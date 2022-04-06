 Skip to content
(WKOW Madison)   Feds looking for name suggestions to replace derogatory slur on geographical features and landmarks. Internet, get to work   (wkow.com) divider line
    United States Department of the Interior, United States, task force, Thomas Jefferson, Native Americans in the United States, Federal government of the United States, geographic features, United States Secretary of the Interior  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have heard this word used, but probably 98% of those times were by you know who dressed up as a you know what singing with her short mustachioed husband who went on to be a US congressperson.

The song was called Half Breed. And it occurs to me that she sang about all kinds of ethnic groups and discrimination, while at the same time propagating and exploiting those stereotypes.

The late 60s to early 70s were weird. All kinds of weird.

Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I have heard this word used, but probably 98% of those times were by you know who dressed up as a you know what singing with her short mustachioed husband who went on to be a US congressperson.

The song was called Half Breed. And it occurs to me that she sang about all kinds of ethnic groups and discrimination, while at the same time propagating and exploiting those stereotypes.

The late 60s to early 70s were weird. All kinds of weird.

Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?


nah that wouldn't sound right. sub vagina for it

Vagina hills
Vagina valley
Vagina Way

See it works and conveys the same thought right?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell the naming rights to big business. What could go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeet Creek
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?


How many times have I told you, never call chicks "squaw."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
attractive and successful river?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: 2fardownthread: Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?

How many times have I told you, never call chicks "squaw."


Actually "broad" would work just fine. Broad Creek.  Broad Valley. Broad Road.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think "Squaw Tit" is totally unfixable. Name it after something from Star Wars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coont creek?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen C*nt National Park
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT"LL make up for it!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I have heard this word used, but probably 98% of those times were by you know who dressed up as a you know what singing with her short mustachioed husband who went on to be a US congressperson.

The song was called Half Breed. And it occurs to me that she sang about all kinds of ethnic groups and discrimination, while at the same time propagating and exploiting those stereotypes.

The late 60s to early 70s were weird. All kinds of weird.

Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?


Damn good song, though.
Cher - Half Breed
Youtube Z6E98ZRaU1s
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just rename them all with censor bars and be done with it?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaver Butte
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find a historically justifiable indigenous name, failing that use botanical, geological or other natural descriptive name like Alder Valley, Twin Rivers Hills, etc. Don't overthink it. Don't reach too far for an indigenous name. Ask indigenous people with connection to that area.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up On Cripple Creek - The Band (The Band 5 of 10)
Youtube EisXJSsULGM
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sphincter
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for Wisconsin so:

Uecker Bay
Cheesehead Lake
Screw Da Bears Creek
Gorman Thomas Hill

And so forth .
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never heard of Squaw Tit in California before.  That sounds like a family vacation destination.

How about substituting "squaw" with "tetons"?  "Tetons Tit".  That makes a lot of sense.  Or maybe be more specific with "Pocahontas Tit"?  Of course, to not be gender-biased, we could opt for "Sitting Bull Tit" or "Geronimo Tit."  "Geronimo Tit" has a nice ring to it.

Or let's just throw everything out the window and replace all instances of "squaw" with "Coke Slut."  "Little Coke Slut Creek" has a nice ring to it, while maintaining proper levels of derogatory.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I have heard this word used, but probably 98% of those times were by you know who dressed up as a you know what singing with her short mustachioed husband who went on to be a US congressperson.

The song was called Half Breed. And it occurs to me that she sang about all kinds of ethnic groups and discrimination, while at the same time propagating and exploiting those stereotypes.

The late 60s to early 70s were weird. All kinds of weird.

Why not just replace squaw with woman and be done with it?


Oh come on, how was "I got you Babe" offensive.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I think "Squaw Tit" is totally unfixable. Name it after something from Star Wars.


Princess Leia Tit?  Jabba the Hutt Tit?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was doing the normal driving around but the other day when I noticed a sign for "Indian Kill."  Now I know that "Kill" in this instance is simply a variation of the Dutch word for "creek," but it struck me as odd that I've heard no complaints about this name.  So of course I shrugged, commented on the oddity, and kept going.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name everything after me, kdawg7736.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squaw is a (now) offensive term for a Native American woman. If we're going to right this wrong, we should do it completely by both scrubbing the gender and racial components of the name, and simultaneously recognizing the injustice perpetrated against Native Americans.

I propose replacing "Squaw" with "Internally Displaced Persons" in order to future-proof the changes.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Name everything after me, kdawg7736.


Flood the suggestion box, Farkers. This has a nice ring to it...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: Find a historically justifiable indigenous name, failing that use botanical, geological or other natural descriptive name like Alder Valley, Twin Rivers Hills, etc. Don't overthink it. Don't reach too far for an indigenous name. Ask indigenous people with connection to that area.


They would ask, but most were murdered
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote for "Namaste"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "Commanders" taken?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]


I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good, Bong Recreation Area is safe.

/tee hee
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUBSTITUTE($A2,"Squaw","Karen")
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
speaking of crazy names.  There is a "dead indian" road here in SO O, and a peckerwood road in this town.  That one seems quite appropriate
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]

I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."


My extremely racist uncle was absolutely thrilled, "S'bout damn time they get them farkin n*****s off mah food".  So it was win-win for everyone.
 
Gramma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware that 'squaw' was considered offensive.  I thought it was the the term for a Native American wife.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]

I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."


"Aunt Jemima" didn't exist, neither did the kneeling "Indian" girl on the butter box.   If you rely on objectified minorities on your food containers to be aware of them....hmmmm....did you also get history from only visiting statues?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Geographic Feature #1
Geographic Feature #2
...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a butte in western South Dakota called Squaw Humper Table, or was, I don't know if they changed the name.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The agency will take naming suggestions from the public through April 25.

Over/under on the number of "Creeky McCreekface" submissions they get?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I dunno. Should we really be moving so quickly to stop insulting people?

/s
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gramma: I wasn't aware that 'squaw' was considered offensive.  I thought it was the the term for a Native American wife.


It's sort of a bastardized form of a word from Algonquian (one of several distinct Native American languages.   It's use was spread by Europeans.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tymast: speaking of crazy names.  There is a "dead indian" road here in SO O, and a peckerwood road in this town.  That one seems quite appropriate


The name of Dead Indian Creek, the source of the road's name, dates to the early 1850s. Several variations of the name hint at a story that settlers killed Indians on the creek, but there is no evidence to support that account. Neither does the name derive from General Phillip Sheridan's infamous statement that "the only good Indian is a dead Indian."

The most likely account is that Ashland-area settler Patrick Dunn and others discovered the bodies of several Indians in summer-encampment huts or wickiups along the meadow near the headwaters of the creek. They could have died from disease, or other Indians may have killed them as part of the bitter and ongoing war between the Rogue Valley's Takelma (or Shasta) and the Klamath.

-from a site called the Oregon Encyclopedia
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gramma: I wasn't aware that 'squaw' was considered offensive.  I thought it was the the term for a Native American wife.


So did I, and I'm Cree.  I've found that there are an awful lot of white people that like to tell me what I'm supposed to be offended by.  Sports mascots, words, old cartoons, etc.  Some get visibly upset when I'm not.  Like I'm somehow obligated to hold their viewpoint.
 
abbarach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Keizer_Ghidorah: bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]

I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."

"Aunt Jemima" didn't exist, neither did the kneeling "Indian" girl on the butter box.   If you rely on objectified minorities on your food containers to be aware of them....hmmmm....did you also get history from only visiting statues?


OH COME ON!  Next you're gonna tell me that Mrs. Butterworth wasn't really a human sized and shaped bottle of corn syrup with fake maple flavoring!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Keizer_Ghidorah: bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]

I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."

"Aunt Jemima" didn't exist, neither did the kneeling "Indian" girl on the butter box.   If you rely on objectified minorities on your food containers to be aware of them....hmmmm....did you also get history from only visiting statues?


Uncle Ben was a real person and they 86ed him. For some reason it's insulting when non-whites are on product packaging.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Keizer_Ghidorah: bighairyguy: The last time someone got politically correct with an Indian woman:
[Fark user image 680x510]

I love how whatever "problems" people had with this and Aunt Jemima were solved by censoring the minorities involved. "You don't like the Native American woman and black woman? Fine, they are disappeared and we'll pretend they never existed."

"Aunt Jemima" didn't exist, neither did the kneeling "Indian" girl on the butter box.   If you rely on objectified minorities on your food containers to be aware of them....hmmmm....did you also get history from only visiting statues?


You're right, we should start removing all minorities from all products because it's racist to use them to sell things.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, what word did the FN tribes use to describe their women? Why not replace the offensive term with the correct native one?  Retain the meaning but with the proper representation.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I think "Squaw Tit" is totally unfixable. Name it after something from Star Wars.


Kit Fisto maybe?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Came expecting N word on list and instead got word I forgot even existed. Let's just finish it off.
 
