Wait until lunch hour and Ukraine won't be allowed to sit with any of the other flags.  "Go have lunch with your new boyfriend, Ukraine."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I haven't seen any pictures of the Pope dry humping a flag.  Or Zelenskyy for that matter.  A kiss hardly signifies the depths of your flag lust.


It's a lemon flag party

thirstythespian.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The last time a pope got really involved with Russian politics, we got the Popemobile out of the deal.

After, y'know, the Soviet-sponsored assassination attempt.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: All the other flags are gonna be sooo jel jel.  Wait until lunch hour and Ukraine won't be allowed to sit with any of the other flags.  "Go have lunch with your new boyfriend, Ukraine."


"Are you going to marry a Pope, Ukraine?"
"Yes, I'm going to marry a Pope."
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Impotence of international organizations?"

What, exactly, is the Ecclesia Catholica, then? A Vatican City sole proprietorship?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just widening the gap between the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Frankie has more cash at his disposal, if he's willing to go all the way on this. Buy up Russian property (especially Russian Orthodox Church icons and church-related items), getting the best price by paying in US dollars.

When things settle down, it will cost the Russians twice the sale price to get their cultural items back.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
texasfishingforum.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Must be real kick in the nuts to Putin's cronies.
 
