 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   Ukrainians using "find my phone" to track their Apple devices back to Mordor   (indy100.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russians, Russian language, Ukrainians, Welcome campaign, insane F62D War  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Use it to guide in artillery fire.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Use it to guide in artillery fire.


...

I like you.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Russian army is likely close by, but what they have found is the store or public market where those phones are being resold.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dv-ous: crustysandman: Use it to guide in artillery fire.

...

I like you.


Seconded for you both.

Although I'll also add cruise missile and smart bomb targeting.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Use it to guide in artillery fire.


Lovely sentiment, with which i concur, but the targets are probably out of artillery range.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Use it to guide in artillery fire.

Absolutely this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Nova
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the troops who had to be told to stop wearing internet fitness watches, because their daily lap runs around the perimeter fence were readable online. They were inadvertently mapping out the exact location and dimensions of the FOB for the bad guys to look up online without having to send some poor SOB in up close to map it out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Vlad! I found an Airtag on our tank!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The5thElement: The Russian army is likely close by, but what they have found is the store or public market where those phones are being resold.


Lots of things can be blown up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I found the new owner of my stolen laptop. She purchased it from Craig's list after meeting the guy in a target parking lot in San Diego. Actually chatted with her while she was using the laptop. Then I bricked it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: The5thElement: The Russian army is likely close by, but what they have found is the store or public market where those phones are being resold.

Lots of things can be blown up.


Most obvious Username Checks Out in the history of Fark.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You could say they're...
<puts on sunglasses>
Tracing the Call of Duty

//YEEEAAHHHHHHH
//that'll be $4.99 for the DLC
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: dv-ous: crustysandman: Use it to guide in artillery fire.

...

I like you.

Seconded for you both.

Although I'll also add cruise missile and smart bomb targeting.


If you're prepared to attack within Russia and Belarus and want to really hurt them, go after oil refineries, not concentrations of troops. They can just conscript more cannon fodder, but repairing a refinery will take a long time, and they're net importers of refined products, so it'll bring the pain.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: I found the new owner of my stolen laptop. She purchased it from Craig's list after meeting the guy in a target parking lot in San Diego. Actually chatted with her while she was using the laptop. Then I bricked it.


i thought this was going to be a lot more erotic at first.........and then you totally redeem yourself!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss Nova: I'm reminded of the troops who had to be told to stop wearing internet fitness watches, because their daily lap runs around the perimeter fence were readable online. They were inadvertently mapping out the exact location and dimensions of the FOB for the bad guys to look up online without having to send some poor SOB in up close to map it out.


Sure, that's what they WANTED you to think.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Orcs, Exhibit #1,747. Cannot craft high-quality gear on their own, so they steal it from the West after battles
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss Nova: I'm reminded of the troops who had to be told to stop wearing internet fitness watches, because their daily lap runs around the perimeter fence were readable online. They were inadvertently mapping out the exact location and dimensions of the FOB for the bad guys to look up online without having to send some poor SOB in up close to map it out.


I've known people personally who were targeted and their bikes stolen from their home because they used Strava publically and had pics of their bikes on insta. A lot of pricy carbon road and mtbs.

Try to have gps turned off on my device as much as possible, but every new version of Android has more and more "features" that require it. Time to go back to a flip phone.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, you're saying that this phone, where I can use a map to give me directions to any place on the planet, knows my location?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.