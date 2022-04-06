 Skip to content
"Good news everyone observing Lent: Capybaras are considered fish"
43
43 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They did the same for the (non-euphemistic) beavers TFA says they resemble, too, and for the same reasons.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Psychopusher: They did the same for the (non-euphemistic) beavers TFA says they resemble, too, and for the same reasons.


Alligator too.

Not that they resemble beavers (euphemistically or not).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.  Most of them have to do with ensuring their access to sex, money and/or power.  Sometimes that extends to giving the peons permission to do something so they don't take their money elsewhere.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.


It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


Oh sure, no question.  The headline just mentioned the Catholics specifically
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


From what I understand (and I am not a Muslim, so I could have some of this wrong), the Quran only specifically mentions grape-based and date-based alcoholic libations, and while it does not spell out a prohibition, nor does it prescribe any punishment for boozing it up, it does say that inxoticants are a game of chance and contain both good and evil, but evil is the greater part of that, so that is interpreted by most to be a ban.  Some (a small minority) take the specificity of grape-based and date-based drinks literally, and use that to justify the consumption of alcohol made with anything else (other fruits, grains, honey, potatoes, etc.).
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old joke.

Jewish guy (for reasons) converts to Catholicism.  Priest tells him "Ominy-Dominy, you were born a Jew, you were raised a Jew, you are now a Catholic!"

Everything is fine.  Priest explains that guy will have to eat Fish on Friday.

Comes Friday, priest is walking near guy's house, smells meat cooking, looks in.  Guy has a steak on the grill.  Passes hands over it, "Ominy-Dominy, you were born a cow, you were raised a cow, you are now a Fish!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funny timing - took this yesterday
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capybaras are friend-shaped
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your rodents of unusual size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


does not approve
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days, they're going to have go give lent back...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up giving up things for lent.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.


Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thank you.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penguins, platypus... yeah.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


Kind of like how the Mormons ban stimulating drinks like coffee and tea, but will allow caffeinate sodas, depending on what the local leadership says
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rasputina- Rats
Youtube 7nqWECQz-GY

Rasputina has it covered
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Capybara takes shower
Youtube nqu_N-HrepE
.
Putin released the pee tape
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


Mind you, the guy in the scene was about to fight a battle against impossible odds against an enemy who would likely finish the fight by eating him, so expecting God to turn a compassionate eye on him wasn't unreasonable
It's made from honey!
Youtube UutK8FXjNOQ
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.


Sort of.  Since they don't have the 4-stomach arrangement that some artiodactyls have, they pass the vegetation they eat through their intestines twice to extract maximum value.  Guinea pigs do the same thing, and they know (somehow, probably via smell) whether the poop they've just pooped is "eat this again" or "leave that there."  This has been your trivia update for today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


As my Shaykh says "You're fooling yourself. God doesn't do loopholes. It is what is in your heart and what you do that matters."
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: flamark: Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.

Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.


So do rabbits
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They did the same for the (non-euphemistic) beavers TFA says they resemble, too, and for the same reasons.


So eating beavers on let is OK with the church?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


Don't forget the eruv, the magic wire that lets society continue to function on Shabbat.

Even beyond specific rituals or devices, it's a general basis of the organized religions just to maintain their existence.  The world continues to change -- social norms, technology, whatever -- and so periodically the hierarchy declares "oh yeah, when we said <whatever> before about <rule, doctrine, theology, etc.> we didn't mean that exactly.  It's really <updated socially palatable version>.  It was always intended as an allegory or something."


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They did the same for the (non-euphemistic) beavers TFA says they resemble, too, and for the same reasons.


And muskrat.

Also, who's eating muskrat?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: flamark: Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.

Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.


Mmmmm. Jungle shrimp.
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
George Carlin on Religion and God
Youtube t0vOxfl6suo
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Natalie Portmanteau: Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.

Sort of.  Since they don't have the 4-stomach arrangement that some artiodactyls have, they pass the vegetation they eat through their intestines twice to extract maximum value.  Guinea pigs do the same thing, and they know (somehow, probably via smell) whether the poop they've just pooped is "eat this again" or "leave that there."  This has been your trivia update for today.

[Fark user image image 630x339]


Sincere thanks!
 
Tentacle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
seal meat too
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Old joke.

Jewish guy (for reasons) converts to Catholicism.  Priest tells him "Ominy-Dominy, you were born a Jew, you were raised a Jew, you are now a Catholic!"

Everything is fine.  Priest explains that guy will have to eat Fish on Friday.

Comes Friday, priest is walking near guy's house, smells meat cooking, looks in.  Guy has a steak on the grill.  Passes hands over it, "Ominy-Dominy, you were born a cow, you were raised a cow, you are now a Fish!"


Priest and rabbi are talking and the priest asks, "Have you ever tried ham?"
Rabbi says, "Yes, once when I was young I did try a ham sandwich. Have you ever been with a woman?"
Priest says, "Yes, when I was younger I did have sex with a woman."
Rabbi says, "Beats the hell out of a ham sandwich, doesn't it?"
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.

Don't forget the eruv, the magic wire that lets society continue to function on Shabbat.

Even beyond specific rituals or devices, it's a general basis of the organized religions just to maintain their existence.  The world continues to change -- social norms, technology, whatever -- and so periodically the hierarchy declares "oh yeah, when we said <whatever> before about <rule, doctrine, theology, etc.> we didn't mean that exactly.  It's really <updated socially palatable version>.  It was always intended as an allegory or something."


[c.tenor.com image 178x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


When religions do it the Fark Atheist Brigade says "See! They're just a buncha hypocrites who are only there to fark little kids in the ass because they have to be insanely literal so I can laugh at them for that." But when secular law and customs change in response to changes in the world the FAB gushes about how adaptive and humane it all is and Books and screeches at everyone since the Dawn of Time who didn't do exactly the same thing.

It's just the same tired old tribalism. Whatever your tribe does is bad. If mine does the same thing it's good. And if your tribe does something good it's really bad because they did something else bad.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Sincere thanks!


Learning stuff?  In my Fark?  It's more likely than you think!

Fark user imageView Full Size


("There is a goat on my head, and I am OK with that.")
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Natalie Portmanteau: Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.

Sort of.  Since they don't have the 4-stomach arrangement that some artiodactyls have, they pass the vegetation they eat through their intestines twice to extract maximum value.  Guinea pigs do the same thing, and they know (somehow, probably via smell) whether the poop they've just pooped is "eat this again" or "leave that there."  This has been your trivia update for today.

[Fark user image 630x339]


Interstingly my ancestors recognized the difference. They declared the rabbit treyf because while it chewed the cud it did not have a divided hoof.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as a fish.

Which of the following are fish?

whales
dolphins
rays and skates
starfish
shellfish
beavers
otters
muskrats
water voles
Brant geese (Barnacle Geese)
barnacles
perriwinkles
sponges
loufahs
seabirds
capybara
hippopotami
eels
crustacea
coquilles Saint Jacques
jellyfish
jelly rolls
Swedish fish
 
batlock666
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.


I have a Turkish friend who explained this to me. There are two passages in the Quran about alcohol. The first says you shouldn't drink wine. So he drinks beer. The second passage says you shouldn't pray while drunk. So he doesn't pray.

Then I asked him about bacon. He answered that bacon is just too delicious.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: New Rising Sun: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: The Catholic Church finds all sorts of ways to justify all sorts of behaviors that are ostensibly against it's rules.

It's not just Catholics though.  Jews, Mormons, Muslims, and any other religion that has a "strict" code of conduct, they all have created exceptions to their own rules.

/I have a Pakistani friend who only drinks whiskey, since it isn't specifically prohibited in the Quran.  Or at least that's what he told me.

Don't forget the eruv, the magic wire that lets society continue to function on Shabbat.

Even beyond specific rituals or devices, it's a general basis of the organized religions just to maintain their existence.  The world continues to change -- social norms, technology, whatever -- and so periodically the hierarchy declares "oh yeah, when we said <whatever> before about <rule, doctrine, theology, etc.> we didn't mean that exactly.  It's really <updated socially palatable version>.  It was always intended as an allegory or something."


[c.tenor.com image 178x162] [View Full Size image _x_]

When religions do it the Fark Atheist Brigade says "See! They're just a buncha hypocrites who are only there to fark little kids in the ass because they have to be insanely literal so I can laugh at them for that." But when secular law and customs change in response to changes in the world the FAB gushes about how adaptive and humane it all is and Books and screeches at everyone since the Dawn of Time who didn't do exactly the same thing.

It's just the same tired old tribalism. Whatever your tribe does is bad. If mine does the same thing it's good. And if your tribe does something good it's really bad because they did something else bad.


Religions are invented but purport to be an extension of universal truths and the supernatural.  Secular law never purports to be anything except manmade. Non-religious people largely do not have issues when a church updates part of its social doctrine to adjust to changes in society, but the problem is that the proportion of things that are divine in a religion necessarily decrease over time as science/tech or even just archaeology progress over time and show things from past periods of the religious doctrine or theology to be false/inaccurate or misinterpreted by previous religious figures as divine when in fact there was a non-divine explanation or purpose for whatever those particular things happen to be.  It all points toward a general idea of that whatever the supernatural "it" is that underlies a religion has to shift over time in order to stay "true".  The god of abraham is no more real than zeus, baal, or ra.  "Real" to believes in situ, but in retrospect a purely social construct as a product of their period of development.

Your equating the two wholly different things as the same is either ignorant or disingenuous.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Psychopusher: They did the same for the (non-euphemistic) beavers TFA says they resemble, too, and for the same reasons.

So eating beavers on let is OK with the church?


Only if the beaver (euphemistically or not) smells a little bit like fish, but if the smell is too strong, I would avoid it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: flamark: Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.

Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.


Well so do I, but you don't hear me going on about it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Natalie Portmanteau: flamark: Capabara is delicious. I ate some while in Belize. They call it the "Queen's Rat" because Elizabeth ate some during a visit. Try it if you can.

Fun fact: Capybara consume their own feces.

Well so do I, but you don't hear me going on about it.


HomerBacksIntoTheHedge.gif
 
